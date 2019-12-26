49 Clever Products That Are So Popular Amazon Can Barely Keep Them In Stock

Finding an empty shelf at a brick and mortar shop is pretty easy. Retail stores only have a finite amount of space in the back where they can keep their stock, so if they sell out of a product, it's gone until the next delivery arrives. Amazon, on the other hand, has hundreds of massive, sprawling distribution centers filled with their most clever, popular products — so when Amazon has trouble keeping something in stock, you know it's an impressive buy.

In fact, I'd even argue that most of these awesome Amazon products aren't available in stores. When was the last time you saw a heated bag sealer at the mall, or perhaps some Bluetooth headphones that double as a sleep mask? And while I was scouring every store within a 10-mile radius for an outlet shelf last weekend (don't ask), I could've just kicked back on the couch and waited for Amazon's free, two-day Prime shipping to deliver it right to my doorstep. (It's almost like I enjoy making my life harder, not easier.)

But you? You know better. You know that Amazon has a massive selection of the best products available, so instead of busting out your jeans, keep your pajamas on as you browse through the things that are flying off Amazon's shelves — before they're sold out again.

1. These Delicious Pressed Tea Drops For An Instant Cup Of Tea Tea Drops Instant Pressed Teas $17 | Amazon see on amazon Just drop one into your mug of hot water, and these pressed teas will quickly dissolve, leaving you with a delicious cup of tea — no bags or seeping required. They're USDA-certified organic and already sweetened, plus each order comes with four flavors: rose Earl Grey, matcha green tea, citrus ginger, and sweet peppermint.

2. A Pack Of Lights Designed To Give Empty Bottles A Chic Glow LoveNite Wine Bottle Lights (10-Pack) $12 | Amazon see on amazon Is your bar or countertop littered with empty bottles? Then turn them into chic decorations with these wine bottle lights. They work with any standard cork-topped bottle, and they're made with bright LED bulbs that are battery-operated so you're not limited by outlet proximity.

3. The Strainer That Clips Onto Practically Any Pot, Pan, Or Bowl Kitchen Gizmo Snap Strainer $18 | Amazon see on amazon Colanders can take up a ton of space in your cabinets, whereas this strainer is half the size and flat — so it's especially easy to store. It clips onto practically any bowl, pan, or pot thanks to the flexible construction, so you can drain pasta or vegetables in most cookware without spilling any food.

4. A Foot Rest For Improved Comfort & Circulation Sleepy Ride Footrest $20 | Amazon see on amazon Use it underneath your desk at the office, or use this footrest to help keep your legs elevated on your next flight. It's made with high-quality memory foam that contours to the shape of your feet, plus the straps are adjustable so you can choose how high or low it hangs. The result, according to reviewers? Better circulation and improved comfort while they work or sit.

5. This Water Bottle That Reminds You To Stay Hydrated Green Sequoia Water Bottle $20 | Amazon see on amazon Not only is it leakproof, but this water bottle also features time markings on the side that serve as simple reminders for you to take sips throughout the day. It's made from super-durable Tritan plastic, and each order also comes with a recipe book in case you'd like to add some fruit flavor to your water.

6. A Device That Painlessly Removes Unwanted Facial Hair Leuxe Facial Hair Remover $20 | Amazon see on amazon It doesn't matter whether you have unwanted hair on your chin, cheeks, or upper lip — this painless hair remover can easily get rid of it. The blades are made from hypoallergenic stainless steel, and it's even waterproof so that you can use it while you shower.

7. The Covers That Help Keep Your Refrigerator Doors Clean OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers $12 | Amazon see on amazon Simply wrap them around your refrigerator door handles, and these covers can help keep them clean from food stains, drips, smudges, and fingerprints. You can also use them on your oven (or practically any other appliance with a handle), plus they're available in three colors: red, black, or gray.

