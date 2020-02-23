48 Genius Home Products You'll Find You Can't Live Without

When it's time to spruce up my home, I immediately turn to the online mega-mall that is Amazon. There are lots of must-have things on the site, and so many genius home products on Amazon that will inspire you to make your space more organized and relaxing than ever.

The clever products on this list cover every room of the house. You can start by upgrading your bedroom with a comfy and affordable sheet set, a luxurious satin pillowcase, and helpful under-the-bed night lights that turn on when you move at night. Next, make the bathroom feel more like a spa with an easy-to-install rainfall shower head, a super soft memory foam bath mat, and a waterproof Bluetooth speaker that sticks to the shower wall. For the kitchen, there are genius items like a handheld milk frother for delicious cappuccinos and an over-the-sink strainer board that makes chopping and draining fruits and veggies so easy — and minimizes mess and dishes, too.

No matter which room of the house you want to focus on first, each of the clever home items on this list will make you wonder how you ever lived without it. And thanks to Amazon's super-quick Prime shipping, these products can be in your hands in just a few days.

1. A Fabric Shaver That Quickly Removes Fuzz & Lint From Your Clothes MOSPRO Sweater Fabric Shaver $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This sweater fabric shaver refreshes your clothing in a flash by removing fuzz and pills without damage. The rechargeable fabric defuzzer has stainless steel blades and a wide mesh cover to quickly get rid of lint, and for safety, the blades automatically stop if the cover is loose. The comfy ergonomic handle rotates 180 degrees to give you the perfect angle, too.

2. A Satin Pillowcase That's Great For Hair & Skin ShopBedding Luxury Satin Pillowcase $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Add a bit of luxury to your bedding with this soft satin pillowcase, which can reduce hair tangles and sleep creases on your skin. Thanks to a hidden zipper, the pillowcase won't slip off the pillow while you're sleeping. And since it's made from durable polyester, the pillowcase is machine washable and resistant to wrinkles and fading. Choose from more than 20 colors and patterns, including bright red and leopard print.

3. This Hypoallergenic Memory Foam Pillow With Adjustable Firmness Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow $60 | Amazon See On Amazon Customize your comfort with this adjustable loft pillow perfect for side, back, and stomach sleepers alike. Featuring a breathable cover made from polyester and bamboo-derived rayon, the pillow is filled with shredded memory foam — just add or remove the fill to find the comfiest height for you. Plus, the washable pillow cover is hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites, so it's great for those with allergies.

4. These Mesh Laundry Bags That Are A Must-Have For Washing Delicates BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (Set Of 5) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon With these mesh laundry bags, your delicate clothes are protected in the washing machine and look like new for longer. Plus, these mesh bags make great travel laundry bags. The set includes five breathable bags — one jumbo, two extra large, and two medium — with different brightly colored zippers so you can keep them all organized. They're safe in temperatures up to 140 degrees.

5. A Compact Blender For Great Smoothies To Go Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $20 | Amazon See On Amazon With this compact personal blender, making fresh smoothies, shakes, and more is a breeze. The BPA-free blender has ice-crushing stainless steel blades and easy one-touch blending. And once the beverage is blended, you can drink directly from the 14-ounce jar, which comes with a convenient travel lid. Both the jar and lid are dishwasher-safe for quick cleanup, too. At just $20, it's a steal.

6. This Best-Selling Milk Frother That Makes Perfectly Foamy Drinks Zulay Kitchen High-Powered Milk Frother $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This best-selling handheld milk frother makes delicious foamy cappuccinos, matcha lattes, hot chocolate, and more. Featuring a comfy ergonomic design, the battery-powered frother has a durable, easy-to-clean stainless steel whisk and simple on-off switch. When the frother isn't in use, you can store it on the countertop with the included stainless steel stand. Choose from nine colors, including metallic ice blue (pictured) and classic black.

7. An Affordable Sheet Set With 80,000+ Reviews Mellanni 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set $27 | Amazon See On Amazon The soft and comfy Mellanni bed sheet set has gained a bit of a cult following, and it's easy to see why. Made from easy-to-care-for microfiber polyester, the affordable four-piece sheet set with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet is resistant to wrinkles, stains, and fading. And with more than 40 colors and patterns to choose from, there's sure to be a shade you'll love.

