If You Want To Be More Comfortable In Your Home, These 46 Products Are Genius

Finding the perfect items to decorate your home can be a challenge. Not only are there arguably too many products to choose from, but it can quickly get expensive, as well. I've been eyeing a futon for about a month now, but haven't bought it because it's well over $350 — which is why I decided to come up with this list of wildly popular home products on Amazon, instead.

While my futon is beginning to look more and more like a pipe dream, I've made sure that all of the items on this list are affordable and accessible. You won't find anything in here that'll break the bank, nor will you find anything that isn't worthy of its price — take the microfiber bed sheets, for example. This set feels incredibly soft on your body while you lay in bed, plus it's also wrinkle-resistant. And at only $25, I'd definitely classify that as an absolute steal, if not totally genius.

But this list isn't limited to just bedding — Amazon also has a huge selection of kitchen accessories, brilliant gadgets, mood lighting, and linens that only look expensive. So whether you have something specific in mind, or you're just looking for your next big obsession, there are tons of life-changing things you can buy for your home on Amazon.

1. The Bed Sheets Made From Ultra Soft Microfiber AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Set $20 | Amazon See on Amazon These bed sheets are made from ultra soft microfiber that feels so luxurious against your skin, which (in addition to the super low price tag) is why they have over 42,000 reviews. They're available in dozens of colors so you can match them to your bedroom decor, and the extra-deep pockets allow them to fit taller mattresses. They're even resistant to wrinkles.

2. A Pair Of Pillowcases Made From Luxurious Satin Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Satin creates less friction and better distributes moisture, which means these pillowcases can help reduce frizzy hair and irritated skin. They're available in standard, queen, and king sizes, plus the envelope opening means there's zero chance for a zipper to get stuck in your hair.

3. This Weighted Blanket That Can Help You Sleep Through The Night ZZZhen Weighted Blanket $38 | Amazon See on Amazon If you find yourself tossing and turning at night, make sure to give this weighted blanket a try. It's made from 100% cotton that's super breathable to help keep you from overheating while you sleep, and the box stitching ensures that the glass bead fillings stay evenly distributed. Buyers say it feels "like a warm hug all over" and they're "more relaxed" than they've been in months.

4. A Cool Mist Humidifier That Creates Hardly Any Noise Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Plenty of humidifiers create noise while they're running — but not this one. Not only is it super quiet, but the water reservoir is large enough that it can run for up to 16 continuous hours. The built-in night light gives off a soothing glow that won't keep you up, and each order also comes with a cleaning brush.

5. The Comforter That You Can Sleep With All Year Round LINENSPA White Down Alternative Comforter $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from soft microfiber, this comforter is great for warm summer nights as well as cold winter mornings. The box stitching keeps the down alternative filling distributed evenly throughout, and the color is reversible — you're practically getting two comforters for the price of one. There are also corner and side loops that allow you to secure it inside of a duvet, plus it's available in over 10 rich colors.

6. A Toasty Space Heater That's Conveniently Portable GiveBest Ceramic Space Heater $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether your desk at the office is cold, or your bedroom always feels drafty, this portable space heater can help. The temperature is adjustable so that you can choose how hot it gets, and it only takes a few minutes to heat up. If it ever tips over, it'll automatically turn off in order to help keep you safe.

7. This Mattress Pad Made From Breathable Cotton oaskys Cotton Top Mattress Pad Cover $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from breathable cotton, this mattress pad helps you keep cool at night while adding a layer of comfortable padding to your bed. The filling is hypoallergenic (which is ideal if you're sensitive to dust mites), and one Amazon reviewer even raved: "The deep pockets fit my bed perfectly, even with the mattress protectors I already had on the bed. My sheets then fit perfectly over top. It doesn’t slide around at all!"

8. A Bath Rug Made From Incredibly Soft Chenille Kangaroo Plush Luxury Chenille Bath Rug $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from soft, luxurious chenille, this bath rug comes in a variety of colors so that you can easily add a splash of color to any bathroom. It's super absorbent to help prevent wet post-shower footprints all over your floors, plus it's available in three sizes: small, medium, and large.

9. These Blackout Curtains That Help Insulate Your Room NICETOWN Room Darkening Curtain Panels $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in over 10 gorgeous colors, these blackout curtains help insulate your room so that bright sunlight or drafty windows don't leave you feeling uncomfortable. They're able to block out up to 99% of outside light, and the fashionable grommet top gives them a chic appearance.

