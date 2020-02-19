48 Awesome Inexpensive Things Amazon Reviewers Say They Get Tons Of Compliments On

There's no such thing as a free lunch, but some of this inexpensive stuff on Amazon that scores high with reviewers is beloved here at Bustle, too. You may not be able to get a ham and cheese on rye gratis, but the high-quality stuff on today's list of really, truly good buys will make you feel like you're #winning.

If you haven't shopped the AmazonBasics line yet, you need to give the products a try, because this Dutch oven is the epitome of what I'm talking about here. It's a dead ringer for the fancy French model down to the fact that it weighs about a kajillion tons but it costs a fraction of the price. I made avgolemono the first weekend I had mine and my arms like I'd done about 20 sets of curls but it performs like a dream and it's gorgeous.

I've also added in some Earth-friendly items to today's roundup, centering on products crafted from renewable, sustainably-harvested bamboo. In that category, I go through cheeseboard phases every once in a while, because making cheese boards is really like painting except with Gouda, Gruyère, and prosciutto instead, and this board is perfect. Then there's this mat that's perfect for use indoors or out. Or sleep in your bamboo with these sheets that are as soft as clouds.

These faves aren't the cheapest Amazon buys...but they are great buys, so for goodness sake, so buy them!

1. This Gorgeous Bamboo Cheese Board Will Be The Star Of Any Spread ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Bamboo Cheese Board $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Build a display of cheeses, meats, crackers, and fruits on this board that's crafted from eco-friendly bamboo that's sustainably-harvested and renewable. It's available in two sizes for big gatherings or more intimate affairs and features two side platforms for crackers and a central area for the main event. The board is structured with feet to elevate it slightly and it has handles for easy maneuvering.

2. Eco-Friendly And Anti-Slip, This Bamboo Mat Is Great For Indoors And Out GOBAM Shower Mat $30 | Amazon See on Amazon With its smooth surface that's polished for comfort on your bare feet but completely non-slip, this bamboo mat is perfect for use both as bath or shower mat or at your the door as you come in the house. Crafted from eco-friendly bamboo, it's water-resistant and naturally mold and mildew resistant, plus manufactures boast it's strong enough to have withstood the front tire of a 2-ton SUV.

3. Treat Your Cocktail To An Upgrade With These Crystal Highball Glasses Mofado Whisky Glasses (Set Of 2) $26 | Amazon See on Amazon There's really nothing quite like the weight and heft of a fine cocktail glass in your hand, amirite? These crystal highball glasses are wide enough to accommodate those designer ice cubes and heavy enough to let you know you're not messing around with your adult beverage. Sold in a set of two, they're crafted from hand-blown lead-free crystal and made to serve up a full 12 ounces of your favorite adult beverage.

4. Reach Your Hydration Goals The Delicious Way With This Pitcher Prodyne Fruit Infusion Flavor Pitcher $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Drinking more water is so important, and this pitcher makes that job so much tastier with its removable hollow inner core that diffuses the flavors of its contents. Made from BPA-free acrylic, the pitcher is durable and shatter-proof, and its inner core is perfect to fill with your favorite combination of fresh fruits, cucumber, and herbs like mint to make a delicious and refreshing treat.

5. Every Bath Is A Luxury With This Tray Nature Gear Bamboo Bath Caddy $39 | Amazon See on Amazon Luxuriate in the relaxing comfort of your bath with the company of your tablet, your wine, your soaps, and all the things thanks to this bath caddy that extends to span the width of your tub. Made from bamboo that's renewable, sturdy, and attractive, it has special fittings to hold your book or tablet, drink, smartphone, and soaps. It's perfect for gift-giving, too!

6. Get More Out Of Your Favorite Red Wines With This Inexpensive Gadget Vinturi Red Wine Aerator and Pourer $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Improve the taste of any red wine by adding air so it can breathe — just use this aerator. It allows the wine to breathe right away, and produces an improved bouquet and a smoother finish. This device also ensures no sediment or little pieces of cork get into your glass for a smooth drinking experience every time. Pair it with your favorite bottle for the perfect gift for any occasion.