8. These Rechargeable Motion-Sensing Lights That Are Super Easy To Install MOSTON Motion Sensor Closet Lights (3-Pack) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These motion-sensing closet lights are perfect for illuminating dark spaces around the house like closets, under the cabinets, and stairways. Each light in this three-pack has 10 bright LEDs, and when set to motion-sensor mode, the lights automatically turn on when they detect movement. You can also set them to stay on or off. Plus, the rechargeable lights are easy to install using the built-in magnets or included double-sided tape.

9. A Soft Memory Foam Bath Mat That Comes In Lots Of Colors Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This popular memory foam bath mat feels so soft and luxurious, and it's available in 14 vibrant colors like peach (pictured) and eggplant. Covered in velvety microfiber and filled with memory foam, the absorbent bath mat stays in place thanks to nonslip PVC dots. The cozy bath mat is machine washable and dryer-safe, too.

10. This LED Bed Night Light That Has Built-In Motion Sensors Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These clever motion-activated bed lights automatically provide a soft glow when they detect movement at night. The flexible LED strip lights can easily be installed under your bed (or anywhere around the house where you need extra light) and they feature a built-in motion sensor and adjustable auto-shutoff timer.

11. A Rainfall Handheld & Shower Head Combo With Lots Of Settings DreamSpa 3-Way 8-Setting Shower Head $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to easy, tool-free installation, this rainfall shower head and handheld shower combo can seriously upgrade your bathroom in minutes. The handheld shower head with a stainless steel shower hose has seven luxurious settings, including Power Rain and Pulsating Massage, and you can use the chrome-face shower heads separately or at the same time.

12. A Rotating Makeup Organizer That Saves Major Counter Space AmeiTech Makeup Organizer $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This genius rotating makeup organizer saves lots of space on your bathroom counter or vanity table. The easy-to-assemble, clear makeup organizer has adjustable layers with plenty of storage space for makeup brushes and skin-care products. And since the organizer rotates 360 degrees, you always have easy access to your beauty essentials.

13. A Bluetooth Shower Speaker That Plays Music For 10 Hours On One Charge iFox Creations Bluetooth Shower Speaker $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Listen to music, podcasts, and audiobooks while you shower thanks to this Bluetooth shower speaker. The waterproof speaker quickly connects to your Bluetooth device, and its strong suction cup attaches to smooth surfaces in the bathroom, outdoors, or anywhere else you want to enjoy music. The long-lasting rechargeable battery offers up to 10 hours of playtime.

14. An Automatic Soap Dispenser That Prevents The Spread Of Germs ELECHOK Soap Dispenser $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This sleek automatic soap dispenser offers a hygienic way for everyone in the house to wash their hands. The touch-free dispenser works with all kinds of liquid soap, and it automatically dispenses when you place your hand or a sponge under the sensor. You can adjust the battery-powered dispenser to your desired soap volume, and there's a thick, waterproof base to protect the batteries from corrosion.

15. This Wood Polish & Conditioner That Makes Furniture Shine Howard Products Wood Polish & Conditioner $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Featuring protective beeswax and nourishing orange oil, this best-selling wood polish and conditioner brings out the natural beauty of your wood furniture so it can shine like new. Use the polish on finished or unfinished wood including tables, cabinets, and other items about once a month to keep the wood looking shiny and new.

16. This Cold Brew Maker That Brews Smooth, Concentrated Coffee Takeya Patented Cold Brew Coffee Maker $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Make smooth, delicious cold brew at home with this BPA-free cold brew coffee pitcher. The coffee maker features a fine-mesh filter that stops grounds from getting into your brew, and there's an airtight lid and nonslip silicone handle. The coffee maker makes four servings at a time that can be kept in the fridge for up to two weeks. Drink it over ice or use the concentrated brew to make hot coffee.

17. A Bamboo Charging Station Where You Can Charge 5 Devices NEXGADGET Bamboo Charging Station $33 | Amazon See On Amazon This sleek bamboo charging station provides a tidy place to charge up to five devices at once. Made from durable, eco-friendly bamboo, the charging station comes with five charging cables — you just have to add your favorite USB charger and smartwatch charger to power your devices in one convenient place.