8. A Volumizing Hair Brush That Dries & Styles At The Same Time Revlon Hot Air Brush $42 | Amazon see on amazon Instead of holding a hair dryer in one hand and a brush in the other, just use this volumizing hot air brush to dry and style simultaneously. It's made with a ceramic coating that helps infuse shine while reducing frizz, and the bristles are made from heat-resistant nylon so you can get it super close to your scalp without burning yourself.

9. This Miniature Bag Sealer That's Super Portable KUIENSI Food Bag Sealer $11 | Amazon see on amazon Rather than letting your unfinished snacks go stale, use this miniature bag sealer to close the bag again; that way, your chips, cookies, nuts, and fruit stay fresh until next time. It's designed to work on bags that are coated in aluminum foil or plastic, plus it's small enough that you can easily take it with you to use on-the-go. Get it in pink, green, or purple.

10. A Device That Quickly Cuts Your Bananas Into Even Slices easykit Banana Slicer $15 | Amazon see on amazon Yes, it quickly cuts bananas into even slices for use in pies, cereal, or smoothies — but this slicer can also cut up sausages, cucumbers, zucchini, and more. It's made from 100% food-grade plastic, and each order also comes with a convenient ice cream scoop to make delicious banana sundaes.

11. The Apple Corer Made From Durable Stainless Steel Zulay Kitchen Apple Corer $8 | Amazon see on amazon Made from rust-resistant, durable stainless steel, this apple corer can also be used to remove the centers from pears and bell peppers. The handle is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your hands, plus you can even use it to stuff cupcakes.

12. A Gadget That Makes It Easy To Peel Hard Boiled Eggs NEGG Boiled Egg Peeler $15 | Amazon see on amazon Just add a quarter-cup of water and your egg; then shake this peeler up and down — the shell will gently fall away, leaving you with delicious hard-boiled treat. One Amazon reviewer raved that it "makes peeling eggs a lot more fun."

13. This Convenient Bag Holder For An Impromptu Trash Can iDesign Plastic Bag Holder $6 | Amazon see on amazon When you use this over-the-cabinet bag holder, you can create a temporary trash bin right next to your food-prepping station — or offer an easy-to-spot recycling bag for your guests. It's made from durable steel that won't warp under heavy loads, and there's zero hardware required for installation.

14. A Toiletry Organizer Made From Easy-To-Clean Silicone TOOLETRIES Toiletry Organizer $18 | Amazon see on amazon Whereas most toiletry organizers absorb moisture and bacteria, this one is made from stain-resistant silicone that easily wipes clean. It attaches to practically any mirror or tile wall thanks to the suction design, and it's also completely waterproof and self-draining for use in the shower.

15. This Outlet Shelf That Can Hold Up To 10 Pounds ECHOGEAR Outlet Shelf $15 | Amazon see on amazon Perfect for small electronics, bathroom toiletries, or charging phones, this outlet shelf is sturdy enough that it can hold up to 10 pounds. The built-in cable management system keeps it looking tidy, and it's incredibly easy to install — you're basically just replacing the outlet cover.

16. A Cover That Lets You Fill Your Bathtub Up Extra High SlipX Solutions Overflow Drain Cover $8 | Amazon see on amazon Is that pesky automatic drainer stopping you from enjoying a full bath tub? Then use this overflow drain cover so that you can fill it up extra high without it emptying on you. It's designed to fit over the most common overflow drains, and it's also resistant to mildew.

17. This Cell Phone Holder That's Compatible With Practically Any Phone BENKS Cell Phone Holder $14 | Amazon see on amazon Compatible with Androids as well as iPhones, this cell phone holder makes it easy to watch videos while you sit at your desk — or while you relax in bed. The flexible gooseneck lets you choose the ideal viewing angle from wherever you're sitting, and the clamps are coated in soft silicone to help prevent scratches on your furniture.

18. A Portable Lock That Adds Peace Of Mind To Any Door Rishon Enterprises Inc. Addalock $18 | Amazon see on amazon Use it when you're staying in an Airbnb or hotel room, or use this portable door lock for added peace of mind in your own apartment. It installs within seconds without any tools required, and one Amazon reviewer even wrote that they've "been able to use it on every hotel door" without any problems.

