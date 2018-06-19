48 Awesome Gifty Things For Men With Thousands Of Reviews On Amazon

If you want to give a gift to a guy (or anyone you care about), you generally want it to be pretty awesome. But when there are so many gift-giving occasions throughout the year that require putting some thought into things, it can get increasingly hard to find just the right product. Well, put your gift-giving woes in the hands of millions of Amazon aficionados worldwide, and check out these awesome gifts for men that have thousands of reviews.

The great thing about the Amazon reviewer community is that it's composed of eager stans for stuff from every possible realm of the gift-giving universe. Is the guy you're buying for a coffee fanatic? Meet the thousands of reviewers who patronize the retail behemoth and are devoted to all things java: They'll lead you to the perfect gift. How about the person in your life who keeps their beard perfectly sculpted at all times? Yep, grooming-obsessed guys get all lathered up about products on Amazon, too, with thousands of reviews denoting particular obscure hits and cult-favorites alike.

Basically, if you can think of an interest the person you're buying for has, chances are you can find something on Amazon that comes highly recommended by tons of people. And that'll make gift-giving just a little bit sweeter.

1 This Grill Is Cast Iron To Hold Heat For Hours Lodge Sportsman's Grill $86 AmazonBuy Now With a durable cast iron body, this grill is made to incubate coals or wood and retain their heat for hours on end. The surface of this portable unit provides a terrific sear and can accommodate a few steaks or a couple of whole fish, plus a pair of baked potatoes at the edges — so it's big enough for a family meal. It's also rugged enough to hold a Dutch oven or pot, so you can cook chili or stew over the long-burning embers. Two adjustable heights temper cooking speed, and a damper permits easy adjustment of coals and increased air flow.

2 This Kit Includes Everything Needed To Make Craft Beer Mr. Beer Premium Craft Beer Kit $50 AmazonBuy Now If the person you're buying for enjoys a couple of cold ones, how about getting them this kit so they can brew their own? Designed to provide aspiring brewers with patented equipment and high-quality ingredients to simplify home brewing, it includes a right-sized shatterproof fermenter modeled after the design of professional brewing equipment, and 11 reusable bottles that are specially designed for carbonating beer. Mr. Beer also provides their proprietary brewing extract — produced by Australia’s oldest family-owned brewery — and a no-rinse cleanser and unique carbonation drops. This kit includes Classic American Light and Oktoberfest Lager refills.

3 This Garment Bag Is Perfect For The Hard-Core Traveler Traveler's Choice Rolling Garment Bag $42 AmazonBuy Now For the traveler who needs an alternative to the traditional carry-on, this garment bag makes a terrific choice. Crafted from durable polyester with EVA reinforcements, this bag features a spacious main compartment with zippered mesh pockets. The interior is fully lined and has tie straps to secure suits, shirts, and other items — and this case is easy to transport with both wheels and adjustable and detachable shoulder straps.

4 A Moisturizer Crafted With Natural And Organic Ingredients Rugged & Dapper Facial Moisturizer $24 AmazonBuy Now More than 1,000 reviewers give this moisturizer four- or five-stars for its performance, which comes thanks to a combination of organic and natural ingredients headlined by botanical hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, green tea, jojoba, and shea butter. This fragrance-free blend works to prevent and rid skin of acne, calms irritation from shaving, evens skin tone, and is fantastic for sensitive skin.

5 This Device Gives A Clean, Comfortable Shave, Wet Or Dry Philips Norelco 4500 Shaver $60 Amazon Buy Now Turn a daily shave into a luxurious experience — or a super-efficient routine — with this shaver from Philips. The Norelco 4500 can be used wet or dry for the ultimate in both sensory experience and convenience: A wet shave permits the use of creams and foams for extra skin protection, while a dry shave gets the job done faster without cuts or nicks. This model also features DualPrecision heads, designed with slots and holes to quickly and comfortably shave both long and short hair, as well as an integrated pop-up trimmer that's perfect for sideburns and mustaches.

6 This Charging Station Is Perfect For Home Or Office Amazon FlePow Charging Station $28 AmazonBuy Now With five convenient ports, this charging station will power up tablets, smartphones, and laptops at one time — and in one place. Both tablets and smartphones can charge in this sleek and compact FCC certified station, which permits devices to either lay flat or sideways while charging. It also acts as a surge protector to ensure everything is protected from short circuits and current overloads.