10. These Throw Pillowcases Made From Chic Velvet MIULEE Velvet Pillow Covers (2-Pack) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Decorating your home with a variety of textures helps keep things interesting, which is why these velvet pillowcases are a great option for any living space or bedroom. The invisible zipper closure prevents the pillow inside from slipping out, and they're available in a variety of sizes as well as more than 24 colors.

11. The Memory Foam Mattress Topper Infused With Cooling Gel LINENSPA Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Add up to 3 inches of ultra-plush memory foam to any bed with this mattress topper. Unlike other toppers, this one is infused with breathable gel that helps you stay cool on hot nights, plus it's a cost-effective way to help refresh an old, uncomfortable mattress.

12. An Over-The-Door Organizer That Helps Save You Space SimpleHouseware Over The Door Shoe Organizer $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Use it for shoes, or use this over-the-door organizer for toys, art supplies, pantry items, or clothes. It's an easy way to help free up space in your closets and cabinets, plus the transparent pockets let you see what's inside without having to unpack everything. There's no hardware required for installation, and each order comes with the hooks needed to hang it.

13. The Slipcover That Makes Your Sofa Look Brand New Easy-Going Stretch Sofa Slipcover $33 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're trying to keep your furniture in pristine condition (or you're trying to give it a new look entirely), make sure to grab this slipcover. The elastic bottom keeps it from riding up, and it's available in more than 15 gorgeous colors. Even if you aren't afraid of spills, this slipcover is still an easy way to update old, frayed, or stained upholstery.

14. A Tabletop Fan That's Perfect For Small Spaces Honeywell Tabletop Air-Circulator Fan $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Maybe your office desk is a little too toasty, or maybe you're looking for some extra airflow in your workshop — no matter your situation, this tabletop fan can handle the job. The motor is powerful enough that you can feel it from up to 27 feet away, and the pivoting head lets you adjust the direction of the breeze.

15. This Orthopedic Knee Pillow That Helps Keep Your Spine Aligned ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Just pop it between your legs while you lay in bed, and this orthopedic knee pillow can help keep your spine properly aligned while you sleep. Using it is an easy way to help reduce back and hip pain, plus it's filled with high-density memory foam that stays fluffed despite regular use.

16. These Air Purifying Bags Made With Bamboo Charcoal California Home Goods Air Purifying Bags (4-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Just hang them in your car, closets, or cabinets, and these air purifying bags can help cleanse away unwanted odors. They're reusable for up to two years, and you can easily "recharge" them by simply leaving them out in the sunlight for about two hours. The eco-friendly bamboo charcoal inside is also great for absorbing excess moisture, making them ideal for bathrooms, laundry rooms, and basements, too.

17. This Pillow Stand That Holds Tablets, Magazines, & More astolily Tablet Pillow Stand $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Looking for a comfy, hands-free way to watch movies in bed?Just place your tablet on this pillow stand. It's also great for magazines and books, plus the soft fabric won't dig into your lap like other options. There's a pocket on the side where you can easily store a water bottle or your phone, and you can flip it around for three different viewing angles.

18. An Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow That's Hypoallergenic ZAMAT Luxury Shredded Memory Foam Pillow $30 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're sensitive to dust mites, make sure your memory pillows are hypoallergenic — like this one. It's filled with shredded memory foam that you can remove in order to adjust the loft, and each order also comes with an extra bag of fluff. One Amazon reviewer said, "the pillow feels nice to sleep on — the outside cover and the foam feel soft on my head."

19. This Non-Slip Pad That Prevents Your Rugs From Sliding Around Mohawk Home Felt Rubber Rug Pad $21 | Amazon See on Amazon If your rugs constantly slide around your floors, secure them down with this rug pad. It's made from non-slip latex as well as eco-friendly recycled felt, and it's available in more than 10 common rug sizes. With more than 1,900 positive four- and five-star reviews, you really can't go wrong.

20. An Electric Kettle That's Completely Cordless Mueller Borosilicate Glass Electric Kettle $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Once you lift this electric kettle off its heating base, it becomes completely cordless so that you can easily carry it with you all around the kitchen. The built-in LED light gives it a chic appearance on any countertop, and the non-slip handle helps you maintain a firm grip. It's made from heat-resistant borosilicate glass, plus it's completely BPA-free.

21. This String Light Curtain That Looks Great In Any Room Twinkle Star Window Curtain String Light $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Set a romantic mood in any room using this string light curtain. There are eight lighting modes to choose from, including slow fade, twinkle, waves, flash, and more. It's even waterproof so that you can use it outdoors, and the LED bulbs have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours.

