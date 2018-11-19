5 Barnes & Noble Black Friday Deals On Books, Journals, And More

Readers, get ready: Black Friday is coming. While most people probably think of big ticket items like wide-screen televisions and other electronics as the main source of shopping madness after Thanksgiving, there are actually tons of fantastic deals out there for lovers of pretty much everything from cosmetics to, yes, books. And if you're looking for a one-stop shop for Black Friday deals on books, Barnes & Noble has got you covered this Nov. 23. Below are all the details you need on five of the best deals you can grab from Barnes & Noble in-store and online this Friday.

Whether you're looking to add some specialty books to your mom's coffee table, have a best friend who you want to subtly encourage to catch up on her 2018 YA reading, or you just want to treat yourself to a pretty notebook to write all those 2019 goals in, there's probably a deal for you here. Be sure to bookmark your favorites before the Black Friday rush officially arrives on Nov. 23. You can head to Barnes & Noble's website right now to get a Black Friday preview of everything that will be on sale this weekend and into Cyber Monday.

50% Off Gift Books & Collectible Editions Barnes & Noble I can't confirm this, but I have a suspicion that most coffee table books are sold during the holidays. So, if you've been holding back on picking up that special edition, hefty art book, or some other collectible, now's the time. Customers will receive 50% off gift books and collectible editions, online starting Nov. 22, in-store and online from Nov. 23 through Nov. 25, and online on Nov. 26 for Cyber Monday.

50% Off Best YA Barnes & Noble If you've been hoping to get your hands on some of the best YA books of 2018, for you or for another YA lover in your lie, this is the deal for you. Barnes & Noble is offering 50% off of YA bestsellers online starting Nov. 22 and and in-store and online from Nov.23 through Nov. 25. You'll be able to pick through tons of favorites, including blockbuster The Hate U Give and the Dear Evan Hansen novelization.

40% Off Moleskine Barnes & Noble For all the writers, organizers, list-makers and note-takers out there, hundreds of those coveted Moleskine notebooks will be 40% off in-store and online from Nov. 23 through Nov. 25. Whether you're looking to start penning the next Great American Novel or you just need a pretty place to store your grocery lists, there's a Moleskine for you — and everyone on your list, too.

25% S'well and 20% Off Sip By Swell Bottles Barnes & Noble Look, December is a busy month. We're talking finishing up work projects and yearly goals, shopping for gifts, traveling to see friends and family — and you're going to need to stay hydrated through it all. S'well bottles let you do that in style. You can grab the original S'well for 25% and the Sip by S'well for 20% (by the way there is a Harry Potter Sip by S'well line) off in-store and online Nov. 21 through Nov. 26.