7 This So Much Better Than Your Dad's Old Koozie Amazon YETI Rambler Colster $25 AmazonBuy Now Anyone who loves the great outdoors or a cold beverage will love this insulated beverage holder — because it's way more high tech than a plain old koozie. It uses double-wall insulation and stainless to keep beer or soda frosty for longer — and the no sweat design means hands won't get damp or overly chilly.

8 This Versatile Duffle Is Good For All The Trips — Even Just To The Gym Amazon bago Travel Duffle $35 AmazonBuy Now With a duffel this versatile, you might be able to retire all other luggage. Its shoe and laundry pockets make it a great all-around bag, while its tear- and water-resistant fabric and durable, reinforced seams stand up to the toughest travel conditions. It features standard, reinforced carrying handles, plus an adjustable and detachable shoulder strap for ease of transport, too.

9 A Small-But-Mighty Device Fits In Your Kitchen Drawer And Keeps Your Cutlery Sharp Amazon SunrisePro Knife Sharpener $13 AmazonBuy Now Weighing in at under 3 ounces, this sharpener definitely goes in the small-but-mighty category — but it's able to get any knife razor-sharp in just seconds. Great for anyone who loves to cook or grill, this sharpener uses suction to attach securely to any flat surface and delivers a precision edge every time. With its small size, it's perfect for stowing in a kitchen drawer, too.

10 This Grill Brush Has 360-Degree Bristles For Extra Cleaning Power Amazon Kona 360 Degree Clean Grill Brush $17 AmazonBuy Now Have a master of the grill in the family? This brush is a great gift — with its hard-wired stainless steel bristles, it gets any kind of grill effortlessly spotless. Topped off with an 18-inch super-long handle, this brush will keep hands away from the fire — so just dip it in water to steam clean all the stains off. One reviewer writes: "After cleaning all the "stuff" from my grates, it washed up really easy and clean. Never thought I'd get this excited about a grill brush!"

11 These Packing Cubes Make Travel Prep Simple And Easy Amazon bago Packing Cubes $24 AmazonBuy Now With these packing cubes on board, getting ready for a trip can be simple and streamlined. This set of 10 packs includes two large cubes and two medium cubes to keep clothes and shoes organized — each featuring a see-through mesh top to provide a quick view of what's inside. The group is rounded off by six reusable plastic zip bags for liquids, cables, and small personal items — including two that are partially see-through.

12 The Book That Has All The Answers You Never Needed Amazon What If $12 AmazonBuy Now If you're purchasing a gift for someone particularly curious, this book is both intellectually stimulating and, well, weird. Authored by trained physicist and former NASA roboticist Randall Monroe, this work tackles the questions that we all grapple with in daily life, like: "What would happen if the Earth and all terrestrial objects stopped spinning, but the atmosphere retained its velocity," (Spoiler alert: Nothing good). Reviewers say it's a fun read.

13 This Handy Gadget Delivers Aromatherapy Anywhere Amazon InnoGear Ultrasonic Travel Diffuser $20 AmazonBuy Now If you know someone with a long and stressful commute, gift them a diffuser — it fits any standard cup holder, and works via a USB connection, so it's perfect to keep calm during bumper-to-bumper traffic. The aromatherapy device features both continuous and intermittent mist modes for customized and long-lasting operation, and it has a convenient automatic shut-off switch so it won't burn out when it runs out of water.

14 These Handsome Water Bottles Are Perfect For Hot And Cold Beverages Amazon Healthy Human Water Bottle $15 AmazonBuy Now The struggle is real when it comes to trying to get more water into any daily diet, so who wouldn't appreciate one of these handsome water bottles? Healthy Human water bottles are crafted using advanced double wall insulation coated with copper to offer premium temperature retention, and they keep liquids cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours. The remainder of the bottle is crafted from BPA- and sweat-free stainless steel for optimum performance.

