As we make our way through the calendar year, we glide through multiple seasons. And I'm not talking about the four we know best: summer, fall, winter or spring. While the months turn, the sun transitions from one zodiac sign to the next, each bringing their own vibe with them. This July, Cancer is no different. The spiritual meanings of Cancer season will give you something (probably emotional) to meditate on until the sun makes it way into Leo on Jul. 22.

If you haven't been acquainted with the sun sign of Cancer, here's a little run down on the crab of the zodiac. According to horoscope.com, Cancers are "emotional, intuitive, and practically psychic." While outwardly emotional, the crab of the zodiac is renowned for preferring to stay cozy inside their shell. It's all about comfort and sensitivity for this sign. During the season of the crab — Jun. 21 to Jul. 22 — you might start to catch these vibes too.

It doesn't matter if you're a Gemini or a Sagittarius, we all get clawed by the crab during Cancer season. The energy of the month affects all zodiac signs in some capacity. And don't worry, by getting "clawed," I mean "graced" by the sensitive energy that this sun sign embodies. 'Tis the season for ~all the feels~, guys. I hope you have a blank journal ready to fill.

Cancer is not a sign that stays at the surface level. A lot goes on underneath the shell. This can be attributed to the fact that Cancers' ruling planet is the emotionally involved Moon. According to numerologysign.com, this Cancer season we can expect, "a deeper connection to the major cycles of life; the changing of the tides." Spiritually speaking, everything will feel like there's a lot more to explore underneath the surface.

It's all about the humble abode for the crab. During this season we'll all get a taste of the comforts of home and family. Cancer's ruling house is the Fourth House of Security which relates to home and family. This is the ideal time to root yourself. You might feel a pull towards home instead of the bar after work. Spend time dedicated to make a corner of your home cozier. Grab tea with someone close to you. Focusing on your home base is a main spiritual theme during Cancer season.

You don't have to make your way to Paris to indulge in some ~romance~. Cancer season brings the love to wherever you are on the map. According to numerologysign.com, "People are more likely to be in touch with their authentic emotions during this time which will help open doorways to new relationships. Go on a date with a loved one and make sure to carve out special alone time with them." The crab is emotional and sensitive, thanks to the moon, and so we'll all feel a bit like living in our own rom-com.

With all this deeper, emotional connection swirling around the season you might feel the urge to ~express~ yourself. Get in touch with your artistic side and channel all the emotions onto a canvas. Whether that's a blank sheet of paper or a bare wall, pour it all out into a masterpiece.