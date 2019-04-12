If you don’t listen to podcasts I genuinely am baffled at how you could tackle a work commute or clean the house. They are the soundtrack to my life. It would seem that the world and their mum has a podcast now, and there are a fair few dedicated to all things sex and intimacy. Half the fun of sex is the talking about it. Sure, chatting away about it with friends can be awesome, but a really good podcast can give you that same feeling. Here are the five best podcasts about sex and relationships. From the filthy to the informative to the downright hilarious, this failsafe list will answer all of your awkward, serious, or frivolous questions about intimacy and leave you feeling like a sexual goddess.

1. 'Where Should We Begin' by Esther Perel They say the Europeans know love better than anyone else, so who better to take sex and relationship advice from than one of the most renowned Belgian psychotherapist? Covering everything from sexlessness and childlessness to identity crises in relationships,Esther Perel is the comforting, authoritative voice that could guide you through almost any relationship issue. Available on Audible

2. 'The Ersties Podcast' by Ersties I am seriously doubting whether there is a team more qualified to produce a sex podcast than the Ersties girls. Made up of filmmakers, porn producers, and models, this group is the cool girl gang you’re dying to be friends with. Speaking about porn, fantasies, sexual healing and so much more, they are incredibly candid, intelligent, and witty, and the guests they have on the show are out of this world. It's incredibly refreshing to hear a group of girls sit and talk about their sexuality and sexual power so openly and freely. It is like having friends in your ears. Available on Sound Cloud

3. "The Pleasure Podcast" by Roundhouse Project Pleasure’s Anouszka and Frankie are “putting the pleasure back in to safe sex and healthy relationships.” The girls are giving you the sex education you wish you had received at school with countless laughs along the way. From sharing their own stories to interviewing guests, Project Pleasure has touched on everything you want (and need) to hear about, including how to leave a one night stand's house in the morning to reclaiming your sexuality after assault. Seriously informed and impossible not to like, Project Pleasure is a must listen. Available on iTunes

4. "Inner Hoe Uprising" by Rebecca, Sam, Rob, & Akua With an episode titled "stalkers and bigots and boyfriends, oh my," Inner Hoe Uprising is unapologetically candid, smart, and funny. These four friends show what it is really like living and dating in New York City as black twenty-something-year-old feminists. Interviewing experts, telling hilarious stories, and highlighting why it is so important to show up for yourself is what these girls do best. Available on Sound Cloud

5. Turn Me On by Jeremie and Bryde Jeremie and Bryde might be the coolest married couple you ever have the pleasure of listening to. Polyamorous, candid, and super adventurous, the couple explore sensual massages, sex and disability, and queer identity, among so much more on Turn Me On. Incredibly sex positive, this podcast leaves you feeling super empowered and informed. If you are in need of a new sex podcast with some pillow talk and laughs thrown in, then Turn Me On is the one for you. Available on Sound Cloud