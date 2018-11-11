72 Dope Products on Amazon That Are Only $20

Finding the perfect gift can be frustrating. You make lists, read magazines, browse your favorite websites, and sometimes, if you’re lucky, you have that aha moment when the planets align and you find just the right gift for the right person. Throw a price requirement into the equation, though, and you've really got your work cut out for you. But luckily for you, these dope products on Amazon that are only $20 are the answer to all your gift-giving challenges.

The great thing about this list is that it has something for everyone. Your teenage niece or nephew who literally has everything? No problem: These comfy, breathable mesh sleep headphones enable a constant connection overnight to their favorite tunes. Or how about your Aunt, who lives for those yearly family reunions? This clever egg cooker will help her make her famous deviled eggs that much faster. And you know the coffee snob in your life will love this handheld milk frother and a bag of gourmet beans.

The best thing about this list is that you'll probably end up finding a couple of things that you want for yourself... and at this price, you won't feel guilty about dishing out. Go ahead, you've finished your shopping — you earned it!