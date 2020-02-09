49 Things That Are Comfortable AF On Amazon

Full disclosure: Cozy life is now the only lifestyle I'll subscribe to. I'm well beyond the years of suffering for the likes of fashion, and I've finally discovered that you can, in fact, still be stylish without sacrificing your feet to uncomfortable stilettos. That's right: I've decided to turn my affections to comfortable items on Amazon that'll transform the way I move throughout the world. This list of products run the gamut from clothing to shoes and blankets — and I'm ready to try them all.

For instance, when I'm ready to hit the gym, I'll slip into a pair of high-waisted yoga pants and couple the outfit with stylish mesh sneakers. And when I'm ready to spend a night at home, I'll curl up on the couch with a lightweight, breathable blanket that won't make me too hot. And when it's time to turn in for the evening, I'll relax on a memory foam mattress topper for ultimate comfort. But if that's not enough to ensure a quality night's rest, I'll rely on a cotton-lined sleep mask to block the light out while I snooze.

See what I mean? If you ask me, the cozy life is the best life. If you need more convincing, peruse the following products and prepare to be wooed.

1. These Insulated Pants That Keep You Warm In Cold Temps Arctix Women's Insulated Snow Pants $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Sure, the key to staying warm in cold weather is to layer up. But what if I told you these insulated snow pants are all you need to fight off frigid temps? They have a strong exterior coating that makes them resistant to water and wind, along with a layer of ThermaTech fabric that provides insulated heat. They're available in over 15 colors and patterns.

2. This Casual Top That Comes With Stylish Knotted Edge Yidarton Women's Comfy Casual Knotted Top $17 | Amazon See On Amazon In my opinion, no wardrobe is complete without a casual top — and this one comes with a knotted edge for extra flair. It's made with super-soft fabric, and it's long enough to wear comfortably with leggings. The top provides a solid foundation to any outfit, and it can be dressed up or down with absolute ease.

3. A Snug Carhartt Beanie For Those Windy Nights Carhartt Men's Acrylic Watch Hat A18 $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're anything like me, keeping your head covered is essential for keeping yourself warm. This acrylic beanie does just the trick in a snug, yet trendy fashion. Its design allows it to stretch for a close fit, and the rib-knit build makes it warm. At the front, you'll find the brand logo firmly affixed onto the center of the outer fold.

4. The Stretchy Yoga Pants That Have Pockets ODODOS Out Pocket High Waist Yoga Pants $21 | Amazon See On Amazon This pair of yoga pants has the power to transform your day in a variety of ways. They're comfortable enough to wear from the gym straight to the store. Plus, they're equipped with a four-way stretch design in fully opaque fabric, and they boast a high waist for extra comfort. There's also a side pocket for convenience, so you can store your chapstick or phone when you're out and about.

5. These Glasses That Block Blue Light From Your Computer Livho 2 Pack Blue Light Blocking Glasses $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Hours of sitting in front of screens can take a toll on your vision, and these blue light-blocking glasses aim to help. The non-polarized composite lenses work to reduce eye fatigue, blurry vision, and headaches, all while protecting against UV rays. Plus, they're non-reflective and come in various rim shades.

6. A Long-Sleeve Tunic That Comes In Different Colors And Patterns levaca Women's Fall Long Sleeve Tunic $19 | Amazon See On Amazon I'd suggest wearing this long tunic during a fall brunch with your friends or while taking care of your to-do list. The loose fit makes it a fuss-free option when you're on the go, and it's made with a cozy blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex. Simply pull the top over your head and you're all set. Bonus: It's available in tons of different colors and patterns.

7. These Sock Sneakers That Are Made With Breathable Fabric Women's Walking Shoes Sock Sneakers $33 | Amazon See On Amazon I'm so glad functional shoes are in. These "sock sneakers" not only fall right in line with the latest trends, but they're also undeniably easy on the feet. The lightweight kicks are engineered with a breathable fabric, and each one has a perforated arch for added ventilation. Plus, they're available in various colors.

