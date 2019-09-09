If you've ever wondered just what GHD stands for, it's "good hair day," and they're not wrong. Since it's inception in 2001, GHD has really proved itself to be a heavyweight in the beauty industry. Getting your first pair of GHD straighteners is like a right of passage for so many people. However, while they work like a charm and keep our hair looking luscious, the price tag that comes with them aren't always realistic for everyone. This is true for the release of their new curling iron, so here are the best alternatives to the GHD Oracle.

The GHD Oracle, which they say "uses patented breakthrough curl-zone technology to create curls easier than ever before," has been wildly popular ever since its release. "Combining the unique U shape, styling power of heat and setting effect of cooling, a vast variety of curls on all hair types is here, all in just one stroke," the website continues.

However, with a price tag of £175, this tool is definitely a little on the pricey side. Although there's no doubt the Oracle is good, there are plenty of other options on the market that will give you the curled look you're after — and at much more budget-friendly price points. Check out my pick of the top five below.