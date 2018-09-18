Bustle asked all 529 current U.S. senators and representatives: As a member of Congress, what are you doing to ensure that men and women receive equal pay for equal work? Just over 30 percent of Congress responded. Here's what senators and representatives from states beginning with A-F said.

Alabama

Sen. Doug Jones (D)

Sen. Jones did not respond.

Sen. Richard Shelby (R)

Sen. Shelby did not respond.

Rep. Robert Aderholt (R)

Rep. Aderholt did not respond.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R)

Rep. Brooks did not respond.

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R)

A spokesperson for Rep. Byrne said the congressman believes 1963's Equal Pay Act is the law of the land.

Rep. Gary Palmer (R)

Rep. Palmer did not respond.

Rep. Martha Roby (R)

Rep. Roby did not respond.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R)

Rep. Rogers did not respond.

Rep. Terri Sewell (D)

"The gender pay gap is a painful reality that leaves millions of working women and their families struggling to make ends meet. In Alabama, women earn just 74 cents on the dollar compared to men. The average African American woman is paid only 63 cents for every dollar paid to white men. That is woefully unacceptable, and here in Congress, I am pushing for action to close the pay gap by cosponsoring the Paycheck Fairness Act, a bill that would strengthen and update the Equal Pay Act. If we want to live up to our country’s core values of equality and opportunity, then we have to fight discrimination wherever it exists and ensure women get the equal pay they deserve."

Alaska

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R)

Sen. Murkowski did not respond.

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R)

Sen. Sullivan did not respond.

Rep. Don Young (R)

Rep. Young did not respond.

Arizona

Sen. Jeff Flake (R)

Sen. Flake did not respond.

Sen. John McCain/Sen. Jon Kyl (R)

Bustle reached out to Sen. McCain's office multiple times from July through August, while Sen. McCain was being treated for brain cancer. He died on Aug. 25; Sen. Kyl was seated on Sept. 5. When Bustle reached out to Kyl's office by phone, a voicemail message indicated his office was still being set up.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R)

Rep. Biggs did not respond.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D)

Rep. Gallego did not respond.

Rep. Paul Gosar (R)

Rep. Gosar did not respond.

Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D)

"Women and men who do the same job deserve the same pay. The fact that pervasive pay discrimination is the reality for millions of women in 2018 is outrageous, and the pay disparity is even worse for women of color. I am proud to cosponsor the Paycheck Fairness Act which strengthens and improves upon existing equal pay legislation by empowering women to hold their employer accountable for pay disparities. Equal pay is essential not only to providing family support during the working years, but securing a strong retirement as well. It’s time for Members of Congress to start working for women and pass policies that ensure equal pay while reducing the costs of childcare, health care, and education that disproportionately harm women."

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R)

Rep. Lesko did not respond.

Rep. Martha McSally (R)

Rep. McSally did not respond.

Rep. Tom O'Halleran (D)

Rep. O'Halleran did not respond.

Rep. David Schweikert (R)

Rep. Schweikert did not respond.

Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D)

"Arizona women deserve equal pay for equal work. That’s why I’m working across the aisle to pass the Paycheck Fairness Act. I was proud to help introduce this bipartisan solution that levels the playing field for women in the workforce, strengthens our economy, and supports everyday families across our state."

Arkansas

Sen. John Boozman (R)

Sen. Boozman did not respond.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R)

Sen. Cotton did not respond.

Rep. Eric "Rick" Crawford (R)

Rep. Crawford did not respond.

Rep. French Hill (R)

Rep. Hill did not respond.

Rep. Bruce Westerman (R)

Rep. Westerman did not respond.

Rep. Steve Womack (R)

Rep. Womack did not respond.

California

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D)

"The wage gap is of particular harm to families, two-thirds of which rely on women’s salaries to make ends meet. In California, where the wage gap is very uneven, Hispanic families are especially hard-pressed. Latinas in California earn just 44 cents for every dollar earned by white men, a wage gap of nearly $39,000 annually. We must do more to eliminate this disparity. The Paycheck Fairness Act would go a long way toward closing the wage gap. It would protect employees from employer retaliation, require employers to prove the legitimacy of pay disparities and make it easier for employees to take action against employers for gender-based discrimination. Congress should pass this bill to strengthen the economic security of millions of families."

