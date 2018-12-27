Mere days after we officially ring in the new year, the stars are serving us up a healthy dose of ~new beginnings~ astrologically, too, as both the January 2019 new moon and the first partial solar eclipse of the new eclipse phase will take place on Jan. 5. The new year already tends to put a fire under everyone when it comes to goal-setting and planning for the year ahead, so when we combine the momentum of our fresh 2019 intentions with the astrological power of the new moon and eclipse, you can bet this luminary is going to be an important one as far as future planning goes. Even if you're choosing to forego new year's goals (which, whatever, I don't blame you), the astrological energy of the Jan. 5 new moon is buzzing with the verve of new beginnings, so don't sleep on the opportunity to plant energetic seeds that can truly flourish over the next six months. There are some healing crystals for the January 2019 new moon that you can use to help support your intentions and bring you clarity during this transit, and ultimately help you to make the most of the propitious energy of this luminary.

January's new moon will rise in the hardworking, goal-oriented sign of Capricorn (also the sign that the partial solar eclipse will be taking place within at the same time). Some of the main themes that this moon will bring up for us are going to be work, career, and business related. This is no big surprise, given the planet Saturn's stern and fatherly influence over the sign of Capricorn. Capricorn is the zodiac's resident mountain goat: unshakably driven, deeply rational, and relentlessly making their way up winding mountainside paths with hyper-focus and determination toward their goals. This steadfast resoluteness is what makes Capricorn such an amazing influence when it comes to setting personal goals — and reaching them, too. But don't stop at business-related intentions: this luminary is also a fantastic time to push forward with artistic endeavors and creative goals of all kinds. Allow your imagination to flow, but call upon Cap's rational, business-minded energy to inspire you to make a solid plan for reaching your endgame.

Lastly, with Neptune's dreamy influence over this new moon (the planet of dreams and illusions will be sextile to the partial solar eclipse that's taking place simultaneously to this luminary), there's a bit of a haze hanging over everything, shrouding the truth, confusing us in our feelings, and making it difficult to call on Capricorn's cold, hard rationalism to make sense of things and come to confident conclusions. That said, it's going to be imperative for us to also consult our intuition, Neptune-style, when it comes to both new moon goal-setting and solving issues in partnerships. We'll have to work to find a balance between putting trust in our rational mind versus our psychic, intuitive mind.

Check out these five healing crystals that gorgeously align with the energy of January's new moon in Capricorn, plus find out exactly how to use each stone for maximum spiritual benefits as you set in place (and start working toward!) your new year/new moon intentions.

Imperial Topaz

Imperial Topaz Crystal Lots, $30, Etsy.

Imperial topaz, known as a "stone of good fortune," is ideal for helping to bring you success in your business endeavors — which aligns perfectly with the career opportunities being presented to us during this Capricorn new moon. It's also associated with the planet Saturn, which rules the sign of Capricorn, making it even more relevant.

How to use it: This crystal is known to be useful in both visualizations and manifesting, so work with it as you write out your business-related intentions. Meditate with it as you plan for the year, and ask it to show you the paths to finding your most suitable mentors and teachers to help you along the way, as guiding you toward learning opportunities is one of this stone's alleged strengths.

Peridot

Peridot Healing Crystal, $43.73, Amazon.

Peridot is a highly magical crystal with a multitude of powerful uses — and for this moon, some of the most applicable are its ability to help manifest wealth and abundance, and well as its ability to help drive away darkness and negativity as you visualize your future.

How to use it: It's said that you can meditate with a peridot crystal for guidance on how to attract more wealth — and finding this clarity can help with intention-setting for your business and career goals during the new moon.

Chalcopyrite

Chalcopyrite Tumbled Stones, $3, Exquisite Crystals.

If you're ready to hop back into the saddle when it comes to your creative projects, chalcopyrite (also known as "peacock's ore") is an ideal stone to work with when setting those goals. "It can be beneficial for those whose lives have become mundane by increasing the creative processes and stimulating new ideas," wrote Healing Crystals on its site. It's also associated with the sign of Capricorn, making its energy perfect for this luminary.

How to use it: Make a vision board as a way to creatively express your new moon intentions, and keep a chalcopyrite with you as you do. It will help clear away blockages related to low confidence and self-esteem, and allow your creativity to shine through.

Smoky Quartz

Smoky Quartz Tower, $9, Etsy.

Smoky quartz is one of the most grounding, earthy stones around — and with Neptune's illusory influence over this new moon, it can help us stay grounded in the earth energy of Capricorn and ensure we see the facts through Neptune's otherworldly fog.

How to use it: Keep it on you at all times during the days before and after this new moon so you can deeply connect with its protective energy. "Wear or carry Smoky Quartz ... for assistance in reaching personal and business goals, as well as manifesting dreams and ideas into reality," advised Crystal Vaults on its site. "This crystal promotes rational, pragmatic thought processes and improves calculation and organization."

Blue Kyanite

Blue Kyanite Stone, $7.95, Energy Muse.

If you're ready to treat this new moon as a clean slate on which to manifest your truest intentions, blue kyanite will be super helpful in clearing away any blockages that can keep you from seeing your dreams clearly. "It brings you to question whether the truth you have formed is the actual truth or if there is something you are not being honest about," explained Energy Muse on its site. This kind of radical honesty is imperative when it comes to building a solid foundation for your goals.

How to use it: Because of its ability to cut through to the truth of matters and sharpen communication skills, hold a piece of blue kyanite in your hands during any difficult conversations that take place under the influence of this new moon. It will help you slice through Neptune's haze of confusion, see things more clearly, and express yourself effectively.