8. These Racerback Sports Bras That Wick Away Moisture FITTIN Racerback Sports Bras for Women $27 | Amazon See On Amazon If you ask me, working out in standard bras just doesn't cut it. Instead, keep your upper body feeling secure with this set of racerback sports bras. They're made with a mixture of nylon, polyester, and spandex materials that work together to wick away moisture. The bras also have removable pads that you can adjust for personalized comfort.

9. The Stylish Scarf That Feels Just Like Cashmere Women's Long Plaid Blanket Chunky Oversized Winter/Fall Warm Scarf $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Can you ever have too many scarves? In my opinion, the answer is no. Feel free to add this gorgeous blanket scarf to your collection, as it rings in at less than $10. It's made with soft acrylic that feels like cashmere, and it's available in different color combinations. Plus, the larger-than-life size makes it all the more cozy to wrap up in on cold days.

10. A Set Of Socks Infused With Lavender And Vitamin E Dr. Scholl's Women's 2 Pack Soothing Spa Low Cut Lavender + Vitamin E Socks $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Never neglect your foot care again with a pair of soothing low-cut socks. Going a step beyond the usual, these are infused with vitamin E and lavender, which are both known for their moisturizing and healing properties. The socks also have grips on the soles to prevent slipping on slick surfaces.

11. This Breathable Cotton Sleep Mask That Blocks The Light Out 100% Handmade Cotton Sleep Mask Blackout $25 | Amazon See On Amazon What's unique about this cotton sleep mask is that it has a nose-wing design that effectively blocks out the light that would typically come in from the nose area while you're resting. It's also breathable (thanks to the cotton lining), and adjustable with a thick layer of Velcro. The mask even comes with a carrying pouch.

12. This Soft Bed Sheet Set With Over 40,000 Amazon Reviews AmazonBasics Lightweight Microfiber Sheet Set $14 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're anything like me, an amazing set of bed sheets can make a huge difference in the quality of sleep you receive. This polyester microfiber set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and a pillowcase — and they're all available for different bed sizes. The fitted sheet has an all-around elastic edge with deep pockets that allow for a smooth fit on most mattresses. Plus, the set itself has over 40,000 reviews on Amazon.

13. A Cotton Mattress Protector That Prevents Damage From Spills SafeRest Queen Size Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Let's face it: Mattresses are expensive. So if there's anything you can do to keep yours in great condition, I suggest you do. This waterproof mattress protector will work wonders in keeping your bed free of stains and accidental spills. It'll also keep away pesky dust mites and allergens. The cover is made with a cotton terry surface that's noiseless upon contact.

14. These Satin Pillowcases That Are Great For Your Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Believe it or not, you can prevent hair breakage with these polyester satin pillowcases because they're smooth on your strands. They also have benefits for your skin, because they don't absorb moisture and help your complexion stay smooth and hydrated. The high-quality fabric has proven to be more durable than silk while giving you the same feeling of luxury.

15. A Lightweight Fleece Blanket To Snuggle On The Couch With Bedsure Fleece Blanket Twin Size Black Lightweight Blanket $21 | Amazon See On Amazon This twin microfiber fleece blanket is great to keep on your couch for those nights you want to stay in and watch a movie. It's not so large that it encumbers the space, but it's also big enough to cover your whole body. The blanket is made with a breathable and lightweight fabric that comes in 20 colors and three additional sizes.

16. The Memory Foam Mattress Topper Infused With Gel Beads LINENSPA 2 Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper $40 | Amazon See On Amazon If buying a brand new mattress isn't your priority, then this memory foam topper is a great compromise. It gives you an additional two inches of comfort that contours to the curves of your body. The temperature-regulating gel beads also prevent you from overheating as it aligns your spine.

17. This Duvet Set That Adds A Solid Pop Of Color To Your Room Nestl Bedding Twin Duvet Cover 2 Piece Set $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Want to break up the neutral tones in your space and inject some much-needed color? Look no further than this two-piece duvet set. The microfiber fabric used in the set has been double brushed on both sides, resulting in plush softness. Upon purchase, you'll receive the duvet cover and a pillow sham. You can choose from dozens of bold shades and five bed sizes.