18. A Touch-Activated Table Lamp With Lots Of Color Options AUKEY Table Lamp $28 | Amazon See On Amazon With lots of different lighting options, this touch-activated table lamp creates the perfect ambiance for any mood. There's a warm white light with three brightness levels — just tap the base of the lamp to set your preference. You can also cycle through a range of shades on the red-green-blue color spectrum, or set it to your favorite color.

19. This Food Sprayer That Mists Oil, Vinegars, Sauces & More LayYun Olive Oil Sprayer $9 | Amazon See On Amazon For a convenient way to flavor food while you're cooking, pick up this glass and stainless steel olive oil sprayer. The BPA-free spray bottle can be filled with olive oil, vinegar, lime juice, and more. Spray a fine mist of oil onto your cooking pan or season a finished dish.

20. A Stainless Steel Cleaner Towel That Works With Just Water Nano Towels Stainless Steel Cleaner $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Make metal surfaces sparkle with this stainless steel-cleaning towel. The fiber towel includes one side that's perfect for scrubbing and another side that's ideal for polishing. Best of all? You don't have to use harsh chemical cleaners with this gentle towel — it works with just water.

21. A 3-In-1 Bagless Vacuum That's Super Affordable Bissell Featherweight Bagless Vacuum $30 | Amazon See On Amazon At only $30, this lightweight three-way bagless vacuum is a steal. Available in black, blue, lime, or purple, the powerful vacuum can be used as a stick vacuum, handheld vacuum, or stair vacuum — and it comes with a floor nozzle and crevice tool to get into hard-to-reach areas.

22. This Wall Mount Surge Protector With A Built-In Night Light OOLLWW Wall Mount Surge Protector $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This clever wall mount surge protector plugs into any standard outlet and features four AC power outlets, two USB ports, and a built-in device holder where your phone can rest while it charges. Plus, there's an optional night light that can automatically turn on after dark.

23. These Smart Plugs That Let You Control Appliances Over Wi-Fi Etekcity VeSync Smart Plug (4-Pack) $31 | Amazon See On Amazon Control your appliances from anywhere with this four-pack of Alexa-compatible smart plugs. The smart plugs are easy to connect to your Wi-Fi network, and with the free VeSync app, you can turn appliances on and off, create schedules, monitor energy consumption, and more all without a smart speaker.

24. An Over-The-Sink Cutting Board With A Removable Colander Dexas Over the Sink Strainer Board $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This over-the-sink strainer board lets you clean, chop, and drain fruits and veggies in one convenient place (and magically creates extra counter space). The durable cutting board features nonslip rubber edges and a removable, collapsible strainer that doubles as a colander. The strainer board is dishwasher-safe and comes in red or black.

25. An Orange Peeler That Cuts Through Rinds For You CJESLNA Orange Peeler (4-Pack) $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes orange rinds can be tough to peel, but that's not an issue with this sturdy orange peeler. Made from durable plastic, the peeler has a curved design with a blade that makes it easy to cut through rinds on citrus fruits. "This makes peeling oranges easy on my fingernails and super fast," wrote one reviewer.

26. A Sink Caddy Sponge Holder That's Great For Double Sinks Eunion Sink Caddy Sponge Holder $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This sink caddy sponge holder is perfect for double sinks and has two sponge pockets with large drainage holes. It rests neatly over the middle of the sink to provide storage space on both sides. Since there's no suction cup involved, you don't have to worry about this sink caddy slipping and falling, either.

27. These Silicone Food Storage Containers With Microwave-Friendly Lids Vremi Silicone Food Storage Containers (4-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Packing lunch and storing leftovers is super easy with these silicone food storage containers. The set of four nonstick, BPA-free food containers (two small and two large) have airtight lids with convenient seal caps so you can heat food up in the microwave even with the lid on. Plus, the food containers collapse for easy storage, and they're safe to go into the freezer and dishwasher.