15 The Genius Accessory Protects A Favorite Chair From Damage Amazon Sofa Shield Recliner Cover $25 AmazonBuy Now If someone you love is messy or has a pet, this accessory can keep a beloved couch clean and prevent stains. This slipcover is crafted from diamond-quilted microfiber with polyester fill, and stays in place courtesy of 2-inch thick adjustable elastic straps that prevent sliding. It's also reversible, so they'll get twice the use before washing — that's right, it's also machine washable.

16 This Appliance Means Delicious Frozen Treats Are Always Just Minutes Away Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt-Ice Cream Maker $45 AmazonBuy Now Life's short, so eat less frozen yogurt, and more ice cream — but you can have both with this handy appliance. Cuisinart has recently made advances to this model so that it cranks out frozen desserts in 20 minutes or less, plus it produces up to 1.5 quarts in one cycle. No ice needed, either — the double-insulated freezer bowl eliminates the need for that.

17 A Small But Incredibly Functional Cult-Favorite Backpack Amazon Fjallraven Kanken Classic Pack $75 AmazonBuy Now The lines on this backpack are unquestionably cool, but the truly remarkable thing is that this Swedish design is incredibly versatile and functional as well. This model is crafted from dirt- and water-resistant vinyl that can be wiped clean for city and country use. Plus, its hefty size truly carries all, and includes a sleeve that fits most 15-inch laptops. Inside is an information tag for personalization, and outside is a two-way zip closure plus a rain flap to protect gear.

18 The Tripod That Works For Both A Phone And A Camera Amazon KCOOL Tripod $14 AmazonBuy Now For the photographer on your list, this tripod is the perfect gift — it works for both his camera and his phone. Compact and lightweight, it features over two dozen leg joints with rubberized ring and foot grips that will allow it to bend and rotate 360-degrees for enhanced stability in difficult terrain, so they can get a steady shot just about everywhere. Plus, it comes with an advanced Bluetooth remote that's ideal for taking selfies, group photos, and wide-angle views, and has a wireless range of up to 30 feet.

19 The Versatile Appliance That Cooks Four Kinds Of Eggs Incredibly Fast Amazon Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $29 AmazonBuy Now Regardless of how you like your eggs, with this handy appliance, they're sure to come out perfect and perfectly fast. The little cooker has the capability to cook six hard-, medium- or soft-boiled eggs at a time, and can poach, scramble, or make fresh customized omelets. Simply choose a style and set the timer — the automatic shut-off function prevents overcooking, and the buzzer sets off an alert when breakfast is ready.

20 An Incredibly Fun Camera For Anyone Who Wants To Remember Every Moment Amazon Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 $65 AmazonBuy Now Perfect for selfies, close-ups, or group shots, this camera is the ultimate accessory. The instant photos boast retro cred, but its functionality is all modern: it also has automatic exposure measurement to help capture the perfect photo every time, and a high-key mode for enhanced portraiture. Meanwhile, the case will keep it stylishly protected on the rare occasions it's not in use.

21 A Gadget That Creates A Perfect Burger Patty Amazon Weston Hamburger Press $18 AmazonBuy Now If beef (or pork, or turkey, or veggie patties) is what's for dinner, then there's this hamburger press — it makes consistent, perfectly packed burgers, time and time again. Crafted from heavy-duty cast aluminum and finished with a non-stick coating, this press creates 4.5-inch patties with a weight that can be adjusted from up to a quarter pound.This device is also great for creating perfect crab cakes, sausage patties, and anything else that needs to portion out evenly and hold up for consistent cooking. It's great for prepping burgers for freezing, too.

22 A Workout Enhancer That Boosts Anyone's Time In The Gym Amazon Sports Research Sweet Sweat $26 AmazonBuy Now This unique workout enhancer rubs on to improve circulation and sweating. Used by performance athletes to target slow-to-respond problem areas, Sweet Sweat encourages thermogenic and muscle activity during exercise. It's crafted from natural materials that include coconut oil, acai, jojoba, and aloe vera — and the gel both enhances a workout and fights muscle fatigue and painful injuries. It has a clean, fresh scent, too.