19. This Alarm Clock That Forces You To Get Up And Chase It CLOCKY Alarm Clock $45 | Amazon see on amazon All it takes are four AAA batteries, and this alarm clock will start rolling around your room when it goes off, forcing you to wake up and turn it off. You can also adjust the snooze from one to eight minutes, plus it's especially great for stubborn teens who refuse to get up in the morning.

20. A Charging Stand For Your iPhone, AirPods, And Apple Watch YoFeW Apple Charging Stand $32 | Amazon see on amazon When combined with your existing chargers, this charging stand can power up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously — plus it gives you a single spot to store all of the aforementioned. It's made from durable aluminum that looks great on any desk or nightstand, plus the non-slip pad helps prevent it from falling over.

21. The Remote Control Caddy That Hangs Off Your Couch Wallniture Remote Control Caddy $8 | Amazon see on amazon You could hunt around every time you need the television remote, or you could just keep it in this convenient caddy — along with your phone, charging cords, glasses, and reading material. The caddy hangs off the side of your couch so that you always know where it is, and it's designed to fit over the armrest of most furniture.

22. A Charging Station That Keeps Your Devices Organized Simicore Charging Station $30 | Amazon see on amazon Made with six USB ports so that you can charge a variety of devices, this charging station also comes with three lightning cables and three micro-USB cables. It's an easy way to keep your devices looking neat and tidy while they're charging, and the rubber base is non-slip for extra stability.

23. This Device That Helps Your Wi-Fi Reach Throughout Your Home Google Wi-Fi System (3-Pack) $248 | Amazon see on amazon Does your Wi-Fi lag when you're in certain rooms of the house? Then use these handy gadgets from Google to help extend your coverage. They replace your current router, and are compatible with Comcast, Time Warner, and Verizon Fios. The downloadable app lets you pause the Wi-Fi on kid's devices, and you can connect them together to cover even more square footage.

24. A Bluetooth Speaker That Doubles As A Beautiful Night Light ILLUMINATE MAGIC Bluetooth Speaker $18 | Amazon see on amazon There are three ways to use this speaker to listen to music or make calls: A Bluetooth connection, a micro SD card, or an included auxiliary cord. On top of that, there are seven dimmable light colors to choose from when setting the mood in your home, and the battery can last for up to 10 hours when fully charged.

25. This Trash Bag Designed To Fit Into Your Car TOPLUS Car Trash Bag (2-Pack) $13 | Amazon see on amazon Keeping a plastic trash can in your car isn't very practical, so why not try using these leakproof trash bags instead? They're made from super-durable Oxford cloth, and they also double as convenient storage bags for camping gear, toiletries, or toys. Since they effortlessly attach to the backs of seats, they'll be out of the way and resistant to spills.

26. A Convenient Caddy That Fits In Your Car's Cup Holder Rubbermaid Cup Holder Caddy $9 | Amazon see on amazon My center console used to be filled with random pens, receipts, and sunglasses, which is why I use a caddy like this one to help keep my stuff organized. The side compartments are great for small items like loose change, and there's even a compartment lined with soft fabric where you can keep your glasses and phone for scratch-free protection.

27. This Air Purifier Designed To Work In Your Car PURE Car Air Purifier $25 | Amazon see on amazon Clean air isn't limited to your home — you can have it in your car, too, thanks to this air purifier. It's great for getting rid of odors from smoke, pets, mold, and food, plus it can even get rid of pollen and other allergens. There are two USB ports that let you charge your devices, plus the stainless steel design gives it a sleek look.

28. A Pair Of Bluetooth Headphones You Can Comfortably Sleep In Joseche Sleep Headphones $26 | Amazon see on amazon If you like listening to music while drifting off to sleep, make sure to grab a pair of these wireless Bluetooth sleep headphones. The band is made from soft fabric that's comfortable to nap in, and if it ever gets dirty, the speakers are removable so that it's easy to wash. The mask adjustable design even blocks out light without putting unwanted pressure on your eyes.