7. Make Perfect Ice Balls With Stackable Molds That Get Rave Reviews Tovolo Ice Sphere Molds (Set Of 2) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Beautiful, clear ice spheres are the perfect way to dress up any beverage or cocktail, making any social occasion a special one. Made from durable BPA-free plastic, these ice molds are what you need to freeze the spheres — they're leak-proof and make perfect orbs every single time. Made from silicone so they release the ice easily, the molds are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

8. All The Knives You Need In An Attractive See-Through Block Home Hero Stainless Steel Knife Set with Block $40 | Amazon See on Amazon A full-featured, matching, sharpened knife set is one of the necessities of a "grown up" kitchen, and this one is an amazing value for the money. Its 13 pieces include six steak knives plus a range of kitchen knives including everything from a chef's knife to a paring knife. The set comes with a bonus vegetable peeler and scissors, and the whole lot is designed to fit into an acrylic stand that looks great on display.

9. Slip Between Some Marvelously Slinky Sheets For Less Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Sheet Set (4-pieces) $47 | Amazon See on Amazon Bed linens have gotten so expensive, but if you want to sleep on a cloud, this ultra-soft sheet set is a cost-effective short cut to luxurious slumber. Hypoallergenic and eco-friendly, they're are crafted from fiber that's spun from bamboo that's 100 percent sustainably harvested. Super-soft and designed to help regulate your temperature, they're available in 17 colors and wash like a charm. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King

10. These Premium High-Waisted Leggings Have Pockets IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed with a flattering high-waisted profile, these leggings even have a pocket on each thigh for your smartphone, keys, debit card, and whatever else you need to keep on your person so you can keep your hands free. A hidden pocket in the waistband keeps everything else in check so you can go about your workout or your day. They're available in 31 colors, too. Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, XX-Large, XXX-Large

11. Get Next-Level Comfort Plus Breathability With This Sports Bra FITTIN Racerback Sports Bra $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from a nylon/polyester blend with a generous dollop of spandex for fit and flow, this sports bra is designed to keep your breasts in check while you work out or go about your business, but it's also uniquely engineered to be breathable and has some forward-thinking moisture-management features built in, too. Machine washable, it's high performance underwear for your more active days. Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, XX-Large

12. The Globe Lights That Spark Joy In Any Part Of Your Home Lampat Globe Lights $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Add a little bling to the dark corner of a room or make a festive spot pop just a bit more with these globe lights. The 25-foot long string is rated for use both inside and outside, so it's just as ideal for summer nights on the patio or in the hot tub as it is encircling a teen's bedroom ceiling. These lights are also perfect for entertaining, and the price point means you can "Add to Cart" in multiples!

13. This Night Light Lives Inside Your Toilet For Safety And Your Amusement Chunace Night Light $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Wandering to the bathroom in the dark can be dangerous, but this night light provides a solution that will not only get you there safely, but might just have you forming a conga line in the process. It attaches to your toilet seat quickly and easily without the need for hardware or tools and illuminates automatically via a motion control sensor that triggers when you're within five feet. Set the lights to one of 16 colors or choose to cycle through the lot of them for a dance floor experience.

14. Make Your Candle Holders Work For You With These Himalayan Sea Salt Votives HemingWeigh Himalayan Tea Light Holder $13 | Amazon See on Amazon We're starting to get a bit of an uptick in home accessories crafted from Himalayan sea salt, and these votive holders are one example of the trend. They're lovely, and they're designed to accommodate standard tea lights for a unique display option that casts a warm, mellow glow while also offering the naturally soothing, healing benefits of the sea salt.

15. Pack Your Bags In This Duffel — It's The Perfect Weekend Luggage Canway Duffle Bag $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Featuring a compartment to keep dirty shoes separate from the rest of your clothing, this duffel bag is a great size for overnight and weekend trips. Available in three sizes, this version features a main compartment that offers plenty of room for everything you'll need for a getaway, as well as six zippered pockets to keep everything stowed neatly and in line.

16. Enjoy All Your Jams No Matter The Weather With This Speaker VicTsing Water Proof Bluetooth Speaker $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Enjoy your favorite tunes or podcasts or make a call to Aunt Joan while you shower with this waterproof speaker that works via Bluetooth. Available in three colors, it adheres to any smooth, non-porous surface with its removable super-strong suction cup and also comes with a metal hook so you can hang it from a backpack or your patio umbrella. The unit provides up to 6 hours of stereo sound on one charge.

