If you want a high-quality blender similar to a $280-plus Vitamix, you’re in luck. There are tons of affordable options available, and the best cheap Vitamix alternatives are powerful and feature many of the key qualities of a Vitamix, like super-sharp stainless blades that can cut through ice and whole foods. However, they can be had for as little as $40.

To find the best blender for the money, you’ll need to consider how you’ll use it. If you want to crush ice, seeded berries, nuts, and frozen fruit, you’ll want a blender with a strong motor. The Vitamix E310 model, for example, has a powerful 2-horsepower motor which comes in handy for hard-to-blend items. However, if you’ll usually be blending softer items, you might not need so much power.

For those that love to make homemade almond butter or other purees, it’s essential to have a mixer with different pulsing settings to get that smooth texture quickly. To compare, the Vitamix E310 has 10 variable speeds. And if you plan on making soups or hot sauces, look for a blender jar that can handle a hot ingredients. Some Vitamix models can even heat up soup using friction, and while none of these models make that claim, the top pick has users who claim it worked for them.

From smoothies, hummus, soups, to nut or seed butters, here’s my roundup of some of the best cheap Vitamix alternatives that reviewers on Amazon swear by.

1. The Best Overall Cheap Vitamix Alternative Cleanblend Blender $179 | Amazon See On Amazon For $100 less than a Vitamix, you get 1 horsepower more with this Cleanblend unit, making it a top pick among shoppers. “Nearly identical to Vitamix and Blendtec for quality and dependability,” raved one Amazon reviewer. This 3-horsepower motor blender features an eight blade system made of stainless steel with a ball bearing to crush ice and frozen fruit. There’s also a pulse feature similar to the Vitamix, with variable speed control to help you reach your ideal consistency when it comes to nut butters, soups, and more. The jar is 64-ounces in size and can handle hot foods. With a 4.4-star rating after more than 700 reviews, it's a fan favorite. While the manufacturer doesn't specify that it can heat up soups, one customer reported being able to do it with success: "I tested it out for heating up soup.Putting it on for eight minutes on high.The soup was probably too hot to eat after 5 minutes," they wrote. What fans say: “Hands down the best blender money can buy, I have owned blenders costing hundreds more, BUT Cleanblend is the BEST, it makes smooth, creamy smoothies, it pulverizes whole grains into flour, it turns oil and egg whites into mayo. I use it every day, multiple times a day.”

2. The Best Cheap Vitamix Alternative Under $100 Ninja Professional Countertop Blender $80 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 3,000 five-star reviews, the Ninja Professional blender is also a favorite among Amazon reviewers. It features a massive 72-ounce pitcher as well as two separate 16-ounce cups with handy to-go lids for making single-serving smoothies and drinks. This blender is a little less powerful than a 2-horsepower Vitamix with 1,100 watts, or roughly 1.5 horsepower, and doesn't have quite as many speeds available, with three versus the 10 you'd find with more expensive models. It can only handle cold or room-temperature foods, too. But if you're mostly making shakes and smoothies, it should be more than enough to get the job done, and at less than $100, it's an amazing deal. What fans say: “Holy cow, what can't this thing do? Just throw everything in, and 30 seconds to a minute later, you're ready. I know the Vitamix is supposed to be top of the line, but I honestly can't imagine what else you would need. This model will work a very long time in most homes. I have made a couple of smoothies since I got it, and you can make a full pitcher to last all day or share or whatever. Very powerful.”

3. The Best Cheap Vitamix Alternative Under $50 Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher Blender $35 | Amazon See On Amazon The Hamilton Beach Wave Crusher blender is a budget-friendly pick with stainless steel blades strong enough to tackle frozen fruit. This 700-watt (or about 1 horsepower) blender has a 40-ounce heat resistant glass jar to handle both cold and hot ingredients to make tons of different recipes. There are an impressive 14 blending settings for easy operation and a handy pour spout. It's the least powerful of the bunch, so it's not the best choice if you need a unit that chops up lots of ice or heats up soup. But for smaller batches of smoothies and shakes, this has got you covered, and more than 800 reviewers have given this a perfect five-star rating. What fans say: “This little guy is way better than I was expecting. Of course, you aren't getting a Vitamix, but it's a really great blender for the money. The pitcher is glass, which is great for cleaning, and the top with the spout is awesome.”

4. The Most Powerful Vitamix Alternative JAWZ Professional Grade Countertop Blender/Food Processor $249 | Amazon See On Amazon With its 3.5-horsepower motor, the commercial-grade JAWZ blender and food processor is a high-performance blender that’s worth considering if you crush a lot of ice, frozen fruit, nuts, or other hard foods. Much like the Vitamix, it features variable speed control with 10 different dial settings and a pulse function. The jar is 64-ounces with sharp stainless steel blades. However, it's best to avoid hot liquids in this one. It also has an impressive 4.5-star rating on Amazon. What fans say: “I was looking for a blender to replace my old Vitamix that I have had for years. I wanted something with more digital function and came across this Jawz blender. Right off the bat, this thing was heavy and sturdy right out of the box, which is a good sign. I loved the way the touch screen panel lit up. Very high tech!”