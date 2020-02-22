48 Cheap Things Our Readers Are Obsessed With On Amazon

Truth be told, I'm not a very excitable person. It takes a lot for me to get genuinely jazzed over anything — travel plans, birthdays, holidays — you name it, my emotions are at a constant "whatever." The only exception to the rule? All of the products you can buy on Amazon that reviewers are obsessed with.

But not just any product with rave reviews is necessarily worthy of this list. Not only does each item I've included feature hundreds of positive four- and five-star reviews, but they're also affordable. Sure, that $500 instant pot might be the cookware of your dreams, but it's not going to look pretty on your credit card statement at the end of the month. But the set of microfiber bed sheets I've put on this list? You can grab it for only $25, and the sheets are soft enough that you'll wonder why they weren't listed for double the price. Besides, who can resist a faux leather tote that'll never go out of style? Because if I'm being honest, I'm about 30 seconds away from adding it to my own cart.

It doesn't matter what you're looking for — when you're shopping all the genius products on Amazon, the sky is practically the limit.

1. The Toilet Brush That's Curved So You Can Reach Every Inch Marbrasse Toilet Brush $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Not all toilet brushes are created equal — this unique toilet brush features a curved brush head that makes it easy to reach those awkward nooks and crannies in your toilet. The nylon scrubber head won't leave scratches in your bowl, and the loop on the end allows you to hang it up in order to help save space.

2. A Pack Of Facial Scrubbers Made From Antibacterial Silicone Ouken Facial Scrubber (4-Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Safe to use on all types of skin, these facial scrubbers are made from antibacterial silicone that's resistant to germs. The finger handle on the back helps you maintain a firm grip while you scrub away dirt from your pores, and they're also great for exfoliating away dead skin.

3. These Cooking Utensils Made From Chic Acacia Wood Home Hero Silicone Cooking Utensils (8-Piece Set) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with durable and chic acacia wood, this set of cooking utensils is an absolute steal at only $23. The heads are made from non-stick, heat-resistant silicone that can withstand temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and they won't scratch your cookware. The 8-piece set includes a spatula, slotted spoon, soup ladle, and more.

4. A Closet Organizer That Helps Free Up Space On Your Shelves Whitmor Hanging Shoe Shelves $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't keep your shoes on the shelves in your closet — store them in this closet organizer instead. There's space for up to eight pairs of shoes, and it's made from breathable fabric with reinforced seams for added strength. The metal hook hangs from any standard closet rod, plus it's an easy way to help free up space.

5. The Brush That Lets You Clean Deep Into Tall Bottles Kitchiny Silicone Bottle Brush $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have tall bottles where you struggle to clean the bottom, this bottle brush is right up your alley. It's made from anti-bacterial silicone that's a breeze to clean, has an extra-long neck that reaches deep into awkward bottles and vases, and its soft, flexible bristles won't leave any scratches. Simply add your favorite soap, and you're ready to go.

6. A Pair Of Funnels That Collapse For Easy Storage AxeSickle Silicone Collapsible Funnel (2-Pack) $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Funnels are an awkward shape that takes up a ton of space while in storage, so switch over to this collapsible funnel. Not only does it take up significantly less space, but it's also made from 100 percent antibacterial silicone so that you don't have to worry about it becoming grimy. The funnels are resistant to heat and dishwasher safe.

7. The Squeezers That Help You Get Every Last Drop Of Toothpaste LoveInUSA Toothpaste Tube Squeezer Dispenser $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Simply roll one of these toothpaste tube squeezers over your almost-empty tube of toothpaste and it'll help you save money by pushing out every last drop (they're also perfect for skin lotions and creams). Made from high-quality plastic, they won't deform under pressure. Each order comes with four squeezers, so you can put multiple squeezers in each bathroom.

8. An Affordable Set Of Soft Bed Sheets AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Set $25 | Amazon See On Amazon For just $25, you can get a king-size set of these microfiber bed sheets — and a queen-size set is only $20. The soft microfiber is super-breathable to help prevent you from growing hot in your sleep, and the pockets are extra-deep in order to fit taller mattresses. These sheets come in six mattress sizes and more than 40 colors and prints.

9. The Hair Ties That Won't Snag On Your Strands Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (8-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Regular elastic hair ties can get caught in your hair, whereas these spiral hair ties have a super-smooth exterior that effortlessly glides through your strands. They won't forcefully pull your hair and give you headaches while wearing them, plus they're gentle enough that they won't leave lumps and crimps. The pack of eight ties come in a variety of light and dark brunette hair colors.

10. A Drain Catcher That Helps Prevent Hair From Clogging Your Pipes LEKEYE Shower Drain Hair Catcher $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, this drain hair catcher is an affordable way to help prevent hair and debris from clogging your pipes. The holes latch onto the loose hair and one Amazon reviewer even raved that "it easily traps hair without causing a backup of water."

