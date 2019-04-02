When it comes to attaining equal pay for equal work, the fight is far from over. And unfortunately, spreading public awareness about pay inequality is only part of the battle. As debate about how to close the gender wage gap bears on, it has grown clear that there are many different ideas and misconceptions about how best to end gender-based pay inequality.

For years, it fell on women to prove to lawmakers — and the public — that they weren't being paid as much as their male counterparts. Despite data indicating that a drastic, relatively consistent wage gap has persisted across multiple industries, the discussion historically focused on whether or not those figures were unfairly skewed. While the argument about whether the pay gap is real or not appears to have taken a bit of a back seat (it still simmers in some conservative corners of political discourse), more recently, the conversation has centered around the best way to close that gap.

Often, this debate about ending gender-based pay disparity falls along party lines. Typically, conservatives err on the side of, say, protecting companies from undue lawsuits. In turn, Democrats tend to promote policies that enable workers to empower themselves through initiatives like salary-sharing and holding management accountable for potential gender discrimination. That said, there's a lot to unpack when it comes to tackling the the gender pay gap, and especially when it comes to understanding popularly proposed solutions.

Hire More Women Adam Berry/Getty Images News/Getty Images “No one has benefited more from our thriving economy than women, who have filled 58 percent of the new jobs created in the last year,” Trump said during his 2019 State of the Union Address. That may be true, but available information indicates that the figure is a bit more complex than that, according to the Center for American Progress. An analysis of that figure reveals that while women may have made up the bulk of new hires last year, 1.5 million of those jobs were only part-time. The organization reported that those jobs actually widen the gender wage gap.

Gender Discrimination Is Already Illegal Scott Barbour/Getty Images News/Getty Images Last week, the Paycheck Fairness Act passed in the House. Per Vox, the bill aims to close loopholes left in place by the 1963 Equal Pay Act. But some Republicans have argued that the legislation is superfluous, according to CNBC, because gender discrimination is already illegal. That may be true, but data indicates that gender-based pay inequality persists, regardless. Yahoo! Finance reports that, in 2019, women earn just 79 cents for every $1 that men earn. Although gender discrimination is against the law, the persistent wage gap suggests that the 1963 piece of legislation is not enough to guarantee equal pay for equal work.

Federal Pay Data Collection Andrew Burton/Getty Images News/Getty Images Before President Barack Obama left office, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced it would require companies with more than 100 employees to report pay rates, including information about those employees' sex, race, and ethnicity. That policy was stalled when, in 2017, the Trump administration blocked that rule before it ever went into effect, per Reuters. A key argument contended that the rule was too burdensome for employers. (Ivanka Trump, notably, supported that decision.) A judge ruled in March that the commission was legally allowed to collect that data and, according to Bloomberg, ordered that the data collection policy resume. As Vox explains, collecting data on salary — especially when broken down by other factors, like race and sex — can help provide a benchmark for employees and advocates fighting for equal pay. Without knowing what people are actually making, it's difficult to present any concrete arguments, or even plans, for leveling the playing field.

Paid Family Leave Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images According to a New York Times report, women earn significantly less after having a child, compared to men and women who do not become mothers. And, according to Times analysis, it takes women with children a much longer time to not only catch up to their male counterparts — if they ever do — but also to re-achieve the earning level they were at before having a child in the first place. One way to help fight this, according to HuffPo, is to provide paid family leave — for both men and women. If women continue to receive pay during family leave, advocates argue, they are more likely to return to their job postpartum. This, the argument goes, would ease the transition into parenthood and likely also ease a parent's reintegration into the paid workforce.