29. This Dry Food Dispenser That's Great For Cereal And Snacks Zevro Dry Food Dispenser $24 | Amazon see on amazon Great for cereal, nuts, candy, granola, and more, this dry food dispenser is a classy way to display your snacks and ingredients. It's able to help keep your food fresh for up to 34 days thanks to the airtight design, and it's made from scratch-resistant plastic that's also shatterproof.

30. A Versatile Set Of Adjustable Measuring Spoons KitchenArt Measuring Spoons (3-Piece Set) $21 | Amazon see on amazon Pick up these adjustable measuring spoons and save yourself some precious kitchen storage space. They're made from a combination of durable zinc alloy as well as plastic, and the sliding design allows you to switch between measurements with a push of your thumb. Each order comes with an adjustable tablespoon, teaspoon, and cup.

31. This Laser Level That Helps You Get Your Shelves Even Qooltek Laser Level $14 | Amazon see on amazon If you want to make sure your shelves, pictures, and decorations are completely level, make sure you grab this laser level for your next DIY project. It projects a vertical line, a horizontal line, or a cross onto any surface, plus it also features an 8-foot measuring tape and comes with a free screwdriver.

32. A Gadget That Helps You Find Your Lost Keys Esky Key Finder $21 | Amazon see on amazon Loop one of these trackers onto your keyring, and the next time you lose your keys, you can have it emit a loud noise so that they're easy to find. The signal can penetrate through walls and doors, plus the three other color-coded trackers are great for your bag, wallet, and remote control.

33. The Volumizing Tool That Helps Boost Up Your Ponytail Pony Puffin Ponytail Volumizer $12 | Amazon see on amazon Just stick it inside your ponytail, and this handy hair accessory can help give it extra volume without any aerosol sprays or teasing. It's made from high-quality, flexible silicone, and it's completely invisible when you're wearing it — even if your hair is particularly thin.

34. A Makeup Brush Cleaning Mat That Comes With A Drying Rack BEAKEY Makeup Brush Mat And Drying Rack $17 | Amazon see on amazon Simply scrub your wet makeup brushes against the included cleaning egg; then use this drying rack so that they have a safe place to hang. It's able to fit makeup brushes of practically any shape or size, plus it collapses down for easy storage. One reviewer wrote that their brushes "feel like new every time."

35. These Gel Heel Cups That Can Help Alleviate Foot Pain Armstrong Amerika Gel Heel Cups (3-Pack) $20 | Amazon see on amazon Not only do reviewers say they alleviate pain from plantar fasciitis, but these gel heel cups supposedly also soothe away pain from bone spurs, heel spurs, edema, sprains, and more. They're an easy way to add arch support to any shoes, plus each one is made from medical-grade silicone that resists bacteria, moisture, and odors.

36. A Treat Dispenser That Keeps Your Pet Distracted Auqpaw Slow Eater Treat Mat $11 | Amazon see on amazon Made from flexible silicone, this treat dispensing mat doesn't let your pooch gobble down their peanut butter — instead, they're forced to lick away at it slowly, so you can groom or wash them in the meantime. It attaches to your shower wall so that you can use it to distract them during a bath, plus it's safe to put in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

37. The Neck And Body Pillow That's Perfect For Traveling Travelrest Travel Pillow $37 | Amazon see on amazon Unlike other travel pillows, this one both helps prevent your head from falling forward and gives you full lateral support so that you can comfortably lean into it. It inflates with just a few puffs of air, and the cover is removable for easy washing.

38. A Pair Of Beauty Blender Holders That Help Them Dry Quickly LanMa Beauty Sponge Holder (2-Pack) $7 | Amazon see on amazon Made from rust-resistant stainless steel with a gold plating finish, these beauty blender holders feature a spiral design that allows for increased airflow so that they dry quickly. They're also great for keeping your blenders clean from makeup residue, and many Amazon reviewers raved that the "Rose gold paint looks pretty and uniform."