22. A Pair Of Floating Shelves That Look Great In Any Room SODUKU Floating Shelves (2-Piece Set) $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Add these floating shelves to any bathroom for a chic place to hang your hand towels, or add them to your kitchen to create a stylish spice rack . The towel rack is removable, and each order comes with all the screws needed for installation. "They are sturdy, easy to install and look great!' one buyer wrote. "And you couldn't ask for a better price."

23. The Indoor Area Rug That Adds A Splash Of Color LOCHAS Indoor Area Rug $29 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a soft, plush area rug, look no further than this one. The non-slip dots on the back prevent it from sliding around on your floors, and the sponge interlayer gives it a softer feel than competing options. It cleans easily with a handheld vacuum or damp cloth, plus it's available in 16 different colors and six sizes.

24. A Desk Pad That Helps Keep Your Desk Safe From Damage BUBM Office Desk Pad $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Just lay it on top of your desk, and this pad not only works as a mouse pad and arm cushion, but it also provides a comfortable writing surface so that your pens work smoothly. The backing is non-slip so that you won't have to worry about it moving, and it easily wipes clean with a damp cloth if it ever gets dirty. Get it in eight colors and three sizes.

25. The Neck Pillow That Features A Cozy Built-In Hood HoodiePillow Inflatable Neck Pillow $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for traveling or even just relaxing at home, this pillow features a built-in hood so you can block out noises and light while simultaneously supporting your neck. The two drawstrings allow you to adjust how snugly it fits, and the pillow itself is inflatable so that you can choose how firm or soft it is.

26. A Toilet Bath Mat That's Shaggy And Soft Yimobra Luxury Shaggy Toilet Bath Mat $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your feet comfortable while you sit on the toilet with this bath mat. It's designed to fit around the base of your toilet, and the shaggy fibers help keep your feet warm on cold tile floors. Available in 13 different colors, it's also super absorbent to help prevent wet footprints after a shower.

27. The Tray Table That Lets You Adjust Its Height HUANUO Adjustable TV Tray Table $38 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't strain your back bending over a coffee table — just eat off this tray table instead. The height is adjustable so that you can also use it as a standing desk, plus you can tweak the angle of the tray up or down. It's easy to assemble, and many Amazon reviewers appreciated the built-in cup holder.

28. A Bath Mat With Over 300 Non-Slip Suction Cups On The Back Gorilla Grip Original Patented Bath Mat $20 | Amazon See on Amazon With more than 300 super-strong suction cups on the back, this bath mat keeps you safe and slip-free in the tub. It's waterproof as well as mildew-resistant, and you can grab it in more than 12 different colors to match your bathroom. The large drainage holes allow it to dry quickly, plus it easily wipes clean with a damp cloth.

29. This Floor Pillow That's Great For Meditating Or Extra Seating Intelligent Design Floor Pillow Cushion $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Sit on it when you're meditating, or even just use this floor pillow as a quick seat cushion when guests are visiting. The tufted detailing and scalloped edge give it a chic appearance, plus it's an easy way to add texture to any room. Made from 100% chenille, it's available in six colors: aqua, blush, charcoal, grey, navy, and ivory.

30. A Hamper That Helps You Keep Your Clothes Sorted BRIGHTSHOW Sorting Laundry Hamper $32 | Amazon See on Amazon Looking for an easy way to keep your darks separated from your whites? This hamper not only features sections for both, but there's also a third partition that's specifically for colors. Each laundry bag is large enough that it can hold up to two standard loads of laundry. The mesh drawstring top makes it easy to transport the bags to your washer, plus each bag is made from super-durable Oxford fabric.

31. The Heated Throw Blanket With 3 Temperature Settings Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from 100% polyester, this heated throw blanket is great for chilly winter mornings or even cold summer nights. There are three temperature settings to choose from so that you can adjust how warm it is, and the automatic shut-off function means you can sleep with it safely.

32. This Cult-Favorite Waffle Iron For $10 Dash Miniature Waffle Maker $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Yes, this waffle maker gives you crispy, adorable mini waffles — but it also works for paninis, biscuit pizzas, and hash browns. Thanks to its compact size and 2-pound weight, it's great for cramped kitchens, RVs, and dorm rooms. Grab it in tons of other fun colors, too, all for less than $15.

33. This Shower Curtain Liner That's Mildew-Resistant LiBa Mildew Resistant Shower Curtain Liner $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Trade out your dirty, grimy shower curtain liner for this antimicrobial one. It's able to last up to four times as long as competing shower curtains, and it's designed to fit any standard shower or tub. The magnets on the bottom prevent it from billowing out in order to help keep your floors dry, plus the metal grommets are rustproof for durability.