17. These Classic Shades Are A Great Value For Everyday Wear Or As A Backup SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses $16 | Amazon See on Amazon With their classic lines and the more than 20 frame finish/lens tint combinations available, these shades are an excellent choice when you want a good-looking pair of sunnies that you'll enjoy wearing everywhere but won't have to sit shiva for if you lose them when you're on the run. Polarized lenses help protect your eyes from the impact of harmful rays.

18. The Hair Clips That Are Adorable And Will Dress Up Any Outfit Allucho Pearl Hair Clips (Set Of 10) $6 | Amazon See on AmazonL Ideal for crafting a wide variety of hairstyles like updos and buns in addition to simply pulling your hair back and off of your face, this set of pearl hair clips includes clips in a variety of sizes and shapes that are a fun way to add life to your 'do. Their lightweight structure is perfect for all hair types and they're great for dressy occasions and for everyday wear.

19. For The Coffee Lover, This French Press Is Nirvana Mueller French Press $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Aesthetically, this French press gets high marks: Its stark, clean lines are pleasingly architectural in a way that the Germans pull off with such aplomb. But it's a coffee maker, darn it, and it needs to be more than just beautiful — it needs to work for a living. This one does: A triple-layered filter structure produces a clean, full-bodied brew in a double-layered, stainless steel canister that keeps your java warm 60 minutes longer than its competitors.

20. Trust Me, This Is The Dutch Oven To End All Dutch Ovens AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven $40 | Amazon See on Amazon You know that fancy French line of enameled cookware? The price tag on the Dutch oven in that line has about as much heft to it as the darn piece of crockery does itself. Not so with this model from AmazonBasics: The Dutch oven is legit, with all the bells and whistles of its pricier cousin, but it's under $40. It provides low, even heating just like you'd expect, it's gorgeous, and it doesn't come with status pricing. #result

21. Don't Just Wash Your Hands, Use This Ritual Muse Bath Apothecary Hand Ritual Soap (2-pack) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Given how many times you wash your hands over the course of a day, isn't it about time you made it special with this soap from Muse that's so next-level it's called Hand Ritual. Plant-based and designed to nourish, it's enriched with lavender, which is naturally antibacterial — not to mention soothing, and of course totally delicious-smelling. It's paraben- and cruelty-free and vegan, too.

22. The Playful Dress That's A Wardrobe Must-Have BTFBM Rutched Bodycon Dress $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Available with three different necklines in a multitude of colors, this ruched minidress is a perfect basic for Spring and Summer. Executed in a poly-cotton blend, it's ideal for casual wear with flats or even sneakers, but can be dressed up with heels for date night. With just enough give to ensure that it's comfortable for wear from dawn to dusk, this dress is double-lined and machine washes easily.

23. Don't Let Prying Eyes Land On Your Financial Or Personal Information Travelambo RFID Blocking Wallet $20 | Amazon See on Amazon With room to accommodate 18 cards, this wallet can carry just about every piece of financial or personal identification you'd need, and has the added benefit of shielding all of it from the prying eyes of interlopers thanks to its built-in RFID-blocking technology. This vegan leather bifold also incorporates two zippered pockets — one for cash, one for tickets and the like — and is available in more than three dozen colors.

24. Get The Option To Keep Your Hair Dry In The Shower With This Fun Cap Kitsch Luxury Shower Cap $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Washing your hair too often can strip it of necessary oils. This super fun shower cap lets you bathe without washing your hair and proves that you can do it without looking like your grandma and without having to wear one of those disposable plastic caps you brought home from that business trip to Toledo last year. Available in palm leaf and leopard prints, this cap is made from nylon with elastic that stretches to accommodate just about any size head, and closes with a decorative bow.

25. This Steamer Uses Nano Mist To Effectively Penetrate The Skin LONOVE Facial Steamer $36 | Amazon See on Amazon Enjoy a professional-quality facial treatment at home with this steamer set that even comes with those implements they use at the spa to do extractions. Featuring steam that contains negatively-charged ionic particles to better open pores and detoxify the skin, this steamer cleans powerfully and effectively to retexturize while also improving circulation. Just one treatment leaves you with a healthier complexion.