28. This Rechargeable Book Light That Offers 60 Hours Of Reading Time LuminoLite Rechargeable LED Book Light $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This long-lasting rechargeable book light offers up to 60 hours of reading time on a single charge. It has a padded clamp and flexible neck so you can find the perfect lighting angle, and with warm, white, and mixed light options, you can adjust the brightness levels. Choose from turquoise or black.

29. These Silicone Gap Covers That Fit Between The Stove & Counter To Prevent Messes HELESIN Silicone Gap Cover (2-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Stop food from falling between your stovetop and countertop with these easy-to-clean silicone gap covers. Sold in a two-pack, the heat-resistant gap covers are made from BPA-free material and fit neatly between the stove and counter to catch messy spills that can attract bugs and rodents. The gap covers are easy to trim to fit your countertop, and they're available in black, clear, or white to match your kitchen.

30. A Wine Filter That Can Reduce Headaches & Allergic Reactions PureWine The Wand Wine Filter (3-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If wine tends to give you a headache, this set of three wine filters can help. The easy-to-use wine filter removes histamines and sulfites, which can trigger headaches, congestion, and other side effects for those who are sensitive. Best of all, the helpful filter works on all types of wine without changing flavor or color.

31. This Sushi-Making Kit Even A Total Beginner Can Use FUNGYAND Sushi Making Kit $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Create your own sushi rolls with this all-in-one sushi-making kit. To use it, add ingredients to the BPA-free sushi bazooka tube, then close and squeeze the tube to make a sushi roll. The kit also includes a bamboo mat, sushi knife, chopsticks with holders, a rice paddle and spreader, an avocado slicer, and a cotton storage bag. With a 4.6-star overall rating, it's a fan favorite.

32. This Powerful Cleaner For Jetted Tubs That Cleans Without Scrubbing Oh Yuk Jetted Tub Cleaner $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This popular jetted tub cleaner is designed to remove gunk and buildup from deep inside Jacuzzis and whirlpools. The powerful cleaner is super easy to use — just fill your jetted tub with hot water, add the cleaner, and let the jets run for 15 minutes. Then drain and wipe down the tub for squeaky clean results, no scrubbing needed.

33. This Mini Handheld Vacuum That's Great For Pet Hair Bissell Handheld Vacuum $31 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 7,000 reviews and a 4.4 overall rating, this handheld pet hair vacuum is a clear winner for pet owners. The powerful vacuum has a rubber nozzle that's great for pulling pet hair and dirt from upholstery and a suction nozzle that quickly cleans up cat litter or dry food. The 16-foot power cord provides plenty of reach, and when you're done cleaning, the bagless vacuum is easy to empty.

34. A Garment Steamer That Quickly Gets Clothes Wrinkle-Free PurSteam Garment Steamer $26 | Amazon See On Amazon With this handheld garment steamer, you can get your clothes wrinkle-free without having to use an iron. The lightweight steamer heats up in under a minute, and it's even safe to use on delicate fabrics like silk and chiffon. Plus, it comes with a convenient travel bag so you can steam your clothes while on trips.

35. An Affordable Facial Brush That Deep Cleans & Exfoliates Minso Facial Cleaning Brush $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This affordable facial cleaning brush has soft silicone bristles with three different textures to deep clean, exfoliate, and massage your skin. The compact facial brush is water-resistant so you can use it while taking a bath or shower, and it's USB-rechargeable. Choose from aquamarine, pink, or red.

36. An Essential Oil Spray That Gets Rid Of Stubborn Shoe Odors Lumi Outdoors Natural Shoe Deodorizer Spray $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Get rid of pesky shoe odors with this natural shoe deodorizer spray. Made with essential oils including lemon and eucalyptus, the extra-strength spray works to quickly remove unwanted smells from shoes and slippers and has garnered over 5,000 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating.

37. A Red Wine Stain Remover That Works On Carpets & Clothing Wine Away Red Wine Stain Remover (3-Pack) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon The popular Wine Away red wine stain remover can lift even tough red wine stains from carpets, upholstery, and clothing, even if the stain has already dried. The gentle formula contains no toxic chemicals and smells like fresh citrus. Plus, the versatile cleaner is also great at removing coffee, ink, sauces, pet stains, and blood.

