49 Boss Things On Amazon That Have Over 600 Five-Star Reviews

Online shopping can be tricky these days. It's incredibly easy to click purchase, but unless you're on a verified, trusted site (duh, Amazon), you might end up with a dud. I can't tell you how many times I've ordered a dress with no reviews on a site I've never heard of — just to end up with a T-shirt that's probably meant for a puppy. But you're better than that. You are a smart and savvy shopper who knows about all the five-star reviewed products that Amazon offers.

And frankly, if you can find whatever it is you're looking for somewhere else, you can probably find it on Amazon too (at a better price with quicker, shipping, even!) One of the biggest advantages is that if you buy your item from Amazon, you'll have thousands of verified user reviews that confirm you're getting a quality product without any snake oil attached — unless you specifically ordered snake oil, of course.

From an aloe vera spray that absorbs rapidly into your skin for fast relief to a self-massager that targets the trigger points in your shoulders and back, the world is your oyster when it comes to highly-reviewed products on Amazon with hundreds of reviews.

1. The Handy Multi-Tool That Fits Right Onto Your Keychain Gerber 7-In-1 Keychain Tool $8 Amazon See on Amazon Made from durable stainless steel with a titanium nitride coating, the Gerber seven-in-one keychain tool is not only resistant to corrosion, but at only .32 ounces, you'll barely notice it sitting on your lanyard. This tool can be used as a wire stripper, pry bar, bottle opener, flathead driver, and cross driver — and unlike most multi-tools, this one is safe to take on planes, as there are no sharp blades built into it.

2. A Nail Polish Remover Made With Plant-Based Ingredients Pure Vitality Beauty Nail Polish Remover $13 Amazon See on Amazon Most nail polish removers use acetates and other skin-drying petroleum chemicals in order to get the paint off your nails, but the Pure Vitality Beauty nail polish remover helps strengthen your nails — and the consistency is more like a moisturizing oil than an alcohol rub. Great for sensitive noses and pregnant women alike, as the formula is both non-toxic and made without any potentially harmful chemicals, one Amazon reviewer raved that it "smells pleasant, slightly sweet...and it leaves my fingers super smooth!"

3. The Kit That Lets You Talk On The Phone Hands-Free While Driving Soundbot Hands-Free Bluetooth Car Kit $21 Amazon See on Amazon If your car doesn't have Bluetooth built into it, you can use the Soundbot hands-free Bluetooth car kit — and enjoy the same hands-free benefits at a fraction of the cost. Compatible with both Androids and iPhones, this Bluetooth kit uses echo and noise-reduction technology so that both your calls and music are transmitted with crystal-clear audio. Unlike other kits, the car charger in this one even has multiple USB ports so you can charge your devices even when you're using the Bluetooth.

4. A Dish Drying Mat Made From Absorbent Microfiber STS Microfiber Dish Drying Mat $8 Amazon See on Amazon The plush microfiber material is able to hold up to four times its weight in water, which prevents the STS microfiber dish drying mat from getting too soggy and leaking onto your countertop. Great for delicate glassware and dishes because the soft material cushions their placement, it's also great for small kitchens since it takes up hardly any room as it folds and stores easily.

5. The Memory Foam Pillow That's Super Breathable Snuggle-Pedic Luxury Bamboo Pillow $60 Amazon See on Amazon I actually own four of the Snuggle-Pedic luxury bamboo pillows, and they are without a doubt the most comfortable pillows I've ever owned — the memory foam on the inside is shredded and removable to make the pillows as fluffy as you want, and the outer cover is both hypoallergenic and dust-mite resistant. The material is incredibly breathable, so they're great for keeping cool during hot nights, and the shape orthopedically contours to support your neck and back while you sleep.

6. A Gum That's Completely Vegan Without Any Artificial Sweeteners Simply Gum Grapefruit And Pear Vegan Gum (6 Pack) $15 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas most gums use some form of gelatin in their recipe, making them unsuitable for vegans, the Simply Gum grapefruit and pear vegan gum is non-GMO certified, kosher, and uses tree sap as their base instead of artificial plastics. There are no artificial sweeteners (including aspartame and xylitol) in this gum, because it uses dried cane juice instead of refined sugars, and it's also completely biodegradable.

