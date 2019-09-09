Bustle

5 Alternatives To The GHD Oracle That'll Suit Beauty Lovers On A Budget

By Lollie King
If you've ever wondered just what GHD stands for, it's "good hair day," and they're not wrong. Since it's inception in 2001, GHD has really proved itself to be a heavyweight in the beauty industry. Getting your first pair of GHD straighteners is like a right of passage for so many people. However, while they work like a charm and keep our hair looking luscious, the price tag that comes with them aren't always realistic for everyone. This is true for the release of their new curling iron, so here are the best alternatives to the GHD Oracle.

The GHD Oracle, which they say "uses patented breakthrough curl-zone technology to create curls easier than ever before," has been wildly popular ever since its release. "Combining the unique U shape, styling power of heat and setting effect of cooling, a vast variety of curls on all hair types is here, all in just one stroke," the website continues.

However, with a price tag of £175, this tool is definitely a little on the pricey side. Although there's no doubt the Oracle is good, there are plenty of other options on the market that will give you the curled look you're after — and at much more budget-friendly price points. Check out my pick of the top five below.

1. Beauty Cutie Convertible Styler

Beauty Works Waver
£69.99
|
Beauty Cutie
If you're looking for a product to give you beachy waves, look no further. This waver has three barrels that help to crate a 's' shaped pattern in your hair giving you that relaxed tousled look.

2. Mark Hill Salon Professional Magic Wand

Mark Hill Salon Professional Magic Wand
£49.99
|
Mark Hill
Mark Hill has always been a go-to for curling accessories but his one is a serious all rounder. It has a range of different temperatures and two different curl heads to provide anything from loose waves to tight ringlets. With a 4.5/5 star rating from customers on the Mark Hill website, this wand is clearly doing something right.

3. BaByliss Curl Secret

BaByliss Curl Secret
£120
|
BaByliss
The most expensive of my picks, but this is a pretty revolutionary piece of equipment. The BaByliss Curl Secret has three different timer settings to suit all hair types and create three different curl patterns. You simply put your hair in the curler, wait for the beep and there you have it. If you're looking for a heavy duty curler, look no further.

4. TONI & GUY Style Fix Waver

TONI & GUY Style Fix Waver
£29.99
|
TONI & GUY
This waver is built in very similar way to the GHD oracle so will definitely create the desired effect of flowing waves or curls. For just under £30, the TONI & GUY Style Fix Waver really is a steal. You simply have to put your hair between the ceramic and watch the magic happen.

5. label.m Advanced Pro Triple Barrel Waver 25mm

label.m Advanced Pro Triple Barrel Waver 25mm
£69.95
|
TONI & GUY
Just like the GHD oracle, this curler has three barrels, which is said to smooth hair an eliminate frizz while creating curls. The label.m Advanced Pro Triple Barrel Waver has a variety of temperatures and is designed to create soft curls. So if you're looking for something a little more subtle, this one's for you.