11. The Cloths That Melt Away Waterproof Mascara And Foundation Buorsa Makeup Towels (3-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Makeup-removing oils can leave your pores clogged, whereas these makeup-removing cloths don't require any additional cleansing products — just get them wet, and you're ready to go. They work great when it comes to removing foundation, eyeliner, waterproof mascara, lipstick, and more, plus they're totally washable and reusable.

12. These Toe Separators That Help Keep Your Bones Aligned Mind Bodhi Toe Separators $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Wear them while you're relaxing at home, or even wear these toe separators inside your shoes at work. They gently help correct your toes so that your bones are properly aligned, and each one is made from comfortable 100 percent medical-grade gel; one size is made to fit all.

13. The Faux Leather Tote That'll Never Go Out Of Style Dreubea Faux Leather Tote $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're searching for a classic tote bag that'll never go out of style, look no further than this spacious bag. It's made from faux leather that's extra-durable, with a roomy main compartment and interior pocket that is great for securely holding your keys, phone, or any other item you want easily accessible. Grab it in dozens of colors, including white, red, blue, yellow, golden, and more.

14. A Pair Of Pumice Stones That Help Get Your Feet Baby-Soft PHOGARY Pumice Stone (2-Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a gel-free way to get your feet feeling soft, make sure to give these pumice stones a try. The ergonomic design gives them a comfortable fit in your hands, plus the looped rope makes it easy to hang them up in your bathroom. Simply soak your feet in warm water, wet the pumice stone, then rub it gently on your feet to exfoliate away dead skin.

14. This Sleep Mask Made From Super-Smooth Mulberry Silk Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Plenty of sleep masks will leave your eyes feeling hot and suffocated — but not this one. Made from super-soft, breathable mulberry silk, this sleep mask has an adjustable headband that allows you to choose how snug or loose it fits. It comes in more than 20 colors and prints and is great for traveling, as well as relaxing at home during the day.

15. These Socks That Can Help Alleviate Pain From Plantar Fasciitis Go2Socks Plantar Fasciitis Socks $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Wear them to help alleviate pain from plantar fasciitis, or use these compression socks to help reduce inflammation and swelling. The ankle sleeves available in a variety of fun colors to match any outfit, and the breathable fabric helps keep your feet feeling fresh instead of sweaty.

16. A Shampoo That Helps You Get Your Makeup Brushes Extra Clean Ecotools Makeup Brush Cleanser $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Got dirty makeup brushes? Not a problem — just use this makeup brush cleanser to get them extra clean. The formula won't leave behind any oily or greasy residue, plus it's hypoallergenic and free of parabens. Use it on sponges, brushes, and more.

17. The Metatarsal Pads That Can Help Alleviate Pain DR JK Ball of foot cushions $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from soft, medical-grade gel, wearing these metatarsal pads is an easy way to help alleviate pain in your feet. They're great for blisters, aches, neuroma, metatarsalgia, and more, plus one size is made to fit most feet. If they ever get dirty, simply wipe them down with a damp cloth.

18. An Organizer That Helps You Keep Your Cables Neat And Tidy BUBM Cable Organizer $11 | Amazon See On Amazon With space for your charging cables, power bricks, memory cards, and more, this electronics organizer makes it easy to keep your cables and other accessories tidy. The zipper closure helps keep your cables secure, and the heavy-duty nylon construction is also waterproof. You can even use it for cosmetics or healthcare items, plus it's available in seven different colors.

19. The Eco-Friendly Laundry Balls That Remove Hair From Clothes iSuperb Laundry Balls (6-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only do they help scrub away stains and dirt, but these eco-friendly laundry balls also attract hair so that your clothes come out extra clean. They're reusable to help you save money over time, and they are safe for people with detergent sensitivities.

20. An Aromatherapy Stick That Can Help Soothe Headaches Migrastil Migraine Stick $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Help ease your pain by rolling this aromatherapy stick on your wrists and temples. It's formulated with soothing peppermint, spearmint, and lavender essential oils that are all therapeutic-grade, plus it's completely mess-free. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "the second I feel a headache coming on I just roll this on, and within seconds I feel it working. Within a minute or so, I feel fine again."

21. The Adult Party Game That'll Get Everybody Talking Quickwits Party Card Game $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed for three or more players, this adult party game is an easy way to get everybody talking. Players have to match symbols and give quick examples of the categories on their opponent's card. Each round only takes about 30 minutes, and each box comes with 150 cards so that no two games are the same.

22. A Miniature Umbrella That's The Perfect Size For Traveling Fidus Travel Umbrella $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This lightweight miniature umbrella is the perfect size to keep in your bag, or even with you while traveling. The canopy blocks rain as well as up to 95 percent of UV rays, and the ribs are made from a super-durable aluminum alloy that opens smoothly. The compact umbrella comes in more than 25 colors and patterns.