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D)

"The existence of wage discrimination in 2018 is simply unacceptable. It is long past time that we pass the Paycheck Fairness Act to require employers to demonstrate pay differences are not due to gender, and cracks down on employers who break the rules. But that’s not enough. Jobs in male-dominated fields tend to pay more than jobs in fields dominated by women, and nearly two-thirds of minimum wage workers in this country are women. We must raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour so those women see their incomes rise."

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D)

Rep. Aguilar did not respond.

Rep. Nanette Barragán (D)

Rep. Barragán did not respond.

Rep. Karen Bass (D)

A spokesperson for Rep. Bass pointed to the fact that Rep. Bass is one of 199 co-sponsors of the Paycheck Fairness Act.

Rep. Ami Bera (D)

Rep. Bera did not respond.

Rep. Julia Brownley (D)

"We must do more to end the gender wage gap and ensure women receive equal pay for equal work. That is why I have co-sponsored the Paycheck Fairness Act, legislation to ensure better enforcement of laws against wage discrimination. Women’s economic security is about more than just equal pay though. Two-thirds of minimum wage workers in America are women, so it’s imperative to raise the minimum wage. We also must expand job training and education assistance so that working women can obtain better-paying jobs. Women-owned businesses should also be further supported by providing more access to capital. I will continue to fight for these policies because when women succeed, America succeeds."

Rep. Ken Calvert (R)

Rep. Calvert did not respond.

Rep. Salud Carbajal (D)

"Over 50 years after the Equal Pay Act was signed into law the wage gap persists, harming not only women, but also the families they support. I’m fighting to pass the Paycheck Fairness Act, to strengthen the Equal Pay Act and ensure that all hardworking women across our country are getting paid what they have rightfully earned."

Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D)

Rep. Cárdenas did not respond.

Rep. Judy Chu (D)

“It is unconscionable to perpetuate policies that leave women and their families economically vulnerable. All of us, men and women alike, have a big stake in treating women in the labor force the same as men. We can and must do more to close the pay disparity gap in our country, particularly for women of color. That is why I am an original co-sponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act (HR 1869). This bill works to end pay discrimination by requiring employers to justify how paying a man more than a woman for the same job is necessary, instead of sex-based discrimination."

Rep. Paul Cook (R)

Rep. Cook did not respond.

Rep. Luis Correa (D)

“I’ve spent my first term in office supporting legislation to ensure women receive equal pay for equal work. Women in my district work hard for their paychecks, and I plan to continue fighting to make their voices heard."

Rep. Jim Costa (D)

Rep. Costa did not respond.

Rep. Susan Davis (D)

"With women earning 80 cents on the dollar to men, and women of color earning even less, I'm an original cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act to provide equal pay for all Americans. I also helped pass the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act to give workers the tools to fight wage discrimination."

Rep. Jeff Denham (R)

Rep. Denham did not respond.

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D)

Rep. DeSaulnier did not respond.

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D)

"I’m a proud to cosponsor the Paycheck Fairness Act, legislation which builds upon the landmark Equal Pay Act signed into law in 1963 by closing loopholes that have kept it from achieving its goal of equal pay. The bill requires employers to show pay disparity is related to job-performance — not gender. I’ve cosponsored this bill since it was first introduced and won’t stop fighting until it becomes the law of the land."

Rep. John Garamendi (D)

"I believe Congress can and should do much more to support equal pay and close the wage gap. I’ve co-sponsored my colleague Rosa DeLauro’s bill, the Paycheck Fairness Act, which would restrict many of the ways employers get away with paying women less. I also believe that the country should ratify the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and I have co-sponsored legislation that would allow it to be resubmitted for ratification."

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D)

Rep. Gomez did not respond.

Rep. Jared Huffman (D)

"I’m deeply saddened that in the year 2018, so many working women still face unfair treatment in the workplace. It’s a question of basic equality: women should be paid the same as men who are doing the same work. I have supported legislation to ensure equal pay for equal work since I was first elected to Congress. We need to enact the Paycheck Fairness Act to make sure that working women aren’t being left behind."

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R)

Rep. Hunter did not respond.

Rep. Darrell Issa (R)

Rep. Issa did not respond.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D)

"Although the pay gap has been decreasing over the last few decades, our country as a whole is still years away from full equality. Women still make only 80 cents to every dollar that a man makes. The gap is even worse for women of color. Even in Silicon Valley, women engineers make an average 3 percent less than their male counterparts. As a member of Congress, I will continue to fight for equal pay for equal work. Our country will only reach its full economic potential once all of our workers are treated equal and fairly. I’m a proud cosponsor of H.R. 1869, the Paycheck Fairness Act sponsored by Rep. DeLauro."