23 This Pillow Will Soothe Away His Aches And Pains Amazon Gideon Shiatsu Massage Pillow $30 AmazonBuy Now With four rotating nodes to deliver a deep and heated massage, this pillow is just the ticket for anyone suffering from back, neck or shoulder pain, as well as everyday stress and tension. With 3-D rotating balls that mimics the hands of a skilled massage therapist, it can be used at home, sitting at a desk, or while commuting in the car. It also has an adjustable intensity for targeted relief.

24 This Mat Works In Tandem With A Standing Desk To Keep Things Interesting Amazon CubeFit TerraMat $94 AmazonBuy Now Standing desks have become all the rage, and this mat is designed to work hand-in-hand with a standing desk to invigorate his legs —and get some core fitness in at work. With six different topographical features — including a flat and squishy anti-fatigue area — the legs will be stretched, circulation will be boosted, and the 3-D nodes encourage you to get feet moving. Designed to be used in multiple directions, this one's a favorite of rabid reviewers, who give it 4.6-stars.

25 This Pour-Over Coffee Maker Features A Timeless, Elegant Design Amazon Chemex Pour-Over Coffee Maker $42 AmazonBuy Now If you know a coffee enthusiast, this elegant glass pour-over brewer makes a beautiful gift. Crafted from non-porous borosilicate glass that won't absorb odors or chemical residues, this carafe delivers the perfect cup of coffee without any sediments or bitter elements. The 6-cup flask-style design pairs with Chemex bonded filters for simple functionality with no moving parts — and it can also be covered and refrigerated for reheating without losing flavor.

26 A Genius Work Accessory Everyone Needs To Own Amazon MagnoGrip Magnetic Wristband $11 AmazonBuy Now This wristband is another one of those "How smart is this?!" items: It's embedded with super strong magnets for holding screws, scissors, and small tools, meaning you don't have to fumble around for them while your hands are otherwise occupied. Crafted from durable ballistic polyester, it's heavy-duty enough to last for years, but lightweight and breathable so he'll wear it all day. Plus, the magnets provide therapeutic relief to the wrist.

27 This Fan Ensures That Cooler Heads Prevail Amazon Vornado Flippi Personal Fan $15 AmazonBuy Now Efficient elliptical-patterned air circulation is built right into this portable fan that's designed to make sure you're always cool, no matter the temperature. The sleek design of this fan also makes it a standout, as the head pivots to adjust airflow direction, and it folds down when not in use. It also features two speeds to create the perfect breeze.

28 A Countertop Appliance That Cooks All The Things Amazon Presto Electric Griddle $35 AmazonBuy Now This griddle is an awesome gift for anyone who doesn't have a big kitchen, or just loves new gadgets — whether it's burgers or breakfast, it can be whipped up right on the countertop. It has a non-stick surface and sturdy, warp-proof cast aluminum base, and also features a heat control that maintains the desired cooking temperature automatically. The slide-out drip tray is removable, and most of the griddle can be submerged in water for easy cleaning.

29 The Handy Gadget That Will Totally Save The Neck Amazon Aduro Gooseneck Smartphone Stand $11 AmazonBuy Now Watching shows on a phone all day just got easier with this device, which will give anyone hands-free viewing without craning or straining the neck. Compatible with any smartphone, this stand features a durable clamp with a rubberized grip that's designed to fit onto any flat surface. The gooseneck itself rotates 360-degrees for flexible, adjustable viewing at any angle.

30 The Cult-Favorite Book That Helps Anyone Become More Successful Amazon The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People $14 AmazonBuy Now This book is a classic for a reason: it helps people become more proactive in their success. Written by Dr. Stephen Covey, it gives the reader critical lessons to further their life path, talks about the importance of personal and professional balance, and helps anyone overcome challenges.

31 This Is The Missing Ingredient From Any Well-Tuned Kitchen Amazon Cuisinart Knife Block Set $44 AmazonBuy Now Any respectable kitchen without a similarly respectable set of knives is unprepared at best, and this set from Cuisinart can remedy that problem. Hollow-handled and featuring high carbon stainless steel blades for precision and accuracy, this set includes six steak knives, a versatile santoku knife, a chef's knife, a serrated tomato knife, a paring knife, kitchen scissors, and a sharpener — all in their own sleek storage block. These easy-to-clean and precision-tapered blades narrow gradually to an extremely sharp, fine edge, and even come with a lifetime warranty.