23. These Toothbrushes Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo GoWoo Bamboo Toothbrushes (4-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon An eco-friendly alternative that's better for the planet than plastic, these bamboo toothbrushes feature soft nylon bristles that reach deep between your teeth to clear away plaque. They're completely BPA-free as well as durable, plus each one is a different color so that you can easily keep track of which one is yours.

24. An Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask For Super-Soft Feet BELEZA Foot Peel Mask $8 | Amazon See On Amazon If the skin on your feet is all kinds of dry and scaly, make sure to grab yourself this exfoliating foot peel mask. The formula is cruelty-free as well as vegan, plus it only takes about two weeks for dead layers of skin to peel away, leaving you with incredibly soft feet.

25. The Natural Deodorant Formulated With Activated Charcoal Naturally Sourced Organic . Deodorant $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Regular deodorant can contain aluminum and parabens, whereas this natural deodorant alternative is completely organic — no parabens or aluminum in sight. It's safe to use on sensitive skin since it's made without any harsh chemicals, plus the activated charcoal in the formula helps absorb and neutralize odor.

26. A Balm That Helps Save Your Skin From Uncomfortable Chafing SURF BUTTA Anti Chafe Balm $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Simply rub it on your thighs, armpits, or any other body part that tends to chafe, and this anti-chafing balm will help save your skin from irritation. The paraben-free balm is water- and sweat-resistant, plus the plant-based formula won't leave any greasy residues behind on your skin.

27. The Tool That Helps You Stretch Your Lower Back Out SOLIDBACK Lower Back Stretcher $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Just set it down on the ground, then expand your back out over this back stretcher. The tool can help alleviate pain from sciatica, spinal stenosis, or even just simple lower back pain, plus the high-density EVA foam won't collapse flat underneath your weight.

28. A Wallet That Helps Protect You From Electronic Pickpockets Protectif RFID-Blocking Wallet $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it made from genuine leather, but this RFID-blocking wallet also acts like a shield against the RFID signals that electronic pickpockets use to steal your sensitive credit card information. There are three slots for credit cards as well as an ID window, plus the zippered pouch allows you to securely stash coins and cash.

29. An Essential Oil Diffuser For A Fresher Smelling Car RoyAroma Car Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Simply soak the pads in your favorite essential oils, then clip these essential oil diffusers over the air vents in your car. Anytime the air is flowing they will distribute your chosen essential oil scent throughout your car, plus each order comes with 12 pads so that you can enjoy multiple scents.

30. A Peel-Off Mask That Reviewers Rave Is Great For Sensitive Skin Freeman Feeling Beautiful Facial Peel-Off Mask $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Most peel-off masks are too intense for sensitive skin, whereas the reviewers on Amazon rave about how this soothing peel-off mask with cucumber doesn't leave their delicate complexions irritated. You only need to wear it for about 10 minutes in order to help detoxify your pores, and unlike a lot of other masks, this one has never been tested on animals.

31. The Kit That Comes With Everything You Need To Mix A Mask YBLNTEK Face Mask Mixing Bowl Set $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't dirty up your makeup brushes or silverware when you're mixing up a face mask — just use DIY face mask kit to get the job done. Each order comes with one bowl, two brushes, as well as a spatula, and the brushes are made from food-grade silicone that's soft on your skin.

32. A Trio Of Lip Balms Made With Organic Rose Essential Oil Moroccan Magic Organic Rose Lip Balm $12 | Amazon See On Amazon If your lips lean to the dry side, make sure to grab this pack of three moisturizing lip balms for immediate relief. These cruelty-free balms are formulated with organic argan and rose essential oils. There are zero synthetic ingredients, fillers, or parabens, and the added beeswax gives them an ultra-smooth finish on your lips.

33. The Flake-Free Mascara That Adds Dramatic Volume To Lashes Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Searching for a mascara that'll last all day long? Look no further than this incredibly affordable mascara, which has become a cult classic and boasts more than 13,000 reviews. The cruelty- and gluten-free mascara is resistant to flaking, so you won't find mascara on your cheeks after a few hours. Many Amazon reviewers can't get over the fact that its price is a total bargain and the quality is amazing. One wrote: "I go from an 8 hour work day right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge!"

34. A Pack Of Sponges That Don't Require Any Cleaning Spray Nano Sponge Cleaning Sponges $11 | Amazon See On Amazon A few drops of water and these nano cleaning sponges are just as effective at scrubbing away dirt and grime as a regular cloth would be when combined with a cleaning spray. They're reusable, which means they can help you save money on paper towels, plus the extra-large size helps get your chores finished quickly.