Rep. Steve Knight (R)

“Equal pay for equal work is a basic American value that is in everyone’s interest, and we must improve and enforce our laws preventing workplace discrimination. I introduced H.R. 1890, the Workplace Advancement Act, to help ensure women are able to earn the salaries they deserve."

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R)

Rep. LaMalfa did not respond.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D)

"We need to make sure that women are treated with respect and dignity by their employers on every level. Women, and especially women of color, face violence, discrimination, and bias in the workplace with disturbing frequency. In Congress, we need to be fighting for policies like equal pay, comprehensive health care and reproductive freedom, paid maternity leave, and a zero tolerance policy for harassment. That’s the only way we will get to full and true equality for every woman."

Rep. Ted Lieu (D)

"I feel strongly that gender-based wage inequality poses a threat to the health of our economy, the strength of our workforce, and the civil rights of American women. I’ve been a vocal advocate of the Equal Rights Amendment and have cosponsored two bills that seek to ratify the ERA: H.J.Res 33, introduced by Representative Carolyn Maloney, and H.J.Res 53, introduced by Representative Jackie Speier. I am proud to cosponsor the Paycheck Fairness Act, introduced by Representative Rosa DeLauro, which would increase penalties for employers who pay different wages to men and women for equal work and would prohibit employers from retaliating against workers who share salary information with their coworkers."

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D)

Rep. Lofgren did not respond.

Rep. Alan Lowenthal (D)

“It has been over nine years since the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act was passed. While pay for women has increased nationwide as a result, it still remains below what men in the same job earn in every state. We must end this pay disparity. Every American deserves to earn equal pay for equal work. This is why I support the Paycheck Fairness Act as a way to address pay disparity and bring equality to the workplace."

Rep. Doris Matsui (D)

"Women make up nearly half of the American workforce. It’s outrageous that the pay gap persists. I cosponsor the Paycheck Fairness Act, which would strengthen the Equal Pay Act of 1963, so that women have more tools to hold employers accountable. I want to help create a world where my granddaughter can enter the workforce and know there’s a level playing field."

Rep. Tom McClintock (R)

Rep. McClintock did not respond.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R)

Rep. McCarthy did not respond.

Rep. Jerry McNerney (D)

Rep. McNerney did not respond.

Rep. Grace Napolitano (D)

"Throughout my time in Congress, I have consistently supported legislation, such as H.R. 1869, the Paycheck Fairness Act, that promotes women’s rights and pay equality. Although the wage gap between men and women has narrowed since the passage of the Equal Pay Act in 1963, gender-based pay discrimination continues to be a problem for women, especially women of color, in the United States. Ensuring that women receive equal pay for equal work is critical to our efforts to strengthen the economy and to help improve the climate for working women and their families today and for generations to follow."

Rep. Devin Nunes (R)

Rep. Nunes did not respond.

Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D)

"Equal pay for equal work is about basic economics and basic fairness. Every man and woman should have the same opportunities to contribute to our economy, support themselves and their families, and achieve their full potential. The women closest to me in my life, my mother and my wife, work full-time, so I understand not only the challenges facing working parents and families but the important economic role millions of women play across the Central Coast and the country. That is why I cosponsored and am working with members on both sides of the aisle pass the Paycheck Fairness Act to close wage gap and ensure true pay equity in the workforce"

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D)

"Equal pay is the cornerstone of our nation’s fundamental principle of fairness, justice and opportunity for all. It is a source of great pride that under my Speakership, the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act was passed and became the first bill that President Obama signed into law, securing the promise of equal pay for equal work for America’s women."

Rep. Scott Peters (D)

“I have long supported equal pay efforts. Since coming to Congress in 2014, I have cosponsored and demanded a vote on the Paycheck Fairness Act and hosted events focused on expanding economic growth, educational opportunities, and affordable and accessible childcare for women with state and local leaders. During my entire career in public office which began in 2000, women have held the most senior positions on my staff and their pay has been commensurate with their seniority. This mentality translates to how my entire staff is paid.”

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R)

Rep. Rohrabacher did not respond.

