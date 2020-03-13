There's plenty to be worried about in the world right now, so I say a spot of retail beauty therapy would be pretty fair game. As ever, there are plenty of new beauty products out this week, so maybe you'll find something to cheer you up during these dark times.

Perhaps the most exciting launch of the week has to be Avène's new SPF, which has been designed to give oily skin super high protection (50+) without being greasy or causing excess oil. As well as a great concept, this product also comes with an even better price tag.

Speaking of skincare, Dr Dennis Gross has launched his new three-product range, which aims to tackle stressed-out skin. Stress is one of the biggest aggressors for skin of our generation, but his adaptogen and superfood-powered formulas will help soothe the effects.

Then there's this week's new makeup, and there's plenty to get excited about. First up is a mascara by Anastasia Beverly Hills which is ideal if you are after an intense, jet black look. Also for the eyes is Ciate's new pressed pigments, which come in a range of metallic shades to add a hit of glitter to any look. Last up is a collection of subtle, super appealing lip balms by Origins, which make the 'no makeup makeup' look easier than ever.