7. The Flashlight Made From Aircraft Aluminum Streamlight MicroStream Flashlight $16 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you put it in your kitchen's junk drawer or keep it in your car in case of emergencies, the Streamlight MicroStream flashlight is durable and made from anodized aircraft aluminum that's resistant to corrosion as well as abrasion. The lens is a polycarbonate that's scratch-resistant, and it runs on three AAA batteries so that you can be sure it'll operate no matter how long it sits unused. The LED technology means the bulb will last for up to 30,000 hours, and can illuminate distances up to 52 meters.

8. An Oven Mitt That's Extra-Long So That Your Arms Are Covered HOMWE Extra-Long Silicone Oven Mitts $12 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas traditional oven mitts typically end only a few inches past your wrist, the HOMWE extra-long silicone oven mitts measure in at 14.7 inches and extend further towards your elbows so that your arms are more thoroughly protected. Great for holding hot plates or working over the grill (as well as reaching into ovens), these oven mitts are made from durable silicone that's heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and the quilted cotton lining is both breathable and comfortable on your skin.

9. The Water Filtration System That Works On-The-Go Sawyer Products Mini Water Filtration System $19 Amazon See on Amazon Great for hiking, camping, or anyone's emergency kit, the Sawyer Products mini water filtration system weighs in at only 2 ounces and removes 99.99999 percent of harmful bacteria — including salmonella, cholera, and E.coli — so you can enjoy clean drinking water anywhere. The included straw lets you drink directly from almost any container, and each order comes with two mini filters that will work for up to 100,000 gallons of water.

10. A Shampoo And Conditioner That Adds Volume To Flat Hair Maple Holistics Natural Mint Shampoo And Conditioner $18 Amazon See on Amazon Formulated with peppermint, spearmint, eucalyptus, and argan oils to give your scalp an invigorating clean, the Maple Holistics natural mint shampoo and conditioner adds volume to thin hair, reduces dandruff, and can even help prevent hair loss. Free from any sulfates or parabens and safe for color-treated hair, this shampoo and conditioner combo uses hydrating shea butter to leave your locks looking refreshed, with one Amazon reviewer writing that her "curls are springing back to life" after using the conditioner.

11. The Tray That Lets You Cook Delicious Bacon In The Microwave Nordic Ware Microwave Bacon Tray $15 Amazon See on Amazon Microwaved bacon either comes out burnt to a crisp or still oinking and limp: there is no in-between, unless you use the Nordic Ware microwave bacon tray, of course. This tray's rectangular shape allows it to fit several strips of bacon at once, and the slanted design prevents your food from soaking up extra grease and fat as it cooks. Not big into bacon? No problem — you can also use this tray to defrost frozen food in the microwave, and when you're done it's completely dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

12. An Umbrella That Inverts To Save You From Wet Messes Indoors BAGAIL Inverted Umbrella $22 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is the fabric made from anti-UV material to keep you safe from the sun's rays, but the BAGAIL inverted umbrella is also designed with a second layer of cloth, so it'll contain all those drips that usually happen once you fold up any regular umbrella indoors. Unlike traditional umbrellas, this one can stand up on its own for easy storage when there's nothing to prop it up against, and the carbon fiber skeleton also prevents it from inverting in strong winds.

13. The Serum That Helps You Grow Long, Thick Eyelashes AsaVea Lash And Brow Growth Serum $35 Amazon See on Amazon Eyelash extensions can cost hundreds of dollars per session, so why not save yourself some money by using the AsaVea lash and brow growth serum instead? This non-irritating serum strengthens, magnifies, and lengthens your natural lashes and brows — with full results in approximately six weeks. Safe for all skin types, you can also use this serum as a primer before putting on mascara, and with 92 percent positive four- and five-star reviews, many Amazon reviewers commented how they were able to see visible results within just two weeks.

14. A Set Of Sheets With Extra-Deep Pockets CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set $36 Amazon See on Amazon Having your fitted sheet constantly ride up and over the edge of your mattress is beyond annoying, which is why the CGK Unlimited queen size sheet set is made with extra-deep pockets that fit securely around any mattress up to 16 inches deep. Made from high-quality brushed microfiber that gives that gives them a softer feel to them than Egyptian cotton, and unlike most sheet sets this one comes with four pillowcases instead of two.