26. Plunge Into Fleecey Comfort With These Memory Foam Slippers ULTRAIDEAS Memory Foam Slippers $26 | Amazon See on Amazon It's hard to say what you'll appreciate the most about these slippers: Will you love the cushy padded footbed that makes you say ahhh when you slip your feet inside? Will it be the plush, sheepy fleece lining that cuddles your feet in warmth? Or maybe it will be the rubber sole that prevents you from slipping around when you walk that captures your heart. These memory foam slippers are the total package and are sure to keep your tootsies warm no matter how cold it gets outside.

27. These Classic Cuff Earrings Always Get Rave Reviews Here PAVOI Gold Plated Cuff Earrings $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Always a classic, these huggie earrings go with everything and are available in rose gold and white gold finishes in addition to the yellow gold pictured here. They're made from 14 karat gold so they're lead- and nickel-free and hypoallergenic, and won't irritate your delicate ears. They're perfect for everyday wear and made a great choice when you have multiple piercings.

28. With Seven Shelves, This Organizer Has Space For Everything Jerrybox Rotating Makeup Organizer $25 | Amazon See on Amazon With seven layers of adjustable shelving, this makeup organizer has plenty of room for all of your cosmetics, and it rotates through a full 360 degrees for easy access to each and every bottle and tube. Made from durable clear acrylic, it also has space for your brushes and small tubes like lipsticks, consolidating all your supplies into one location to save space and tidy up your bathroom.

29. The Pretty Tray That's Perfect For Your Dresser PuTwo Perfume Tray $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Ideal for jewelry, perfume, or for use as a catch-all, this tray will be right at home on your dresser or on a side-table when you come in the front door. The mirrored base is surrounded by attractive brass-finished sides that will keep all your tchotchkes easily in reach. The felt-lined underside ensures that it won't scratch your delicate hardwoods, too.

30. This Lamp Offers Hundreds Of Hues And Is Touch-Activated AUKEY Table Lamp $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Offering warm white light or your choice of thousands of different hues, this table lamp is a unique choice for lighting that is useful for everyday illumination but makes any occasion a party. Touch-activated for easy operation, it also provides adjustable levels of brightness suitable for everything from reading to dining with your SO to throwing a dance party in your basement.

31. A Cutting Board Fitted With An Ingenious Lip For Food Transfer Palos Designs Kitchen Cutting Board with Lip $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from BPA-free, clear acrylic, this cutting board is designed to be cozied up to the edge of your countertop to made food transfer quick and easy after you've prepped all those ingredients. Thick and durable, it won't chip or crack, and rubber feet help hold it in place while you work. Clean up is easy as all you have to do is just throw it in the dishwasher.

32. This Jewelry Organizer Is So Pretty It's Almost Sculptural Umbra Trigem Hanging Jewelry Organizer $21 | Amazon See on Amazon With three levels of T-shaped branches that are formed from brass-finished metal, this jewelry organizer provides a place to store and sort necklaces, bracelets, and even rings that's so elegant it's even artful. The base is heavy enough to steady the stand no matter how much you load it down, and it's padded so it won't scratch your furniture. Store your small earrings and rings there, too.

33. A Doormat That Prevents Outdoor Schmutz From Dirtying Up Your House Gorilla Grip Rubber Door Mat $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in 18 styles, this doormat is made from 100 percent rubber that's just as strong and durable as you'd expect from the Gorilla Grip brand name. Its beveled border helps retain all that dirt and gunk you track up to your doorstep so that it doesn't make it inside your house, plus the interior of the mat is constructed with absorbent patterned grooves to suck up the water and trap the dirt. This mat is also designed to dry quickly, too.

34. This Gadget Is Spill-Proof Thanks To Science The Incredible Spill Not $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Use this fascinating device to carry liquids across the room or across the deck of a boat or just do tricks with it because it absolutely will not spill. Why not? Science. I think it's centripetal force (or centrifugal, I can't remember which), the manufacturer talks about a lack of lateral force; regardless, this reviewer favorite will get a cup of coffee across a very long distance without losing a drop!

35. Wrangle Your Hot Hair Tools With This Over-The-Door Wire Basket Over Cabinet Door Hair Care & Styling Tool Organizer by mDesign $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Okay, so you have your hot blowdryer and your flatiron that's the approximate temperature of the face of the sun. When you're done with your hair, you can't just store them in the cabinet right away and setting them down on the countertop can scar your delicate surfaces. This wire basket holds your hot hair tools and saves space, too, designed to fit over your cabinet door.

