I’ve been glued to my TV set ever since The Cry premiered on the Beeb. If you haven’t been watching the show, it's nail-biting domestic noir based on the Helen FitzGerald novel of the same name, which follows the heart-breaking and tense relationship of Alistair (played by Ewen Leslie) and Joanna (Jenna Coleman), after their baby son Noah disappears. However, now that the four-part series is drawing to an end, I’m been looking for my next big thriller. So, I’ve hunted down some books like The Cry by Helen FitzGerald to read after the show wraps up on Oct. 21 because let’s face it, there’s going to be Jenna Coleman-shaped hole in our lives at the end of the month.

From the best-selling crime thrillers of the year to older stalwarts that sit nicely in the genre, I’ve pulled together a list of books you should definitely read if you’re obsessed with the show. Given that we’ll have to wait an entire week for the next episode of The Cry, hopefully one of these will tide you over until we find out what really happened to baby Noah.

If you haven't read the FitzGerald book, seriously, do it now. But if you have, check these books out. They are just tense and equally as dramatic if you're looking for your next fix of on-the-edge-of-your-seat literature. You're welcome.

Viral by Helen FitzGerald

Can't get enough of FitzGerald's tense prose and conspiracy thrillers? It's worth picking up one of her more recent novels in that case. Viral is a story that revolves around a girl named Su Oliphant-Brotheridge, whose graduation trip to Magaluf goes horribly wrong when she falls victim of revenge porn, and the footage goes viral. Once news of it hits home and more specifically her mother Ruth, a court judge, Ruth decides to seek out justice against those who took advantage of Su and the novel quickly teeters into revenge fantasy territory. Gripping and cleverly realised, fingers crossed this book also gets a BBC series order.

Our House by Louise Candlish

Another domestic thriller on the cards, Our House came out earlier this year and it's a story you won't stop thinking about. When strangers suddenly move into Fiona Lawson's family home and insist that they've bought it fair and square, Fiona finds that her estranged husband Bram has suddenly disappeared and made off with their two sons. As with The Cry, there's a big focus on uncovering the mystery behind his actions and it plays with a non-linear storyline; flashing back and forth throughout time to shed greater light on what transpires in the book. With interweaving storylines, Bram's past indiscretions change everything for the family as Fiona uncovers his secrets one by one.

Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

This book is one you'll definitely have seen on the stands recently, as it was one of the summer's biggest best-sellers. Written by Celeste Ng, the author behind the compelling novel Everything I Never Told You, this family drama centres around a mysterious fire which has claimed the Richardsons' home in a sleepy American suburb. As with The Cry, tensions over children lie at the heart of the novel as the Richardsons begin to fight with their tenant and the town's resident black sheep Mia Warren over a fierce custody battle. It's a brutally honest and sometimes devastating depiction of motherhood in all its fury and unending love.

Her Husband's Lover by Julia Crouch

Never mind the title, this psychological thriller is a real page-turner. A master of the domestic noir genre, Her Husband's Lover is a fantastic example of the form and begins with a tragic car accident which takes the life of Louisa's husband Sam, as well as their children. After Louise tries to move on with her life and sell her home, Sam's lover Sophie gets involved and things take a dark and potentially bloody turn as she screams for revenge. Like The Cry, you begin to yo-yo between feeling bad or completely hating the main characters as the story hurtles towards its ferocious ending.