15. The Cold Brew Coffee Maker Designed To Look Like A Cute Mason Jar County Line Kitchen Cold Brew Coffee Maker $20 Amazon See on Amazon Just looking at the Mason jar design of the County Line Kitchen cold brew coffee maker is making me want to drink more coffee — but it's not just cute, it makes extra-smooth java, too. Simply add your coffee and allow it to steep overnight, and in the morning you'll have a cup of Joe that's ready to go. The stainless-steel filter in this coffee maker is ultra-fine so that it effectively prevents any grounds from making their way into your final brew, and you can even use it as an infuser to brew tea. All the pieces to this coffee maker are dishwasher-safe so that clean-up is easy, and the heavy-duty jar is designed to be more durable than traditional mason jars.

16. The Exfoliating Scrub That Helps Stimulate Blood Circulation NeedCrystals Microdermabrasion Face Scrub $19 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas most face scrubs will only exfoliate away dead skin, the NeedCrystals microdermabrasion face scrub takes it one step further by stimulating blood circulation in your face, which helps to your skin become even-toned and refreshed. The aluminum oxide crystals in this scrub also help fight blemishes and deep clean pores — plus, the aloe vera and green tea extracts make this scrub safe for all skin types.

17. A Utensil That Makes Chopping Up Food In Your Pans Easy ChopStir Original Ground Meat Chopper $8 Amazon See on Amazon Even though it's advertised as a chopper for ground meat, the ChopStir original ground meat chopper can be used for so much more: try it out when making creamy potatoes, quickly turn frozen concentrate into juice, or even mash eggs or avocados. Made from durable nylon that won't scratch your cookware, this chopper is 10.75 inches long so that your hands are kept a safe distance away from the heat, and there are no sharp edges.

18. The Reading Pillow Stuffed With Memory Foam Linenspa Reading Pillow $50 Amazon See on Amazon Great for watching television, working on your laptop, or simply reading, the Linenspa reading pillow is stuffed with a mixture of shredded memory and support foam so that you get superior back and shoulder support compared to other models. The cover is made from soft velour that's also durable, and the handle on the top makes transporting this pillow from room to room in your home easy.

19. A Non-Greasy Hydrating Cream For Your Feet And Hands O'Keeffe's Working Hands And Feet Cream $12 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas most intensive moisturizers either have strong odors or a greasy feel to them, the O'Keeffe's working hand and feet creams are both odorless and non-greasy, and the results are quick — many Amazon reviewers reported instant relief from their cracked skin in just minutes, with many more writing that the cracks healed within a few days. Unlike other moisturizing creams, this one creates a protective layer on the surface of your skin that prevents any further moisture loss, and the formula is also safe for people with diabetes.

20. The Frozen Ice Ball Mold Made From Durable Silicone Housewares Solutions Frozen Ice Ball Mold $7 Amazon See on Amazon Ice balls dilute your beverages less than ice cubes because they melt slower, making the Housewares Solutions frozen ice ball mold great for any cocktail, coffee, or beverage you'd like to avoid watering down. Dishwasher- and microwave-safe, this ice mold is made from flexible silicone that makes it easy to pop the ice out once it's frozen, and since silicone is also a super-durable material this mold won't crack through repeated use.

21. A Book That Helps You Tackle Challenges With A Positive Attitude Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe The World by William H. McRaven $12 Amazon See on Amazon Based on the University of Texas at Austin graduation speech with over 14 million views on YouTube, William H. McRaven uses his experiences as a former Navy Seal to teach you how to meet challenges in your life with determination and optimism in his inspirational book Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe The World. At only 144 pages this book is an easy, quick read that's suitable for people of all ages, and many Amazon reviewers raved about how they plan to give copies to their children and students.

22. The Cell Phone Holder That You Can Use Everywhere Bondi Flexible Cell Phone Holder $15 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it made from durable silicone, but the curved hook on the Bondi flexible cell phone holder means you can hang your phone practically anywhere: hook it onto the machine you're using at the gym to free your hands up, from your belt, or even hang it from your rearview mirror as you drive. This case's flexible design means that it's compatible with both Androids as well as iPhones, and the flat base means your phone can stand independently on its own.