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D)

"I am proud to be a cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act, as well as the Pay Equity for All Act of 2017. These bills are critical to ensuring that women receive equal pay for equal work, that they are not discriminated against based on previous salary, and that they are protected from retaliation by employers or potential employers for seeking equal pay. As a member of the Labor-HHS-Education Appropriations Subcommittee, I have fought to include appropriations bill language that would ensure women have access to high-quality job development programs at the same rate as their male counterparts. We need these programs to have recruitment strategies and accommodations that keep women competitive in the job market and help us close the gender wage gap."

Rep. Ed Royce (R)

Rep. Royce did not respond.

Rep. Raul Ruiz (D)

"There is absolutely no question that everyone should receive equal pay for equal work and I am proud to support legislation in Congress that would more harshly penalize businesses with a history of wage discrimination. As a father of twin daughters, I want a future that is free from gender, race, or any kind of wage discrimination for everyone, and I hope to empower all women to hold their employers accountable if they do face discrimination."

Rep. Linda Sánchez (D)

Rep. Sánchez did not respond.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D)

A spokesperson for Rep. Schiff pointed to the congressman's support for the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act and his co-sponsorship of the Paycheck Fairness Act and the Fair Pay Act of 2017.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D)

Rep. Sherman did not respond.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D)

"I’ve been fighting for gender pay equity since I started working in politics in California 30 years ago. That includes legislation that I passed at the state level to repeal the ‘Pink Tax,’ that had allowed businesses to charge women more for the same services as men, like dry-cleaning and haircuts. This year in Congress I’ve re-introduced the Pink Tax Repeal Act, which would prohibit gender-based pricing discrimination in both services and goods. I also support the Paycheck Fairness Act. But at the core of all this discrimination is the fact that women are still not equal to men under the eyes of the law. That’s why we need to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) — 80 percent of polled Americans mistakenly think it’s been done and 94 percent support an amendment to fix this failure. The ERA was first introduced in 1923, and it has been introduced in every Congress since then. In 1972, it passed both houses of Congress and was sent to the states for ratification. Both major political parties supported it as well as Presidents Nixon, Ford, and Carter. And we’re so close to achieving that goal. We just need one more state to ratify and passage of my bill, H.J. Res. 53, to finally declare in our Constitution that women are equal to men."

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D)

"Women work hard. It’s time that hard work adds up to the same hard work of her male co-workers. I’m supporting equal pay now and sponsoring the Paycheck Fairness Act to once and for all end the gender pay gap."

Rep. Mark Takano (D)

"When women face lower pay and greater obstacles to succeed in the workforce, they suffer, their families suffer, and our economy suffers. As the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections, I have introduced legislation and championed efforts to expand overtime pay and protect workers’ tips, which help women earn fair wages in industries where they are overrepresented. I am also proud to cosponsor important pieces of legislation — like the Paycheck Fairness Act, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, the Fair Pay Act, and the FAMILY Act — that help address systemic barriers that lead to the wage gap and work to end gender-based discrimination in the workplace. Women, and women of color in particular, simply cannot afford to get paid less because of their gender. It’s past time for Congress to pass legislation to help end pay discrimination and close the wage gap once and for all."

Rep. Mike Thompson (D)

Rep. Thompson did not respond.

Rep. Norma Torres (D)

"One of my first jobs was in a male-dominated industry selling steel, where no matter how well I performed, I was still paid significantly less than my male counterparts. That experience inspired me to fight to end the gender wage gap in the California state legislature, and it continues to shape my work today in Congress. I’m proud to be a cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act, which provides effective remedies for women who have suffered wage discrimination and moves us closer to ensuring that everyone receives the wages they’ve earned."

Rep. David Valadao (R)

Rep. Valadao did not respond.

Rep. Juan Vargas (D)

Rep. Vargas did not respond.

Rep. Mimi Walters (R)

Rep. Walters did not respond.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D)

Rep. Waters did not respond.

Colorado

Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D)

Sen. Bennet did not respond.

Sen. Cory Gardner (R)

Sen. Gardner did not respond.

Rep. Ken Buck (R)

Rep. Buck did not respond.

Rep. Mike Coffman (R)

Rep. Coffman did not respond.

Rep. Diane DeGette (D)

"I support the Paycheck Fairness Act. And when the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recently tried to dilute protections against wage discrimination in the workplace — moving to strike a requirement for employers to include wage data broken down by race, ethnicity and sex in a mandatory report (the Employer Information Report, or EEO-1) — I strongly objected. The government needs this info to determine whether women and men in larger workplaces are on an equal playing field."