38. This Fume-Free Oven Cleaner That Gets Baked-On Food Off Easy-Off Oven Cleaner $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Remove stubborn stuck-on food in your oven with this fume-free oven cleaner. The powerful, lemon-scented formula works in five minutes — just spray food stains, let them dissolve, then wipe it all away. And since the cleaner doesn't contain harsh chemicals, you can even clean without wearing gloves.

39. These Eco-Friendly Wool Dryer Balls That Help Laundry Dry Faster SnugPad Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon As an alternative to dryer sheets, these eco-friendly wool dryer balls reduce wrinkles and leave your laundry feeling so soft. Made from 100% organic New Zealand wool, the energy-efficient dryer balls even help your laundry dry faster. Plus, since the dryer balls contain no chemicals, they're a great choice for sensitive skin. Reuse then for over 1,000 loads.

40. A Supportive Bed Wedge That Reduces Neck & Back Pain FitPlus Bed Wedge $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Support your head, neck, and shoulders while you sleep with this bed wedge pillow. Featuring two inches of high-density memory foam, the ergonomic pillow can help with neck and back pain, snoring, acid reflux, and more. To keep you extra comfy, there's a soft and breathable pillow cover that's machine washable, too.

41. These Utility Knives That Are Great For Breaking Down Boxes Internet's Best Utility Knife (Set of 2) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Breaking down boxes is a breeze with this set of two heavy-duty utility knives. Each durable knife features a retractable blade with three lengths, and there's a comfy rubber grip to give you control while cutting. The set also comes with five blade refills that insert easily into the knife.

42. A Slim Compost Bin That's Great For Collecting Food Scraps Joseph Joseph Compo Easy-Fill Compost Bin $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This slim compost bin gives you a convenient place to collect food scraps for a more eco-friendly lifestyle. The compost bin works with your favorite liner, and it has a flip-top lid to provide easy access when adding food scraps while cutting down on odors. The lid also has an adjustable vent that can be kept open to reduce moisture or closed to keep bugs away. Plus, the bin comes with a door-mounting bracket for out-of-the-way storage.

43. This Fluoride-Free Mint Toothpaste That Comes With A Tube Squeezer Davids Natural Toothpaste $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This natural whitening toothpaste freshens breath and fights plaque with baking soda and natural abrasives, no fluoride needed. The non-gritty toothpaste is vegan and free of sulfates, and it comes in a recyclable metal tube with a key roller to help you get every last bit of toothpaste.

44. This Bamboo Cutlery Set That's Great For Picnics & Work Blulu Bamboo Cutlery Set (Set of 2) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon For chic and super portable utensils, look no further than this bamboo cutlery set. Made from lightweight, durable, and eco-friendly bamboo, each set includes a knife, fork, and spoon that are great for outdoor parties, barbecues, and brown bag lunches. There's even a metal straw with a cleaning brush, as well as a sturdy cloth pouch to carry everything in.

45. These Reuseable Food Wraps Made With Beeswax Bee’s Wrap Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps (Set of 3) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for an eco-friendly way to store leftovers, thousands of reviewers are fans of these reusable beeswax food wraps. Made with organic cotton, beeswax, jojoba oil, and tree resin, the set of three are great for wrapping cheese, fruits, veggies, and more. You can also use them to cover a bowl. The food wraps are super easy to clean and reuse for years.

46. This Durable & Lightweight Plate Set That's Biodegradable iTavah Lightweight Degradable Wheat Straw Plates (3-Pack) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon These sets of three lightweight degradable plates are great for small meals, and they're environmentally-friendly, too. Made from natural wheat straw, the durable plates are a great alternative to disposable plates and can be used to quickly reheat leftovers in the microwave. "They are VERY sturdy, very smooth and easy to clean," wrote one reviewer.

47. A Waxed Canvas Lunch Bag That's Long-Lasting & Stain-Resistant COLONY CO. Lunch Bag $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Get the charm of packing your lunch in an old-school paper bag with the added benefits of a durable strain- and water-resistant material with this waxed canvas lunch bag. It's a long-lasting alternative that's easy-to clean and reuse. No wonder more than 300 reviewers have given it a 4.6-star overall rating.