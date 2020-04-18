Debuting in October 2019, Ring Fit Adventure has become one of Nintendo's best-selling games in a matter of months. Since December the game has sold 2.17 million units across the globe, but has recently seen a surge in demand due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. So much that the game has seen a worldwide stock shortage, with many UK stores either being given a limited stock or none at all. But if you're bored of waiting to get fit with the Ring-Con, here are five alternatives to Ring Fit Adventure on the Nintendo Switch that will have you sweating in no time.

Note: You can buy physical copies of these games on the likes of Amazon, Argos, and the Nintendo UK Store, but the eShop is currently holding its Spring Sale, which runs until April 19.

The eShop is accessible on your Switch, and is a digital copy of the game that will download directly to your console.

1. 'Just Dance 2020' If you somehow missed the Just Dance craze in 2009, now is the perfect time to get into it. The inclusion of more recent bangers like Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," Lil Nas's "Old Town Road," and Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" is the perfect companion to your exercise routine. So much fun you'll totally forget you're even exercising. Nintendo on YouTube Available on eShop for £19.99 (originally £49.99)

2. 'Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020' Who said the Olympics weren't happening this year? Mario and Sonic certainly didn't. Released last November, Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 may not attract the crowds expected at the National Stadium in Tokyo, but at least you can celebrate the sporting event through some of the country's most iconic virtual exports. From boxing, swimming, tennis, karate, and skateboarding, you'll get a ton of exercise in through the use of the Joy-Con motion controllers. Nintendo on YouTube Available on eShop for £49.99

3. 'Fitness Boxing' Before Ring Fit Adventure made its way onto the scene, Fitness Boxing was one of the only options for those wanting to exercise through their Switch console. The game has a similar layout to the likes of WiiFit and WiiSports (which would be a welcome addition to the Switch), but focuses solely on workouts that include punching, dodging, and sidestepping to instrumental versions of popular songs. Nintendo on YouTube Available on eShop for £39.99

4. 'Zumba Burn It Up' Created by 505 Games in collaboration with Zumba Fitness, Zumba Burn It Up utilises similar mechanics to Just Dance, with the addition of real life instructors rather than avatars. If you were attending regular Zumba classes before the lockdown, this is a great alternative until the rules are lifted. Active Hive Gaming on YouTube Available on eShop for £24.49 (originally £34.99)