32 These Oven Mitts Make Nothing Too Hot To Handle Amazon Homwe Silicone Oven Mitts $12 AmazonBuy Now Versatile and perfect for use either on the grill or in the kitchen, these mitts are extra-long to provide protection from heat — all the way up to the elbow. Crafted from heavy-duty, BPA-free silicone, they're heat-resistant up to 450 degrees, and feature a quilted cotton lining that offers improved comfort while cooking. The non-skid, textured palm provides improved control and stability, too. They even wipe down clean with a damp cloth.

33 A Steamer That Keeps Clothes Pressed Without An Iron Amazon URPOWER Garment Steamer $22 AmazonBuy Now Smaller than an iPad Air 2, this steamer is a clever gift for anyone who needs to look sharp on the move: It's high-powered enough to get out the most stubborn wrinkles, yet its compact size makes it easy to carry along on trips. Safe for use on all types of fabric, the 130-milliliter tank of this unit provides enough capacity for seven to 10 minutes of continuous use, and its unique nozzle design distributes the steam powerfully and consistently to remove persistent wrinkles. It also features an automatic shut-off function for safety when the unit gets too hot or the water level is too low.

34 These Bands Will Help Achieve #FitnessGoals Amazon Fit Simplify Resistance Bands $11 AmazonBuy Now Perfect for the fitness buff in your life, or a great gift for someone rehabbing from an injury, this set of fitness bands is crafted from 100 percent natural latex and doesn't give off any odor. The five bands offer varying degrees of resistance for a competitive, challenging workout — whether they're a beginner or a seasoned pro — and the carrying bag will keep them all together for travel or easy storage.

35 This Cooker Is For So Much More Than Just Rice Amazon Aroma Housewares Food Steamer $32 AmazonBuy Now Sure, it's a rice cooker, but this versatile appliance will also steam whole dinners at the same time — and it's great for one-pot meals like soups, gumbos, chilis, and jambalayas. It takes all the guesswork out of meals with its easy-to-use, programmable digital controls, has a flash cooking function that saves time, and even features a 15-hour delay timer for flexible meal planning. The 8-cup capacity pot comes with a steam tray, rice measuring cup, serving spatula, and exclusive recipes, too.

36 These Organizing Hangers Will Whip His Accessories Into Shape Amazon IPOW Twirl Hangers $7 AmazonBuy Now The organizing fiend on your list will love these hangers. The large plastic hooks are designed to hold ties, belts, or other accessories, and the 360-degree fingertip spinning mechanism allows for easy selection. Anti-slip arms hold ties in place, and a sturdy, heavy-duty plastic center arm won't bend or break, no matter how heavy the load gets. These hangers tidy up the look of his closet, save so much space, and ensure that anyone's accessories are easy to access.

37 This Kit Lets Anyone Embrace A Winning Health Trend At Home Amazon GetKombucha Kombucha Kit $47 AmazonBuy Now Help anyone embrace his inner health guru with this kit that will have them brewing kombucha tea at home in no time. If you know someone into storebought, bottled kombucha already, this kit promises to pay for itself after just one batch — and it can save tons of money in the long run. It includes the dry tea and organic cane sugar to get them started, and all GetKombucha kits include lifetime access to their private online community for support and recipes.

38 An Incredible Cookbook From A Great Restaurant Amazon Franklin Barbecue $21 AmazonBuy Now So, yeah, if you're a foodie and haven't heard of this book, either you're a vegan or you're missing out. Aaron and Stacy Franklin are the owner-operators of a barbecue trailer on the outskirts of Austin, Texas, that's a must-eat stop on any barbecue lover's bucket list, and this is their textbook. Need I say more?

39 This Apron Is A Perfect Gift For Anyone Messy In The Kitchen Amazon Hudson Durable Goods Waxed Apron $36 AmazonBuy Now An apron is a great gift for anyone who can't help but splash food everywhere, and this version is handcrafted from rugged, water-resistant 16-ounce waxed canvas. It's reinforced with heavy-weight gun-metal grommets and rivets, and the double-stitched tool pockets and thick top and bottom hems add strength and structure. The long straps allow for a range of adjustments to fit anyone, too.