39. The Blackhead Mask That's Made With Real 24-Karat Gold CIDBEST Blackhead Remover Mask $17 | Amazon see on amazon Instead of picking away at your blackheads (which will most likely make them worse), try using this peel-off mask. It's made with real 24-karat gold that can help brighten your complexion, plus it even helps exfoliate away old, flaky skin. Reviewers rave that it's "perfect for at-home pampering" and they "can't believe the difference."

40. A Pair Of Silicone Baking Mats With Helpful Markings AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat $14 | Amazon see on amazon Use these silicone baking mats to cook treats, roll out pastry dough, or even roast fish, meat, and vegetables. They're heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, and they're a money-saving replacement for cooking sprays or parchment paper because they're exceptionally non-stick and easy to clean. The circular markings make for evenly placed, consistent cookies and macarons.

41. The Wine Bundle Made From Super-Durable Stainless Steel Simple Modern Wine Bundle (3-Piece Set) $33 | Amazon see on amazon This wine bundle comes with two tumblers and a vacuum-insulated wine bottle that keeps your whites chilled and your reds at room temperature. Both the tumblers and the bottle are made from rust-resistant stainless steel, plus the bundle is available in a variety of gorgeous colors.

42. A Pair Of Cozy Slipper Socks Made With Plush Sherpa THE COMFY Slipper Socks $15 | Amazon see on amazon Made with ultra-soft sherpa, these slipper socks are an easy way to keep your feet warm in the cold weather. The non-skid sole helps prevent you from slipping and sliding on slick floors, plus they're available in fun colors, including blue, grey, pink, red, and more.

43. This Makeup Bag That Makes It Easy To Find What You're Looking For Lay-N-Go Cosmetic Bag $25 | Amazon see on amazon Most makeup bags are giant black holes, making it difficult to find exactly what you're looking for — but not this one. This makeup bag has a lay-flat design so that it's easy to find that one tube of lipstick, and the raised edges help prevent your cosmetics from rolling off the counter. When it's time to go, just pull the drawstring and it turns back into a bag.

44. A Travel Power Strip With 4 Convenient USB Ports Upwade Travel Power Strip $16 | Amazon see on amazon Sometimes your hotel or Airbnb just doesn't have enough outlets, so make sure you keep this travel power strip in your suitcase — just in case. In addition to two surge-protected outlets, it also features four USB ports so that you don't have to find a power brick to charge your phone. The strip itself functions as a cord organization system, and it even comes with a free travel pouch.

45. These High-Waisted Leggings — With Huge Pockets IUGA High-Waisted Leggings $25 | Amazon see on amazon Unlike other leggings that can feel restrictive, these ones are made with four-way stretch fabric that moves with you. They're also squat-proof so you won't have to worry about them becoming see-through at the gym, and the built-in pocket gives you a convenient place to store your phone.

46. An Infinity Scarf Made With A Handy Zippered Pocket Shop Pop Fashion Infinity Scarf $11 | Amazon see on amazon Keep your neck warm, add a splash of color to your outfit, and keep your belongings safe and close by — all with this infinity scarf. It's available in several gorgeous colors (including teal, light blue, and orange), plus it has a convenient zippered pocket where you can stash your phone, keys, and cash.

47. This Smartphone Tripod With Flexible Octopus Legs UBeesize Smartphone Tripod $18 | Amazon see on amazon This smartphone tripod has flexible legs so that you can wrap it around poles or balance it on uneven surfaces — and it comes with a remote control so that you can take selfies from a distance. The non-slip feet help keep it stable, and it's compatible with practically any smartphone thanks to the adjustable clamp.

48. A Heat-Resistant Mat Where You Can Store Your Hot Tools ZAXOP Hot Tool Pouch $8 | Amazon see on amazon Protect your countertops while you're using your straightener or curling iron, and then safely take them with you. This convenient two-in-one mat doubles as a pouch that can hold your hot tools while encompassing the plates. It's made from heat-resistant silicone, plus the textured exterior helps prevent your tools from sliding off.