34. A Spray That Eliminates Unwanted Bathroom Odors Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Simply give your toilet bowl a few spritzes of this spray before you "go," and it'll quickly eliminate any unwanted bathroom odors before they even have time to hit the air. It's formulated with potent essential oils that are completely paraben-free, and each bottle comes with enough for about 100 uses.

35. The Instant Pot With 7 Different Preset Cooking Functions Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker $60 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only can you use it as a pressure cooker, but this instant pot also works as a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, warmer, or even a sauté pan. The exterior is fingerprint-resistant to help keep it looking clean, plus each order also comes with a steam rack, serving spoon, soup spoon, and measuring cup.

36. A Pack Of Storage Bags That Help You Save Space Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags (5-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for putting thick winter blankets or seasonal clothes into storage, these vacuum storage bags compress down to a fraction of their original size, helping to save you space in closets or under the bed. Each order comes with a travel-sized hand pump so that you can use these bags to compress clothes in your suitcase, plus the triple-seal valve works to prevent air from leaking back inside.

37. The Wall Hooks That Are Completely Waterproof JINSHUNFA Wall Hooks (8-Pack) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're hanging towels in your bathroom or adding a key hook in your entryway — these waterproof wall hooks can get the job done. The transparent design makes them hardly noticeable on your walls, the hook is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and the nail-free adhesive is designed to remove without damage.

38. A Pair Of Containers That Help Keep Your Ingredients Fresh Extra Large Cereal Container Storage Set by Chef's Path $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Great for cereal, nuts, flour, sugar, crackers, and more, these food containers create an airtight seal that helps keep your ingredients fresh. They're designed to easily fit into cupboards, refrigerators, or practically anywhere else, and each order comes with eight reusable chalkboard labels as well as a chalkboard marker.

39. The Organizer That's Designed To Fit Underneath Your Sink SpicyShelf Expandable Under Sink Organizer $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Fitting shelves underneath your sink can be difficult, which is why this shelf is designed to fit around your plumbing. It only takes a few minutes to assemble, plus the height is adjustable so that you can choose how much space it takes up. Able to hold up to 40 pounds, this shelf isn't just for the kitchen — you can also use it in bathrooms as an easy way to organize lotions, shampoos, and toiletries.

40. A Lint Remover That You Can Use Over & Over Again Portable Wood Lint Remover by henghan $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Most lint rollers rely on wasteful paper sheets to get rid of the fuzz from your clothes — but not this one. This lint remover is great for pet hair, crumbs, fuzzies, and more, plus it won't leave a sticky residue behind since it doesn't use any adhesive sheets. Its compact size makes it easy to stash into your bag, and it's reusable to help you save money over time.

41. This Handheld Vacuum That Powers Through Tough Messes Handheld Vacuum by GOOVI $41 | Amazon See on Amazon Weighing less than 2 pounds, this handheld vacuum is great for cleaning up messes in your car or around your home. It's completely cordless so that you can easily move anywhere with it, plus the battery lasts for about 20 continuous minutes when charged. Each order comes with two interchangeable cleaning heads: one brush tool, and one crevice nozzle.

42. A Cold Brew Coffee Maker That's Also Great For Iced Tea Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Use it to make a delicious batch of cold brew coffee, or use this pitcher to make a refreshing serving of iced tea. It's designed to fit into most refrigerator doors so that it's easy to keep your brewed beverage cold, and the fine mesh filter helps prevent coffee grounds from escaping into your mug.

43. These Handle Covers That Help Keep Your Fridge Clean OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers $12 | Amazon See on Amazon No matter how clean your hands are, chances are pretty good they'll still leave smudges and fingerprints on your refrigerator — so grab these handle covers to help keep it clean. You can also use them on ovens, cabinets, dishwashers, and more, plus they can be trimmed to fit smaller handles.

44. A Device That Helps Keep Your Coffee & Tea Warm Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer by Jarden Consumer Solutions $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Tired of your coffee or tea getting cold before you can finish drinking it? Then make sure to check out this mug warmer. Its compact size makes it perfect for the office, and the power cable is extra long so that you can easily use it with distant outlets. If it ever gets dirty, simply wipe it down with a damp towel.

45. These Underwear Organizers With Slots For Bras, Briefs, & More Simple Houseware Closet Underwear Organizer $14 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're tired of hunting through piles of underwear just to find that one pair, this organizer is practically a must-have. It's made from non-woven fabric that makes it mold-proof, plus each order comes with four bins for your ties, underwear, bras, socks, and more.