7 Make Up & Skincare Products Out This Week Ft. Mini Palettes From Huda Beauty

By Rebecca Fearn
Huda Beauty

As ever, the last couple of weeks have been busy in beauty, particularly in the skincare and make up arenas. There have been plenty of new goodies out, just waiting to be picked up online or in store, and these seven new skincare and make up products out this week have caught my eye the most.

In skincare, I am most excited about Beauty Pie's latest addition to their Japanfusion line. The new Bio-Ceramide Moisture Mask is sure to be a sell-out, and hopefully will be available at Beauty Pie's upcoming pop up store in Harvey Nichols, which opens later this month. Also exciting is a new retinol by La Roche Posay, that has been a bestseller over in America for months now. Last up is Sisley's newest addition to their Black Rose range; an eye cream to use alongside the oil, cream, or mask.

In make up, I am jumping for joy that Fenty Beauty's newest shade of Gloss Bomb has finally been made permanent in full size; it's the perfect neutral pink. For eyes, it's all about pastels with Glossier's Skywash shadows, along with Huda Beauty's amazing new Obsessions palettes. Bali Body's light-reflecting highlighter sticks finish up the edit, and are the dream if you want that 'lit-from-within' glow.

Read on to find out more information about all seven.

Japanfusion™ Bio-Ceramide Moisture Mask
£9.85
|
Beauty Pie
The newest member of Beauty Pie's bestselling Japanfusion line (its cleanser is Beauty Pie's number one product online), this beautiful mask uses Japanese technology and ingredients. Featuring vitamin C, Grape Extract and Yuzu Ceramide, this is unparalleled.
Huda Beauty Lilac Obsessions Palette
£27
|
Cult Beauty
I've been waiting for the perfect matte lilac eyeshadow for months now, and this little gem of a palette by Huda Beauty has answered all my prayers. The new drop by the beloved brand also includes a mint-hued version, and a rose one.
Black Rose Contour Eye Fluid
£108
|
Sisley
I know this is an eye cream for £100+, but bear with me. Not only is this product the newest addition to Sisley's incredibly bestselling Black Rose range (which also features a face mask, oil and cream), it also just looks kick ass. It has a 'rosy emulsion texture,' smells like May Rose Water, and also comes with a metal applicator to de-puff, cool, and refresh.
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer - Sweet Mouth
£17
|
Harvey Nichols
I'm strictly a matte girl when it comes to lip products, but the only gloss I do truly love wearing is Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb. The newest shade, 'Sweet Mouth,' was previously only available in a mini version at Christmas, but due to its popularity, it's back as a full size. The gorgeous neutral-pink tone is perfect when paired with smoky eyes.
Highlighting Stick In Rose Gold
£25.95
|
Bali Body
Bali Body's newest addition is this stunning highlighting stick, which reflects the light incredibly, and comes in three shades. My favourite is Rose Gold, which is ideal for all millennials.
La Roche Posay Retinol B3 Serum
£38
|
Boots
One of the U.S.' bestselling retinols, this is a great option for sensitive skin, as are all of La Roche Posay's products. Perfect to start using as an anti-ageing product in your thirties, or before if you suffer from acne, this is THE retinol to invest in.
Skywash in Pool
£15
|
Glossier
Glossier just created the eyeshadow we've all been waiting for: Skywash, which (as its name suggests), gives a beautiful 'wash' of subtle colour over the eyes. There are plenty of neutral hues in the collection, but my fave is the pastel blue shade, which looks amazing with blonde hair.