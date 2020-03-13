Bustle

5 Beauty Products Out This Week, Including A Hardworking SPF For Oily Skin

By Rebecca Fearn
Shutterstock

There's plenty to be worried about in the world right now, so I say a spot of retail beauty therapy would be pretty fair game. As ever, there are plenty of new beauty products out this week, so maybe you'll find something to cheer you up during these dark times.

Perhaps the most exciting launch of the week has to be Avène's new SPF, which has been designed to give oily skin super high protection (50+) without being greasy or causing excess oil. As well as a great concept, this product also comes with an even better price tag.

Speaking of skincare, Dr Dennis Gross has launched his new three-product range, which aims to tackle stressed-out skin. Stress is one of the biggest aggressors for skin of our generation, but his adaptogen and superfood-powered formulas will help soothe the effects.

Then there's this week's new makeup, and there's plenty to get excited about. First up is a mascara by Anastasia Beverly Hills which is ideal if you are after an intense, jet black look. Also for the eyes is Ciate's new pressed pigments, which come in a range of metallic shades to add a hit of glitter to any look. Last up is a collection of subtle, super appealing lip balms by Origins, which make the 'no makeup makeup' look easier than ever.

Keep reading to find out more about each product.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lash Brag Volumizing Mascara
£26
|
LookFantastic
Anastasia Beverly Hills is known for its expert brow products, but now the brand has brought out its first mascara. Perfect for an intense look, this formula is super black, and the brush offers volume and definition.
Origins Blooming Sheer Lip Balm
£17.50
|
Origins
Ideal for achieving that 'no makeup makeup' vibe, Origins' new lip balms provide a subtle hit of colour with moisture and nourishment. It comes in eight hues, with this pink tone being my fave.
Avène Cleanance Very High Protection SPF 50+
£12.37
|
Avène
Wearing SPF on your face is essential, but it's understandable to be concerned about excess oil and grease as many SPF formulas can be a little heavy. This formula has been designed specifically for oily skin types in mind; it has a lightweight texture but still offers top notch protection.
Ciate Marbled Metals Metallic Glitter Eyeshadow
£22
|
Ciate
Add a touch of sparkle to any makeup look with these pressed glitters. They come in a range of shades, including this dreamy rose gold. They're best applied with fingers, rather than brushes which don't pick up the pigment as easily.
Dr Dennis Gross B3Adaptive Superfoods Stress Repair Face Cream
£73
|
Cult Beauty
Stress is one of the biggest threats to the condition of our skin, and the new range by Dr Dennis Gross aims to target the effects of stress. Using superfoods and adaptogens, this new cream, along with a serum and eye cream, will have you looking calmer in seconds.