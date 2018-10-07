If you're in the market for a new blender and want a quality one that's built to last, you need the cheapest Vitamix blender or one of its budget-friendly counterparts. Why? The Vitamix itself is incredibly powerful, boasting high speeds that cut down on blend times significantly.

While the best blenders for smoothies can easily burn out their motors when faced with something other than a soft fruit or liquid, you won't run into that problem with the Vitamix-style blenders, as they're capable of creating more than smoothies. They can even make nut butters! No matter what you decide to blend, you can 100 percent get your hands on a top-notch blender at a relatively affordable price. Sure, the cheapest Vitamix is still sort of expensive, but don't worry — there are alternatives that do the job, too. Will they do everything the Vitamix does? No, but I'm here to help you weigh the options.

Here, browse a list featuring the most affordable Vitamix blender and its even cheaper competition — all of which will make the most epic, delicious smoothie recipes. And if you want even more bargain buys for your kitchen, be sure to check out the oddest cooking gadgets available on Amazon.

The Cheapest Vitamix Blender Vitamix E310 $350 Amazon See On Amazon Why it's great: While Vitamix's more luxe models can cost closer to $1,000, the brand's cheapest E310 model is $350. That's still quite a large investment, but you get plenty of the brand's notable features (i.e. sharp stainless steel blades and lots of power) and a tamper included. You can choose between 10 different speed settings to craft the perfect consistency. Its 48-ounce container can easily clean itself in under a minute, requiring only warm water and a small amount of dish soap. What fans say: "Dope blender. I pureed soup to a velvety texture in 30 seconds. Then made a lemon slushy. Super easy to clean, assemble. Fits under kitchen cabinet. I didn't think it was too loud. The container shape is still narrow, even though its shorter, so some of the problems that others have had with the short fat containers are avoided."

Also Great: A Durable Vitamix Alternative With Features That Rival The Premium Brands' Ninja Professional Countertop Blender $81 Amazon See On Amazon Why it's great: Ninja's professional-grade blender is similar to the Vitamix. It features a 72-ounce container — a full 8 ounces bigger than the above option — with six durable blades and 1,000 watts of power. This blender can crush ice in seconds and mix ingredients beautifully. The best part is, it's all backed by a one-year warranty. All parts of the Ninja are BPA-free as well as dishwasher safe. What fans say: "I was looking for a Vitamix alternative when I came across this blender. When I was trying to make crushed ice, it was so strong, it turned the ice into snow... the blades are also very sharp as I cut myself trying to clean the blender."