23. A Cupcake Pan Made From Nonstick Silicone Keliwa Silicone Cupcake Baking Pan $10 Amazon See on Amazon Made from 100 percent high-quality food-grade silicone, the Keliwa silicone cupcake baking pan is non-stick, so you don't need any sticky cooking spray or wrappers. Stain-resistant as well as dishwasher-safe, this pan can hold up to a third of a cup of batter, and since it's also flexible you can fold it in half for easy storage in smaller kitchens — so use it for muffins, cupcakes, mini lasagnas, chicken pot pies, and more.

24. The External Battery That's Ultra-Compact POWERADD Compact External Battery $12 Amazon See on Amazon At less than 4 inches tall and 1.2 inches wide, the POWERADD compact external battery has a tube design that allows it to easily slide into your pocket. This external battery detects your device's optimal charge speed once connected, and can fully charge an iPhone 6 twice, or a Galaxy Note 5 once. Each order comes with a 24-month warranty, and there's even built-in protection against any potential short-circuiting.

25. A Durable Organizer For Your Lip Gloss ALEGORY Acrylic Lip Gloss Organizer $16 Amazon See on Amazon Made from a single mold that's super durable, the ALEGORY acrylic lip gloss organizer has 24 spaces that can fit any standard-sized lip glosses. The beveled edges mean that there are no sharp corners on this organizer, and it's easy to wash with a wet cloth. One reviewer writes: "This is just an acrylic holder, right? Sure, unless you are like me and enjoy staring at your organized makeup collection while mumbling to yourself how lovely your "pretties" look."

26. The Set Of Paring Knives With Nonstick Blades Kuhn Rikon Nonstick Paring Knife (3 Pack) $20 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does each knife come with its own protective sheath, but each knife in the Kuhn Rikon nonstick paring knife set is made from super-sharp high-carbon stainless steel that's both durable and rust-resistant. The nonstick blades prevent food from sticking, and the ergonomic handle has a soft grip that's comfortable to hold, making them great for chopping vegetables, peeling apples, and more.

27. A Self-Massage Tool That Targets The Trigger Points In Your Muscles LiBa Back And Neck Self-Massager $21 Amazon See on Amazon The LiBa back and neck self-massager is great for people of all ages — mostly because it's lightweight and extremely easy to use. The therapy knobs help increase blood circulation as you target and relieve pain from the trigger points in your muscles, and the curved design allows you to reach awkward spots on your back that other traditional massagers can't hit — and with over 1,200 positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear this massager truly works.

28. The Kitchen Organizer That You Can Put Anywhere Seville Classics Kitchen Pantry Organizer $15 Amazon See on Amazon Put it in your cabinets to organize baking trays and pans, or place the Seville Classics kitchen pantry organizer on your countertop for items that get more usage, like cutting boards. This organizer is made from sturdy iron that won't bend under the weight of whatever it's holding, and the platinum finish matches any kitchen decor you already have.

29. A Spray That Delivers A Nourishing Dose Of Aloe Vera To Your Skin And Hair Seven Minerals Aloe Vera Spray $16 Amazon See on Amazon Made from certified-organic aloe vera, the Seven Minerals aloe vera spray absorbs quickly into your skin for near-immediate relief from any burns, bug bites, or other skin irritants. Unlike aloe vera gels, this spray has no artificial thickeners that leave a greasy film on your skin — and you can even use it in your hair to help smooth out fly-aways. And because it's gentle and safe for people with sensitive skin, this spray can be used daily if desired.

30. The Cosmetic Organizer Made From Durable And Classy Acrylic Sorbus Acrylic Cosmetic Organizer $30 Amazon See on Amazon With six drawers and 16 slots for your brushes, glosses, mascaras, and more, the Sorbus acrylic cosmetic organizer is a great way to organize any loose makeup you have sitting on your vanity. The acrylic material is super strong and mimics the appearance of glass to match your existing decor, and you'll also easily be able to see where everything is stored.

