As ever, the last couple of weeks have been busy in beauty, particularly in the skincare and make up arenas. There have been plenty of new goodies out, just waiting to be picked up online or in store, and these seven new skincare and make up products out this week have caught my eye the most.

In skincare, I am most excited about Beauty Pie's latest addition to their Japanfusion line. The new Bio-Ceramide Moisture Mask is sure to be a sell-out, and hopefully will be available at Beauty Pie's upcoming pop up store in Harvey Nichols, which opens later this month. Also exciting is a new retinol by La Roche Posay, that has been a bestseller over in America for months now. Last up is Sisley's newest addition to their Black Rose range; an eye cream to use alongside the oil, cream, or mask.

In make up, I am jumping for joy that Fenty Beauty's newest shade of Gloss Bomb has finally been made permanent in full size; it's the perfect neutral pink. For eyes, it's all about pastels with Glossier's Skywash shadows, along with Huda Beauty's amazing new Obsessions palettes. Bali Body's light-reflecting highlighter sticks finish up the edit, and are the dream if you want that 'lit-from-within' glow.

Read on to find out more information about all seven.