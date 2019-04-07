When it comes to trying out new sex toys, there's no shame in the game, but sometimes you just want to keep your business to yourself. Fortunately, that's where Amazon comes in. You can find cheap, discreet sex toys on Amazon for a fraction of the cost compared to shopping in stores. Best of all, you never have to worry about running into someone you know on your way to the checkout counter.

If you're shopping for sex toys on Amazon, you can find some fantastic steals (especially if you're looking for a good vibrator!). Even if you're just looking for sex toys under $25, your money can really go a long way.

But that's just one reason to shop online for sex toys. If you're really searching for toys that are discreet and easy to conceal out in public, Amazon has a seemingly endless variety. Whether you're looking for something that plays well with water or a fun way to enhance oral play, toys that you can hide in plain sight are not only great to use when you're out and about, but they're also fun to shop for. This list features some of the most unique, powerful options on Amazon right now.

1. The Best Overall SCREAMING O My Secret Vibrating Lip Balm $8 Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to super cheap and discreet sex toys, Screaming O puts out the best of the best, and this vibrating "lip balm" is no exception — reviewers say it's the most powerful of them all. It comes with a single-speed motor and an incredibly soft tip, which feels great for clitoral stimulation. Since it's designed to look just like lip balm, you can easily stash it in your pocket or purse when you're out on the town. "It is literally impossible to tell what it is if you don't know," wrote one reviewer. "Quite powerful as well. It is a bit loud at start up, but as soon as the slightest pressure is applied (what it's for) it is very quiet."

2. The Best Shower Toy Sportsheets Vibrating Mesh Sponge $13 Amazon See On Amazon At a glance, this Sportsheets sex toy looks like a regular old loofah, but it comes equipped with a single-speed bullet vibrator that can be hidden inside. After you're done getting dirty, you can use this soft mesh sponge to clean up. "This thing is fun and about as powerful as any bullet," wrote one fan.

3. The Best For Oral Tongue Star Tongue Vibe $14 Amazon See On Amazon Spice up your oral sex routine and give your partner incredible orgasms in the process with this compact and affordable tongue vibe. Designed to stay in place thanks to its contoured shape, the vibrator fits directly onto your teeth and comes with a protruding motor, so you can send strong vibrations straight to your partner's most intimate places. This battery-powered toy will also pair nicely with your favorite lube.

4. The Most Powerful Doc Johnson The Original Pocket Rocket $18 Amazon See On Amazon Made with a powerful Japanese motor, this Pocket Rocket has just one speed, but you won't be disappointed, especially if you're using it on the go. Small enough to fit in your pocket, it takes an AA battery and is best for clitoral stimulation, but you can use it for other sensitive spots, too. "This is the best vibrator out there, consistently," said one reviewer. "This is at least the third I’ve owned over the years. Highly recommend how clean the black looks! This is better than those big massagers which can be downright intimidating."