18. These Plush Pillows That Are Filled With Poly Gel Fiber Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow (2-Pack) $34 | Amazon See On Amazon You can make sure you're receiving quality rest every night with these pillows, which are filled with poly gel fiber that's specifically made to provide ultimate comfort. They cotton-lined cushions are dust-resistant and hypoallergenic — and as a bonus, they won't fall victim to stubborn stains and fades.

19. A Memory Foam Pillow That Helps Ease Hip And Back Pain ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This orthopedic knee pillow is just the thing you need to alleviate pain in your hips and lower back. Its ergonomic design allows it to sit securely between your knees and relieve pressure while you relax. Plus, the memory foam maintains its firmness after hours of use — and it won't fall flat.

20. The Humidifier That Works Silently In Your Home TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifiers for Babies $40 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're trying to improve the air quality in your home — whether it's in your child's room or your living room — you can reach for this BPA-free humidifier. While it works, it releases a soft, silent mist through its 360-degree nozzle that won't disturb those in your house. It also has an auto-shutoff function which is triggered when the water runs low.

21. An Extra-Large Heating Pad For Soreness Relief Sunny Bay XL Body Heating Wrap $40 | Amazon See On Amazon I love that this microwavable, wheat-filled heating wrap is large enough to cover your entire back without leaving any areas neglected. Feel free to use it liberally on your knees or other parts of your body that have muscle aches, though. It's designed with a washable cover that also protects your skin from excessive heat.

22. This Compact Thermometer That Also Reads Humidity Levels Habor Digital Hygrometer Indoor Thermometer $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep track of the temperature inside your home with this digital hygrometer thermometer. It’s compact enough to place on top of any surface without hindering the overall aesthetic of your space, and measures both temperature and humidity. Plus, its comfort indicator lets you know if the conditions inside your home are deemed comfortable or not. That way, you can adjust accordingly.

23. A Trendy Laptop Backpack With Padded Straps For Comfort Modoker Vintage Laptop Backpack $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Why lug around a heavy briefcase when you can streamline the entire process with a vintage laptop backpack? This one's ideal for portable computers up to 15 inches in height, and it was designed with an external USB charging port which can be crucial during crunch time. Plus, its nylon lining is water- and scratch-resistant — and the straps are padded for comfort.

24. The Memory Foam Reading Pillow With A Handle And Pockets Soothing Company Reading Pillow with Shredded Memory Foam $33 | Amazon See On Amazon This pillow bed wedge will totally change the way you sit in bed or at your desk by adding support. It's filled with memory foam and boasts a removable velour lining that can be cleaned in the washing machine. Within that lining are pockets for necessities (like your phone of beverage), along with a carrying handle.

25. These Fluffy, Ring-Spun Towels Made Of Cotton Luxury Hotel & Spa Bath Towel Set Of 4 $43 | Amazon See On Amazon There’s hardly anything more luxurious than exiting your tub and wrapping yourself in a spa-like bath towel. Made in Turkey, these were designed with 100% ring-spun cotton — and they're incredibly absorbent and fluffy. The towels are available in 11 different colors, but you can also opt for a mixed batch.

26. The Short Satin Robe That Comes In Different Colors Ekouaer Women's Lace-Trim Kimono Style Short Satin Robe $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This short satin robe — which is made with 95% polyester and 3% spandex — comes with a delicate lace trim and a sash-tie closure at the waist. It's also designed with three-quarter sleeves that allow you to remain cool and comfortable while you're wearing it. Not to mention, it's available in eight different colors.

27. This Faux Fur Shag Blanket That's Great For Snuggling GONAAP Super Soft Faux Fur Shaggy Luxurious Blanket $29 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're constantly on the lookout for a plush blanket, look no further than this faux fur shag throw. The reversible item can be used on a flat side or on the shaggy side for your preferred comfort. It comes in over 15 colors — like white, black, and brown — and they're all machine-washable using cold water.

