Kick off the new year by harnessing some good vibrations from the Jan. 5 partial solar eclipse. While it won't be visible in the U.S., you can still use crystals for the January 2019 partial solar eclipse to take advantage of its cosmic energy to attract what you want for the coming year. "One of the most important components to working with crystals is setting an intention, 'programming' each stone to reflect what it is that you want. It wants to work for you, but you have to tell it what to do," Energy Muse co-founders Heather Askinosie and Timmi Jandro said in a Q&A about crystals.

"Life doesn’t always go as planned, and it can throw you off-kilter. In the moments when you’re vibrating at a lower frequency, your intentions can fly out the window. When you reconnect with your programmed crystal, it will help you remember your goals and limitless potential." Ahead of the eclipse, take some time to work with your crystals and set your intentions for the January 2019 partial solar eclipse. Make sure you're super clear about what you want to bring into your life.

"Aloud or in your head, say, 'I ask that the highest vibration of love and light connect with my highest self to clear all unwanted energy and any previous programming. I command this crystal to hold the intention of [insert your intention] ...' To finish the sentence, add three intentions for your crystal — energies that you wish it to hold for you. End by repeating 'thank you' three times. By saying it three times, you emphasize that what you’re asking for already exists in the universe," Askinosie and Jandro explained. Ready to get started? Try these crystals for the January 2019 partial solar eclipse.

1 Larimar Etsy Larimar is recommended by Darkstar Astrology as the crystal for the January 2019 partial solar eclipse. According to the website Crystals Online, "[Larimar] is associated with the throat chakra and communication. Larimar assists the carrier in gaining strength and confidence. It is a powerful stone that promotes a soothing and relaxing environment. It can be useful for phobias, panic attacks, stress-related imbalances, excessive anger, and fear. Larimar teaches one to love, nurture and respect one’s self, inspiring confidence whilst healing damaged emotions." I don't know about you, but I totally need this crystal.

2 Clear Quartz Energy Muse Clear quartz is a crystal that everyone should have. This is a great crystal for beginners because of its versatile nature, and it's perfect for the January 2019 partial solar eclipse. "A universal healer, it links to all chakras to provide balance and harmony. Its ability to be programmed for manifestation is unlike any other crystal," Askinosie and Jandro revealed. "By elevating thoughts and perspective, it will help manifest your intentions like never before." I have a piece of clear quartz I made into a necklace, and I wear it whenever I feel like I need a little extra protection from the universe.

3 Selenite Crystal Cleansing Wand Energy Muse Selenite is another universal crystal that everyone should have in their healing toolkit. "Selenite has the ability to cleanse, purify, and align you with your highest potential. It shifts your aura and energetic vibration to attune you with a higher energy," Askinosie and Jandro explained. This crystal is best for cleansing, promoting calm, and for protection. Cleanse yourself with a selenite crystal wand prior to the January 2019 partial solar eclipse to ensure you're setting your intentions with a pure heart.

4 Amazonite Crystals Online Because the January 2019 partial solar eclipse is a powerful time to manifest, you're going to need a crystal that helps you get what you want. According to Crystals Online, Amazonite is the stone of abundance, success, and good luck. Energy Muse said: "It is often called the lucky hope stone because it will be lucky for all your hopes and dreams. The amazonite properties are very healing, calming and soothing, especially during times of stress. Its energy helps to lower anxiety and stress levels in a space to create balance and positivity."