Bustle

5 Cheap Vitamix Alternatives Reviewers On Amazon Swear By

By Tiana Crump
Amazon

If you want a high-quality blender similar to a $280-plus Vitamix, you’re in luck. There are tons of affordable options available, and the best cheap Vitamix alternatives are powerful and feature many of the key qualities of a Vitamix, like super-sharp stainless blades that can cut through ice and whole foods. However, they can be had for as little as $40.

To find the best blender for the money, you’ll need to consider how you’ll use it. If you want to crush ice, seeded berries, nuts, and frozen fruit, you’ll want a blender with a strong motor. The Vitamix E310 model, for example, has a powerful 2-horsepower motor which comes in handy for hard-to-blend items. However, if you’ll usually be blending softer items, you might not need so much power.

For those that love to make homemade almond butter or other purees, it’s essential to have a mixer with different pulsing settings to get that smooth texture quickly. To compare, the Vitamix E310 has 10 variable speeds. And if you plan on making soups or hot sauces, look for a blender jar that can handle a hot ingredients. Some Vitamix models can even heat up soup using friction, and while none of these models make that claim, the top pick has users who claim it worked for them.

From smoothies, hummus, soups, to nut or seed butters, here’s my roundup of some of the best cheap Vitamix alternatives that reviewers on Amazon swear by.