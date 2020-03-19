With UK citizens being advised to avoid mass gatherings and crowded places, it’s time to think about how to exercise at home rather than at the gym. There are plenty of ways to keep active with or without exercise equipment, especially if you’ve got a Nintendo Switch. Released last October, Ring Fit Adventure utilises the Joy-Con motion sensors to translate players movements to RPG gameplay. The game has unsurprisingly seen a recent surge in popularity and is unavailable to purchase from a number of retailers. So will Ring Fit Adventure be restocked in the UK?

Since early February, demand for the exercise game has been exponentially high. In the U.S., stores haven’t seen the game for more than a month, per Polygon, with Nintendo confirming to the gaming site that they are aware of the current shortage. “We are working to provide more units as soon as possible and apologise for any inconvenience,” the developer said in a statement.

Looking at the usual stores that sell Nintendo games like Amazon, Argos, Smyths Toys, GAME, and the Nintendo UK store itself, it looks like British players wanting to purchase Ring Fit Adventure are in the same boat. Bustle has reached out to Nintendo UK for more info on stock levels, but has yet to hear back.

Nintendo on YouTube

The game is available through third-party sellers on the likes of Amazon Marketplace and eBay, but you need to be careful here as you could end up buying it for twice its original price. Ring Fit Adventure retails at £69.99, and is already being listed on these sites upwards of £200 in some cases. Some are being sold as used products at half the price, and again you need to be vigilant here as there’s always the possibility you could be sold a faulty or fake product.

If you’re without Ring Fit Adventure, don’t fret. As Bustle reports, there are plenty of at-home exercises to do instead. And if you’re old-school like me and still own a Wii and a Wii Fit board, well, you’re sorted.