31. A Light That Snaps Into Your Outlets With Zero Tools Required SnapPower Outlet Guidelight $68 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to simply snap into the bottom of your wall outlets without any batteries, mounts, tools, or wires required, the SnapPower outlet guidelight replaces bulky night lights so that you'll still have two outlets available for use. Each light costs less than .10 cents a year to power, and the built-in light sensor turns them on and off automatically. And because the bulbs are LEDs, they're also rated to last for over 20,000 hours.

32. The Chopper That's Perfect For Dough, Vegetables, And More OXO Multi-Purpose Scraper And Chopper $10 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're dicing up butter for pastry work or chopping vegetables, the OXO multi-purpose scraper and chopper makes any job easier with its tough stainless steel blade. The non-slip handle is designed to fit comfortably in your hand, and helps to keep your hand away from the blade. Unlike other scraper tools, this one has measurement markings on the bottom so that you can easily section any dough for baking.

33. A Container That Keeps Your Bread Fresher For Longer Progressive International Bread ProKeeperhttps://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B016MZZXBM?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle-17025073-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B016MZZXBM $20 Amazon See on Amazon The Progressive International bread prokeeper saves you money in the long-run, because it keeps your bread from becoming stale — and ensures it stays fresher for longer. This container can expand to fit breads, pastries, and baked goods of all sizes, and once you're done, it can collapse down to less than half its size for easy storage. The adjustable air vent helps keep your bread dry when the air is humid and vice-versa, and the fold-down cutting board even has measurement markings so you can cut the perfect slice.

34. The Party Game That Gets Better With More Players Drunk, Stoned, Or Stupid - A Party Game $18 Amazon See on Amazon Despite the name suggesting otherwise, Drunk, Stoned, Or Stupid is more of a superlative game where you draw a card and have to decide who in the group should be tagged with the card. Examples of cards include "Lose their pants," "Risk life for an epic selfie," and "Watch Planet Earth for 5 hours" — so there's really a little something for everyone in this game. Whoever winds up with the most cards at the end loses, and unlike other party games, there's no limit to how many people can play.

35. An Aromatherapy Mist Made With Chamomile And Lavender ASUTRA Premium Aromatherapy Mist $15 Amazon See on Amazon Formulated with lavender and chamomile essential oils that help you unwind after a long, stressful day, the ASUTRA premium aromatherapy mist has no alcohols, no phosphates, and is made from distilled water with a blend of essential oils. This mist also works as an effective toner, as the jojoba oil and aloe vera gives dry or fragile skin a light kiss of hydration, and you can even use it as a refreshing mist to set the mood in any room.

36. The Brushes With Extra-Long Bristles For A Super Deep Clean OXO Deep Clean Brush Set (Set of 2) $6 Amazon See on Amazon Great for grout and those hard-to-reach spots like around your drain and faucet, the OXO deep clean brush set comes with one large brush and one smaller brush with a wiper blade on the end. The wiper blade helps you scrape off any dirt that's accumulated in any nooks or crannies in your home, and the extra-long scrubbing bristles are made from durable nylon that won't fray under pressure.

37. An Essential Oil Diffuser That Runs For Up To Seven Hours Pure Enrichment Essential Oil Diffuser $30 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does the color-changing LED light make it easy to set a relaxing mood in your home, but the Pure Enrichment essential oil diffuser can also run for up to seven hours and moisturize the air in any room up to 250 square feet. Great for deodorizing smoke, pet odors, and more, this diffuser runs at a whisper-like volume — which means you can run it at night without worrying about it keeping you up.

38. The Travel Makeup Bag That Keeps Your Makeup From Breaking Habe Travel Makeup Bag $36 Amazon See on Amazon No matter how hard your bag gets knocked or jostled while in transit, the walls on the Habe travel makeup bag are made from high-density plastic that keep your cosmetics from breaking or leaking. This bag also has adjustable dividers so you can easily organize your palettes and mascaras, and the mirror snaps on and off depending on your needs.

39. A Pair Of Glasses That Filters Out Harmful Blue Light Gamma Ray Optics Blue Light Computer Glasses $15 Amazon See on Amazon The blue light emitted from computer screens and other electronics can damage your eyes over time, which is why the Gamma Ray Optics blue light computer glasses are designed to filter out that portion of the light spectrum. The flexible and lightweight nylon frames are durable and comfortable to wear, and the lenses are rated for UV400 protection, as well as glare reduction.