28. These Cozy Sweatpants That Are Lined With Sherpa Yeokou Women's Warm Sherpa Lined Athletic Sweatpants $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Have you ever wrapped yourself in a sherpa throw blanket and wished you could wear it to run errands? Well, you can do exactly that with this pair of sherpa-lined sweatpants. They're designed with an elastic waistband and drawstring closure for added security. Two pockets are also included for storing your must-have items.

29. A Memory Foam Armrest That Provides Comfort While You Drive MLOVESIE Auto Center Console Armrest Pillow $15 | Amazon See On Amazon When long drives are taking a toll on your body, put your arm at ease with this console armrest pillow. It's engineered with breathable fabric and memory foam that you can rely on for superb comfort. The pillow also has elastic bands that easily slide over your existing armrest for simple installation.

30. The Chunky Knit Sweater That's Perfect For Layering MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Soft Chunky Knit Sweater $34 | Amazon See On Amazon In my opinion, chunky knit sweaters are the go-to wardrobe essentials for layering (regardless of the weather outside). This mauve iteration provides a delicate touch to your outfits, and it's available in different hues that can be paired with various getups. The popcorn yarn material is bolstered by two side patch pockets, long sleeves, and an open front.

31. This Microwavable Shoulder Wrap That Stays In Place Sunny Bay Microwave Shoulder & Upper Back Heating Wrap $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Do you tend to have tense shoulders after a long day at work? Relieve some of those aches with this upper-back heating wrap. After being microwaved, the heat lasts for over 30 minutes as it helps increase your blood circulation and ease muscle pain. Plus, the ergonomic design helps the wrap stay firmly affixed to your shoulders while in use.

32. The Memory Foam Footrest You Can Travel On Planes With Sleepy Ride - Airplane Footrest $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Take travel comfort into your own hands by packing an airplane footrest along for the ride. Designed with memory foam, it helps improve the strain on your legs and lower back caused by sitting for hours. Attach the straps to the arms of the tray in front of you and enjoy the hammock-style relief it brings.

33. A Pair Of Fuzzy Slippers With Open-Toe Designs HALLUCI Women's Plush Slippers $24 | Amazon See On Amazon If you can't get enough of plush footwear, you're going to love this pair of open-toe slippers. The fleece-lined insoles are filled with memory foam — and the anti-slip, waterproof outsoles allow you to wear the slippers both inside and outside seamlessly. Choose from six colors.

34. These Cushioned Headphones With High-Quality Sound Wired Premium Stereo Sound Headset $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes, trendy headphones can result in less-than-stellar sound quality when it comes time to getting serious about music. However, this stereo sound headset doesn't compromise sleekness or performance with its design. Built to provide high-quality sound, these headphones will give you clear vocals and bumping bass. Plus, the soft memory protein earmuffs also ensure a pleasurable (and comfortable) listening experience.

35. This Slanted Memory Foam Pillow That's Made To Help You Sleep Wedge Pillow for Sleeping by Cushy Form $57 | Amazon See On Amazon In your times of nocturnal unrest, turn to this cushiony wedge pillow for relief. It's specifically designed to improve your body posture while alleviating pain in your shoulders, neck, and upper back. The memory foam will mold to your body's shape as you sleep, watch TV, or relax while reading your latest novel.

36. The Memory Foam Back Support Cushion For Your Car Dreamer Car Back Support Cushion with 2 Straps $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Embark on your road trips fully prepared with this back support cushion. You can rely on the car accessory to provide relief from muscle tension, sciatic pain, and tension that's build while driving. Feel free to adjust the included straps to your liking and choose from three different shades.

37. A Wide, Cushioned Bike Seat That Makes Long Rides More Comfortable Bikeroo Extra Wide and Padded Bicycle Saddle $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Take your bike for a spin with the addition of this wide, cushioned seat. The platform's width — as well as its softness — guarantees a smoother ride every time. It's engineered to ease prostate and tailbone pain that could occur during regular cycling activities. The seat also helps take the pressure off your lower back while you ride.

38. These Acupressure Socks That Heat Themselves Up Magnetic Self-Heating Socks $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Okay, where have these self-heating socks been all my life? The polyester cotton slips have a tourmaline feature that allows them to warm up and keep your feet toasty in the winter. They also simulate acupuncture pressure points to provide a massaging effect on your feet.