36. Silicone Mitts Are Perfect For Cooking And Grilling GIWOX Silicone Heat Resistant Pinch Mitts $10 | Amazon See on Amazon I love a silicone mitt for cooking and baking and this pair is just about perfect. Temperature resistant from 40 below all the way up to more than 480 degrees, they can handle extremes of both hot and cold, ideal if you're ice fishing or making hard candy, or, you know, both in the course of the day. They're non-slip and have loops for hanging, too.

37. Enjoy Life By Candlelight Without The Risk Of Flame Enpornk Flameless Candles (Set Of 9) $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Candles are beautiful but there's always the worry that after a few glasses (um, bottles?) of wine, you might just wander off and leave them lit — and they can be messy, too, with all that wax. This LED candle set comes in an array of nine pillars of varying sizes and features realistic flames. Control the group via the included 10-key remote or leave them to cycle through a timer you can set.

38. Freshen Up Your Indoor Air Even When You're On The Road With This Device Epoch Making USB Car Humidifier $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed to fit in any standard cup holder, this humidifier is lightweight with a small footprint but offers more than 4 hours of operation on a single tank of water. The integrated LED light adds a soothing touch to your drive and helps keep you alert while you're on the road. Also ideal for use at the office or in any small space, this unit plugs into any USB port.

39. Warm Up Your Next Drive With These Heated Car Seat Covers Zone Tech Heated Car Seat Cover (2-Pack) $44 | Amazon See on Amazon Commuting is a grind any way you look at it, but you can add some soothing heat to your next drive even if you don't have seat warmers thanks to these heated car seat covers. Designed to gently warm your heinie and your back to soothe aches and pains and increase your circulation, they're fitted with elastic straps to hold them in place so they don't slip around or bunch up while in use. They're both powered by a single connection to your cigarette lighter and have separate controls.

40. Take Your Next Lunch To-Go Bowl In This Handy Little Container W&P Plastic Bowl Lunch Container $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Help eliminate disposable plastic waste with this reusable plastic food storage container that's ideal for taking lunch to work, storing leftovers, or bringing berries home from the farmer's market. Available in 10 colors, it has an integrated silicone strap that keeps the lid firmly in place to keep foods fresh and safe during transport. This handy little container is both dishwasher and microwave safe.

41. Harness The Power Of Sound Waves To Keep Your Teeth Cleaner Meeteasy Sonic Plaque Remover $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Shaped like one of those sharp, poky things they use at the dentist, this device actually vibrates painlessly to remove plaque and tartar using the power of sound waves. It delivers noticeably whiter teeth and a healthier mouth after each use for maintenance between dentist visits, and it's easy to handle, too. Great for stubborn stains from drinking red wine, coffee, and soda, too.

42. Drain Water Off Of Pasta And Veggies Easily With This Clip-On Strainer Zk Company Clip on Strainer $7 | Amazon See on Amazon There's no more losing a chunk of potato or a couple of pieces of rigatoni down the sink when you have this strainer in place. Made from flexible, heat-resistant silicone, it clips on to the side of your pots and pans and works on a wide range of sizes. When you're done, it folds back down for easy storage in small kitchens: This strainer goes in the drawer instead of having to sit on a cabinet shelf, taking up a fraction of the space of what you're using right now.

43. Enjoy Your Vino At By The Pool Or The Park With These Glasses Nyicey Silicone Wine Glasses (Set Of 6) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from durable, BPA-free, food-grade silicone, these wine glasses are the perfect solution for those times when you want to enjoy a glass of wine outdoors without running the risk of taking breakable stemware out in the open. The set of 6 comes in a selection of colors so you'll always know which glass is which, they're totally dishwasher safe.

44. The Knife That Makes Spreading Cold Butter A Breeze Simple preading Stainless Steel Butter Knife $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Spreading cold butter on warm food is one of life's more aggravating little annoyances — oh man, when it tears the bread? the horror! — but this knife has a solution to that problem. The stainless steel blade is serrated on one side has has small slotted holes on the other to curl the butter and break it down so that it's much easier to spread.