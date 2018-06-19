This Thursday, June 21, marks the beginning of Cancer season (as well as the summer solstice, the longest day of the year and the first official day of summer). Cancers are known for being emotional homebodies who are ruled by the moon. They can be passionate and domestic, and they are super lovable towards the people they care about most. But Cancers can also be very moody, and they are also known to be a bit of a gossip. Cancer season means there is a different energy in the air, different from the vibe from Gemini season. Each sign can expect to notice something different, whether those effects are obvious or more subtle. So what does Cancer season mean for you, based on your zodiac sign? It could be a super emotional month for everyone.

According to Astrology.com, "Those born under this sign are 'roots' kinds of people, and take great pleasure in the comforts of home and family. Cancers are maternal, domestic and love to nurture others." It's not all easy-going, though — Cancers have another side as well: "These folks are tenacious and strong-willed and like to get their way. If their well-documented kindness and gentleness doesn’t do the trick, however, they’re not above using emotional manipulation to make things happen."

Cancer season means you're probably going to feel more moody than usual, which could be slightly different for everyone. Maybe you'll find that you're crying more often. Maybe you'll end up feeling more dreamy and intuitive. Maybe you'll feel more irritable. Whatever the case, it never hurts to know what you're about to get yourself into. Bustle spoke to NYC-based astrologer Lisa Stardust to find out exactly what Cancer season in 2018 means for each zodiac sign — and it's definitely interesting!

Home is where your heart is during Cancer season. The next 30 days you will be mostly a homebody, however, cabin fever will make you feel a little out of the loop. Spend quality time with friends chatting on the phone and giving yourself some much needed rest.

You've finally taken a leap to connect with others, face-to-face, sans phone screen. This will make you feel more connected to others and closer with people you care about.

Your confidence is running high right now, as you are feeling more in control of your life — work, love, and money are going seemingly well — allowing you to take a deep breath and relax.

You're the belle of the ball — the crab du jour — use your popularity to have a mega birthday bash. Invite all your friends — they may all come to help you celebrate!

Time to take a rest and luxuriate on the beach this month. Consume your ferocious energy for situations that matter — rest your little lion head on the sand and chill out during Cancer season. Next month is all about you, so try to rest now, while you can.

Go out and see old friends during Cancer season and reminisce with them. Talk about the good ole days! As a result, your social circle and network will increase, due to merging of social groups and friends.

This is your time to shine, Libra! You're now being seen as the master of your craft and successful by others! Just don't be shy, and accept the fame and fortunes Cancer season has to offer.

Go away for a hot weekend — solo or with your friends. Either way, you will enjoy escalating the day to day life, and enjoy seeing new places and meeting new people.

Don't let monetary restrictions hold you back from having the summer fun you crave this Cancer season. Use this time to re-budget and reassess your finances so you can have all the excitement you want — even if you are financially limited.

You're feeling more motivated to connect with your partner or romantic interest during Cancer season. It's time to focus on your other half and get closer during the first month of summer. Just make sure you strike a balance — by not putting them first all the time.

Over-extending yourself may cause you to feel run down. Use the weekends to heal and rest — don't overdo it 24/7 and try not to go out every night. Give yourself some much needed self care.