39. This Warmer That's Designed To Keep Your Feet Toasty Sunbag Electric Heated Foot Warmer $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Doesn't it seem like your feet are is the hardest parts of your body to warm back up? That inconvenience can be a thing of the past with an electric foot warmer. Not only does this one provide heat, but it also improves circulation and soothes sore muscles. Switch between three heat settings and rest assured the device will automatically shut off after two hours of use.

40. The Pillow That Will Make Bathing Even More Relaxing Bathtub Spa Pillow $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Step up your bubble bath just a notch with a bathtub spa pillow. This one has 4-D mesh technology that lets water flow right through, which results in a faster drying time. Equipped with seven large suction cups, the pillow stays put once it's stuck onto the side of your tub.

41. A Blanket That's Designed With Cozy Sleeves And A Front Pocket PAVILIA Premium Fleece Blanket with Sleeves for Adult $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Does anything scream comfort louder than a fleece blanket with sleeves? I don't think so. This wearable microfiber throw is perfect for lounging around the house, but it can also be used during camping trips and even picnics. Its long sleeves won't limit your mobility as your reach into the kangaroo pocket for hidden snacks.

42. The Soft Headphones That You Can Wear While You Sleep CozyPhones Sleep Headphones & Travel Bag $17 | Amazon See On Amazon These lycra headphones are designed to be worn like a headband, and the lightweight construction won't hinder any workouts or sleeping at night. The tangle-free cords and adjustable speakers provide ultimate comfort and easy wearing. Plus, you can wash the headband safely once it becomes dirty (after taking the hardware out).

43. This Hot Water Bottle That Has Its Own Fleece Cover Hot Water Bottle with Soft Fleece Cover $30 | Amazon See On Amazon After only 15 minutes of charging, this fleece-covered hot water bottle is good to use for up to six hours. You can use it to relieve sore muscles, abdominal pain, and more. The soft cover helps provide additional warmth to your body without exposing it to the heat of the bottle.

44. A Pair Of Soothing Mittens That Are Infused With Herbs Herbal Concepts Comfort Mitts $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Bask in all the joys of aromatherapy when you slip on a pair of herbal comfort mitts. These are infused with a blend of 12 natural herbs that work to soothe your muscles while providing warmth. The mitts will contour to your hands as they relieve stress, cramps, and aches. You can use them warm or cold.

45. The Hand Warmer That Wraps Around Your Waist Suddora Football Hand Warmer $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your hands warm during football games (or other outdoor sporting events) with this hand warmer that you can attach to your waist. The lightweight accessory has a zippered pocket where you can store additional heating pads and other outdoor essentials. Plus, its weatherproof fabric makes it ideal for use during undesirable rain and snow.

46. These Mittens That Can Be Heated Up In The Microwave NatraCure Arthritis Warming Mittens $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Settle in for a cozy night at home with a pair of warming mittens. Simply place them in the microwave at the advised heat level to achieve the best results. Within 10 minutes of wearing them, you'll notice the tension in your muscles and joints begin to loosen. You could also benefit from increased blood circulation while wearing them.

47. The Double-Sided Down Alternative Comforter That's Reversible SLEEP ZONE All Season King Reversible Down Comforter $47 | Amazon See On Amazon This double-sided down alternative comforter is reversible and boasts a fluffy microfiber filling. It has moisture-wicking properties that help regulate body temperature, and it's a great alternative for those who are allergic to down feathers (but are still looking for exceptional comfort). It's available in three color combinations.

48. A Set Of Insulated Long Johns That Are Lined With Fleece TSLA Blank Men's Thermal Microfiber Soft Fleece Long Johns Top & Bottom Set $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Most of the time, keeping warm during frigid temperatures rests heavily upon your base layer of clothing. Stay comfortable a set of fleece long johns. These are designed with heat insulation that keeps you warm without getting too hot. Plus, the four-way stretch allows you to maintain full mobility. Upon purchase, you'll receive both the top and bottom all for under $20.