Rep. Doug Lamborn (R)

Rep. Lamborn did not respond.

Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D)

"Discriminatory practices in the work place are unacceptable, which is why I voted for both the Paycheck Fairness Act and the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act to close the wage gender gap and help ensure everyone receives equal pay for equal work."

Rep. Jared Polis (D)

"I am proud that one of my first votes in Congress was to pass the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act — and I’m also proud to be a consistent advocate for equality as a cosponsor of the Equal Rights Amendment and the Paycheck Fairness Act. Everyone deserves equal pay for equal work — period."

Rep. Scott Tipton (R)

Rep. Tipton did not respond.

Connecticut

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D)

Sen. Blumenthal did not respond.

Sen. Christopher Murphy (D)

"Pay equity is a civil rights issue as much as an economic one, which is why I’ve spent my career fighting for policies that guarantee equal pay for equal work. I have long been a co-sponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act, which would prevent wage discrimination based on gender. But changing the law isn’t enough. We also need more women in leadership positions in the public and private sector, and we should encourage greater transparency. I will keep working to pass the Paycheck Fairness Act and do all I can to close the pay gap that still exists in this country."

Rep. Joe Courtney (D)

"It is indisputable that every worker in our country deserves equal treatment and equal pay, but the reality is that far too often in our country workers are not hired or paid less because of their gender. Wage discrimination hurts American women, families, and our economy. I am proud to be an original cosponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act, introduced by my colleague from Connecticut, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, which builds upon the 1963 Equal Pay Act by closing the loopholes that have allowed wage discrimination to persist.”

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D)

“Men and women in the same job should have the same pay. That is why I introduced the Paycheck Fairness Act — which would hold employers accountable for discriminatory practices and strengthen workers’ ability to challenge pay discrimination — and secured support from the entire Democratic caucus, ensuring its passage if we win the majority. I will not give up until pay equity becomes the law of the land, because women deserve equal pay for equal work.”

Rep. Elizabeth Esty (D)

"When women pay the bills, the pay gap matters. When women buy groceries to put food on the table, the pay gap matters. When women plan for their retirement, the pay gap matters. Lost income has real-life consequences not only for women, but for entire families. When women take home less income, there is less to meet everyday needs. Passing the Paycheck Fairness Act would strengthen our economy and help lift women and kids across the country out of poverty — bipartisan ideals that we should all be able to agree on. I am proud to join with 199 of my House colleagues to support the Paycheck Fairness Act and continue my commitment to pay equity for women of all backgrounds."

Rep. Jim Himes (D)

Rep. Himes did not respond.

Rep. John Larson (D)

"While serving as Chairman of the Democratic Caucus, I was proud that our Caucus made it a top priority, with the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act not only passing quickly in Congress, but becoming the first bill that President Obama signed into law. However, our efforts have not stopped there. In our delegation in CT, we are fortunate to have one of the national leaders on this issue, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, who has authored legislation to address pay inequality, the Paycheck Fairness Act, and I have been proud to join with her as a cosponsor. Equality in the workplace means not only guaranteeing equal pay for equal work but also ensuring that we have policies in place like paid family and medical leave. We need to move these policies — including a national paid family and medical leave plan — forward to ensure all workers are able to provide for themselves and their families."

Delaware

Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D)

Sen. Carper did not respond.

Sen. Christopher Coons (D)

Sen. Coons did not respond.

"It is already against federal law to discriminate against employees on the basis of gender."

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D)

"Equal pay for equal work is about creating opportunity, ensuring fairness, and valuing the contributions of working women in industries across the country. This is about our future earnings and economic security, and we can’t afford to wait another day for lagging wages to finally catch up. As a proud co-sponsor of the Paycheck Fairness Act, I will continue to fight for legislation that closes the pay and gender gap on behalf of women everywhere."

Florida

Sen. Bill Nelson (D)

Sen. Nelson did not respond.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R)

Sen. Rubio did not respond.

Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R)

"It is already against federal law to discriminate against employees on the basis of gender. I believe the law should be enforced. Additionally, I lead by example, as the women in my employ earn as much or more than their male counterparts. I make personnel decisions solely on the basis of merit."

Rep. Vern Buchanan (R)

Rep. Buchanan did not respond.