40. The Armband That Keeps Your Phone Safe From Water Damage Tribe Cell Phone Armband $10 Amazon See on Amazon Designed so you can use it with both Androids and iPhones, the Tribe cell phone armband lets you listen to music hands-free, while the weatherproof outer shell keeps your phone safe from sweat, rain, and other damp conditions. The extra-thick reflective strip makes it easy for cars to see you at night, and the armband's non-slip design ensures you're not stuck constantly re-adjusting it as you move.

41. A Backpack With A Hidden Anti-Theft Pocket For Your Valuables MATEIN Travel Laptop Backpack $30 Amazon See on Amazon With an anti-theft pocket on the back to store your valuables, the MATEIN travel laptop backpack is great for travelers and students alike — especially because the laptop compartment can hold any laptop up to 15.6 inches. The back is made with super-breathable fabric that helps keep your skin ventilated, and there's even a built-in USB charging port so you can charge your phone while on-the-go.

42. The Massage Balls That Relieve Sore And Achy Muscles Kieba Massage Lacrosse Balls (2 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Whether your back is tired or your feet are aching, the Kieba massage lacrosse balls help target the trigger points in your muscles to relieve them of any pain or soreness. Made from 100 percent solid rubber, these massage balls are versatile and can be used almost anywhere in almost any position — chair, floor, on a yoga mat, or at the office — plus, they're super portable.

43. A Brush That Takes The Tears Out Of Detangling Hair Wet Brush Pro Detangling Hair Brush $8 Amazon See on Amazon Made with bristles that help gently detangle pesky knots, the Wet Brush pro detangling hair brush is suitable for both wet and dry hair, and works with all types of hair, including curly, thick, and straight — and you can even use it on hair extensions and wigs too. Best of all, it greatly reduces hair breakage.

44. The Skin Serum That's Loaded With Vitamin C TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum $20 Amazon See on Amazon Formulated with any synthetic fragrances or colors, the TruSkin Naturals vitamin C serum is great for anyone looking to brighten their complexion — all while fighting any dark circles or sunspots. The hyaluronic acid helps keep blemishes at bay, and the aloe vera and organic jojoba oil leave your skin feeling silky and soft. One Amazon reviewer even raved that this serum "helped reduce the redness of my breakouts within a few days of using it!"

45. A Machine That Cleans Your Jewelry, Eyeglasses, And More Magnasonic Professional Jewelry Cleaner $40 Amazon See on Amazon All you have to do is fill the tank with water (yes, water), then place your jewelry, eyeglasses, watches, combs, razor blades, and more, inside the Magnasonic professional jewelry cleaner — and in minutes, the ultrasonic waves will clean your belongings back to brand-new. There are five different cycles to choose from depending on how dirty your items are (90, 180, 280, 380, and 480 seconds), and the easy three-button operation and use of zero harmful chemicals make this cleaner a keeper.

46. The Yoga Mat That's Extra-Thick For Added Comfort BalanceFrom High-Density Yoga Mat $18 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does it come with a carrying strap to make transporting it easy, but the BalanceFrom high-density yoga mat is half an inch thick, making it softer on your knees — and more comfortable than competing mats. The material is also moisture-resistant, so it doesn't become slimy and damp after use, and both sides are non-slip to keep you secure while you're working out.

47. A Tool That Can Help You Open Almost Anything Kuhn Rikon Master Opener $16 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas the blade in most can openers winds up touching the food, the Kuhn Rikon master opener is designed to keep contact minimal so that your ingredients don't get contaminated. Great for opening stubborn bottles and cans (including pop and pull tabs), this tool has no sharp edges. One Amazon reviewer even raved: "it can also remove those tight caps from 2 liter soda bottles!"

48. The Antibacterial Towel That's Light And Dries Quickly ainleaf Microfiber Towel $12 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of lugging around a heavy beach towel, try the Rainleaf microfiber towel. This super-soft microfiber towel has antibacterial properties that keep mildew and mold at bay, and because it's designed to dry quicker than traditional towels, you can get multiple uses out of one short time frame. Each towel comes with its own carrying case that's waterproof, and the snap loop makes finding a place for it to hang dry easy.