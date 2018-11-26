This year saw the return of some British legends, including the likes of Lily Allen and Florence + The Machine, and brought some great new female talent to the fore in the form of Ms Banks, Stefflon Don, Jorja Smith, Mabel, and many many more. And if that wasn't enough, next year looks set to be even bigger and better for British women in the music industry. There are so many new releases to look forward to, so here are five albums by British women out in 2019 that I'm seriously excited about.

Not only does next year have more albums in store from British icons, but there's still some room for your new fav to step through. Your favourite album of 2019 could well be on this list, but if not — then this should at least whet your appetite for all the musical goodness to come. Expect heart-wrenchers and bangers, comebacks and absolutely no clangers. With plenty more announcements expected in the coming months, here's the first wave of albums to get you counting down the days till 2019, all before Christmas has even happened. So, clear out those 2018 playlists, and make way for some Great British gold.

The Japanese House — 'Good At Falling' (March 1) NME / The Japanese House The Japanese House aka Londoner Amber Bain has released a stream of dream poppy EPs and singles, but her debut album has been a long time coming. The 23-year-old is signed to Dirty Hit, who also have the likes of The 1975 and Pale Waves on their books, so if you like your pop synthy, seductive and dreamy, then chances are you'll want to keep an ear out for this album. On it, you'll hear Bain's heartbreak laid-bare, and she recorded much of the album in the cabin where Bon Iver famously created his debut, so expect some seriously atmospheric sounds.

FKA Twigs — Date & Title TBC Michael Hickey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you ever make a series of songs anywhere near as good as FKA Twigs' LP1, chances are people will be asking for the follow up for the rest of your life. That definitely seems to be the case here, anyway. Twigs' witchy mix of sensual vocals, industrial beats, and experimental production continues to enchant, despite her not releasing anything new since 2016. Although she has duetted with the likes of A$AP Rocky, fans are still thirsty for forthcoming FKA Twigs. Back in Jan. 2018, Pitchfork said that an album was imminent. As that's yet to materialise, here's hoping 2019 is the one.

Adele — Date & Title TBC Glenn Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's been a few years since Adele decided to go ahead and tear open my heart all over again. Remember when 'Hello' dropped, and you had to pretty much handcuff yourself in order to avoid calling your ex? Well, expect more of that in 2019. A source close to Adele reportedly told The Sun back in June, that a fourth Adele album could be expected to land sometime around Christmas, 2019. Better make sure to put a large box of Kleenex in next year's Christmas list, in that case.

Bat For Lashes — Date & Title TBC Scott Legato/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bat For Lashes' Natasha Khan has made some of the best British music you maybe won't have heard of. Somewhere between Kate Bush and PJ Harvey lies Khan's distinctive, artsy inflected sound. Her three-album output has had critics raving, and the next addition is likely to surface sometime in 2019. She's been a lot more active on Instagram lately, which is usually a sign that new music is approaching.