Rep. Kathy Castor (D)

"On the ground here in Tampa Bay, I aim to empower women with the tools to fight for equal pay through workshops and partnerships such as the Centre for Women and the EEOC. One recent seminar featured a local female firefighter to won a federal lawsuit for workplace discrimination. In Congress, I cosponsored the Lilly Ledbetter Act, the Paycheck Fairness Act, and H.Con.Res 60 to urge that female athletes be paid the same as their male counterparts. I also admonished U.S. Soccer to pay the World Cup Champion Women’s National Team on par with the Men’s National Team, which is an important symbolic step for all."

Rep. Charlie Crist (D)

“I’m committed to working with my colleagues in Congress to strengthen the Equal Pay Act, helping to close the wage gap. Proud to cosponsor the Paycheck Fairness Act to do just that.”

Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R)

Rep. Curbelo did not respond.

Rep. Val Demings (D)

"This is about fundamental fairness. At a time when wages for all Americans are stagnating, our families don’t need the extra hurdle of inequality. As someone who fought against glass ceilings, I understand how it feels knowing that I’d have to work harder, advance further, and be better in order to be seen as an equal. American women face enough challenges. In the 21st century, equal pay for equal work should never be in doubt."

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R)

Rep. DeSantis did not respond.

Rep. Theodore Deutch (D)

Rep. Deutch did not respond.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R)

Rep. Diaz-Balart did not respond.

Rep. Neal Dunn (R)

Rep. Dunn did not respond.

Rep. Lois Frankel (D)

"There are many factors perpetuating the wage gap between men and women. They include sexual harassment, lack of family-friendly paid leave policies and affordable child care, and the under-valuing of jobs primarily filled by women. That’s why as Chair of the Democratic Women’s Working Group, I have sponsored legislation and funding to enforce equal pay laws, worked to bolster spending on quality, affordable child care, require paid family leave, raise the minimum wage, and just recently introduced the EMPOWER Act to combat workplace harassment."

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R)

Rep. Gaetz did not respond.

Rep. Alcee Hastings (D)

Rep. Hastings did not respond.

Rep. Al Lawson (D)

"Nothing is more important than ensuring that all workers receive equal pay for equal work. I fought for the Fair Pay Act that restores a women’s right to challenge unfair pay in Court. I also co-sponsored the Paycheck Fairness Act of 2017, which strengthens current equal pay for women and increases penalties for pay discrimination. Additionally, I supported a resolution that recognizes the significance of Equal Pay Day. I will continue fighting for equal pay until women are guaranteed the pay they deserve."

Rep. Brian Mast (R)

Rep. Mast did not respond.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D)

"I helped introduce the Paycheck Fairness Act this Congress because I believe every person should be treated equally in the workplace. And I’m committed to working in Washington to address workplace discrimination because I know that equal pay for equal work will benefit families and strengthen our economy.”

Rep. Bill Posey (R)

Rep. Posey did not respond.

Rep. Francis Rooney (R)

Rep. Rooney did not respond.

Rep. Thomas Rooney (R)

Rep. Rooney did not respond.

Rep. Ilena Ros-Lehtinen (R)

Rep. Ros-Lehtinen did not respond.

Rep. Dennis Ross (R)

Rep. Ross did not respond.

Rep. John Rutherford (R)

Rep. Rutherford did not respond.

Rep. Darren Soto (D)

"Women who work full-time, year-round on average still earn only 80 cents for every dollar earned by men. And this pay gap is worse for women of color. It is unacceptable and we must do our part to reverse this wage gap. I'm proud to share our office practices what we preach with $1=$1 gender pay equity among my staff. I’m also a strong supporter of legislation ensuring women are paid fairly and equally to their male counterparts, such as the Paycheck Fairness Act."

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D)

Rep. Wasserman Schultz did not respond.

Rep. Daniel Webster (R)

Rep. Webster did not respond.

Rep. Frederica Williams (D)

"As a member of the House Education and Workforce Committee and active participant in the Women’s Caucus, ensuring that women receive equal pay for the same work they perform as their male colleagues is an issue of critical importance to me. I am an original co-sponsor and staunch advocate of the Paycheck Fairness Act, a bill that, if passed, would strengthen the Equal Pay Act and guarantee women can challenge pay discrimination in the workplace and make sure that their employer is held accountable for gender based pay inequality. I am also an original co-sponsor of numerous bills that promote increased wages and better benefits for workers overall, as well as greater collective bargaining power, all of which, if enacted, would be of tremendous benefit for women in the workforce."

Rep. Ted Yoho (R)

Rep. Yoho did not respond.