40 This Shaker Set Turns Anyone Into An Instant Mixologist Amazon Cressimo Martini Kit $14 AmazonBuy Now Just add liquor, and they'll have everything they need for the perfect martini when you gift this classic shaker set. Crafted from superior stainless steel with a mirror finish, this elegant-looking set includes a professional 24-ounce shaker with a built-in strainer, a double-sided jigger, a bar spoon, and a cocktail recipe guide. The shaker and additional components are dishwasher-safe and BPA-free for easy cleaning.

41 This Book Is Clearly A Must For Any Library Amazon The Zombie Survival Guide $9 AmazonBuy Now A cult favorite for going on two decades, this book is an exhaustive send-up of the survival genre that became wildly popular in the 1990s. It goes to quite unusual lengths in outlining the various subtypes of zombie, the best strategies for escaping each, and various preparedness strategies (be alert: there are appendices) — and wildly snarky hilarity ensues. To quote: "Organize before they rise!"

42 This Power Bank Will Recharge Two Devices At The Same Time — Fast Amazon Mogix Power Bank $28 AmazonBuy Now If you're giving a gift to someone who is a gadget guru, make sure they always have enough juice to last with this power bank. This thin, lightweight design features two USB ports with surge protection and temperature control, and it will deliver multiple full charges on a single charge of its own. The front surface has four LED lights so they can monitor power supply.

43 A Bottle That Includes A Filter To Ensure Clean Water Is Always At Hand Amazon LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle $24 AmazonBuy Now Any outdoorsman will welcome the addition of this water bottle to their gear — the 23-ounce design features an integrated replaceable filter that purifies up to 264 gallons of water. It's leak-proof and BPA-free, and can be re-used indefinitely by purchasing a replacement filter when the original has reached capacity. In testing, it surpassed EPA standards for removing E. Coli, Giardia and Cryptosporidium oocysts, as well as 99.9 percent of waterborne bacteria, 99.9 percent of waterborne protozoan parasites, and many other contaminants. The water also has no aftertaste and no chemicals or iodine.

44 This Appliance Will Take Them Back To His Childhood Amazon Hawaiian Shaved Ice Machine $34 AmazonBuy Now Shaved ice conjures up carefree, happy days at the pool, the amusement park, and — is this weird? — the zoo. If you know someone who might be into that, get them this shaved ice machine. Freeze your ice in the two included round molds, allow them to thaw for five to seven minutes, then insert in the machine. It shaves fine, fluffy snow in minutes to top with your favorite syrup, and it's also terrific for use in cocktails.

45 This Pack Works Hot Or Cold For Immediate Pain Relief Amazon TheraPAQ Reusable Hot Or Cold Pack $21 AmazonBuy Now Whether it's from working out or just being out working, this reusable gel pack will be a welcome and thoughtful addition to anyone's relaxation and healing repertoire. The TheraPAQ is crafted with leak-proof plastic and filled with a non-toxic gel which is still soft and flexible when frozen — so it molds to a targeted body part — then can be thrown in the microwave to deliver gentle heat for soothing relief. It's ideal for sports injuries, arthritis, rehabbing from surgery, migraine sufferers, and lots more.

46 This Wallet Also Blocks Prying RFID Signals Amazon SERMAN BRANDS RFID Blocking Wallet $24 AmazonBuy Now Crafted from the finest full-grain genuine leather, the classic style of this patent-pending wallet hides a high-tech secret: It's equipped with RFID-secure technology, a unique metal composite that blocks signals to protect the valuable information stored on credit cards from unauthorized scans. Cool, right? Additional features include multiple credit card pockets, a front slot for your most used card, a photo ID slot, a money clip to hold your cash, and a pull-strap for quick access to your everyday cards.

47 This Plush Stand Will Is A Pillow And A Tablet Holder Amazon Ipevo PadPillow $22 AmazonBuy Now For anyone who loves to Netflix and chill, try out this accessory that allows for comfortable extended use of an iPad, eBook reader, or tablet computer — whether it's on the couch, bed, chair, or floor. Equipped with an ultra-soft 100 percent denim cover that is hand-washable, this comfy yet sturdy accessory also folds out to provide space for a wireless keyboard complete with ample wrist support.