35. The Kit That Helps Restore Damaged, Chipped Nails NailTek Nail Recovery Kit $11 | Amazon See On Amazon If your nails are cracked, chipped, or even just weak, make sure to give this nail recovery kit a try. Each order comes with a hydrating cuticle oil, nail strengthener, as well as a ridge filler, and all three are cruelty-free.

36. A Lighted Vanity Mirror That Offers 10 Times Magnification COSMIRROR Lighted Makeup Vanity Mirror $16 | Amazon See On Amazon It can be difficult to get the fine details of your makeup perfect, so use this lighted makeup mirror for complete accuracy. It features 10 times magnification that helps you draw on winged eyeliner, apply fake lashes, and more, plus the LED bulbs have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours. You can power it using four AA batteries or the included USB cable, and the brightness is also dimmable.

37. The Reading Glasses That Come With A Keychain Case ThinOptics Reading Glasses + Keychain Case $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't dig around in your bag trying to find another pair of glasses you misplaced — just attach these reading glasses to the keychain case included in this set and you'll never lose them again. The glasses are flexible so that they fit comfortably on your nose, and the lenses are conveniently shatterproof. They're available in six different colors, as well as a variety of magnifications.

38. A Set Of Markers That Help You Inexpensively Repair Your Furniture Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Having your furniture professionally repaired can be incredibly expensive, so put that off for another year (or forever) with the help of these wood-colored markers. You can use these markers to color the scuffs and scratches on your wood furniture, and each order comes with six different shades that match everything from oak to mahogany.

39. An Exfoliating Body Scrub Made With Dead Sea Minerals FFN Tea Tree Oil Exfoliating Body and Foot Scrub $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it great for exfoliating away dead skin, but this anti-fungal body scrub can also help heal athlete's foot and prevent acne. The scrub is infused with argan oil and shea butter to keep your skin from drying out, plus the Dead Sea minerals help soften your skin so that it feels extra smooth.

40. A Pair Of Insoles That Help Keep Your Arches Supported Plantar Fasciitis Feet Insoles $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If your high arches ache after a long day of being on your feet, give these orthotics feet insoles a try. They support your arches so that you're not sore at the end of the day, and the deep heel cup helps keep your feet properly aligned. The premium EVA material absorbs shock while you run, and they're designed to fit in practically any type of shoe.

41. These Storage Bags For Blankets, Towels, And More Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag (3 Pack) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't let towels, sheets, and blankets fill up the shelves in your closet — keep them conveniently organized in these zippered clothing storage bags. The clear window lets you see what's inside without having to unpack anything, and each bag is made from non-woven fabric that allows your items to breathe, helping to prevent mildew and stale odors.

42. A Jewelry Tree That Looks Great On Any Vanity SRIWATANA Jewelry Tree Stand $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this smart and sweet jewelry tree to organize your necklaces, bracelets, and earrings and take advantage of its secure, flat base, which is the perfect place to store rings. The tree's tiered levels help prevent your necklaces from becoming tangled, and the chic design is a stylish addition to any dresser or vanity.

43. The Sponge Rack Made From Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel Adhesive Sponge Holder $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Leaving your sponge in the bottom of your sink is an easy way for it to become grimy, so help it dry out by keeping it in this sponge holder instead. The bars allow for airflow so that your sponge dries quickly, and it's made from rust-resistant stainless steel so you don't have to worry about it getting wet.

44. A Pack Of Hydrocolloid Patches That Help Deflate Blemishes Acne Pimple Master Patch $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Cover any stray blemish with one of these hydrocolloid acne patches and it'll quickly help deflate your pimple and soothe your irritated pore. Each set comes with 72 transparent patches that are waterproof — you can blend them right into your makeup. They also provide an easy way to stop yourself from picking at your skin.

45. These Reusable Utensils That Are Perfect For Lunch At The Office Annvchi Reusable Utensils with Case $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of using wasteful plasticware? Then switch over to this reusable utensil set. Each order comes with a travel case, one knife, fork spoon, two straws, one cleaning brush, and a pair of chopsticks. The utensils come in six colors, are made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and can be popped into the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

46. A Pair Of Slipper Socks With Waterproof Soles Non-slip Fuzzy Slipper Socks $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in five fun colors, these slipper socks feature a waterproof sole so that you can wear them outside for quick trips to the mailbox. They're knit from moisture-resistant fabric that helps keep your feet dry, and one Amazon reviewer raved that they're "very thick, warm, and well-made." Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

47. The Magnesium Bath Soak That Alleviates Muscle Soreness Coach Soak: Muscle Recovery Bath Soak $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Just pour this soothing bath soak into your bathwater, then relax as it works its magic — 21 essential minerals (including magnesium and Dead Sea salt) can help alleviate pain in sore muscles, as well as reduce inflammation. This salt is formulated to absorb faster into your body than regular Epsom salt, plus you can also use it in a scrub to exfoliate away dead skin.