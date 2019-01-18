Whether you're into Fifty Shades Of Grey, sexy historical drama, or a really hot story with a plot line that makes it impossible to put down, there is a story about pretty much every kink and desire now readily available on the high street or online. New erotic romance novels can make for great steamy poolside read for your next holiday escape, or even if you just want something to get you through the cold winter nights. This new erotica out in 2019 is proof that you're about to be spoilt for choice is an understatement, and there could well be a new Christian Grey around the corner.

Whilst trying to find erotic romance novels that aren’t completely cheesy and embarrassing can be a little bit of a mission, there is so much coming out in 2019. To cut a bit of the leg work out here are five books being released in the coming months which strike the right balance between super sexy scenes, strong female characters, and a plot line you can really buy into. But disclaimer, you may not want to read these on the train to work, for your sake and the people around you. The novels have some seriously hot stuff in.

1 'If Only I Knew' by Corinne Michaels If you have ever found yourself completely and utterly attracted to the one guy that walks around the office with a inflated ego and arrogance to match, then you need to read If Only I Knew. New York Times Bestseller Corinne Michaels writes the ultimate steamy office affair so you can imagine what it would be like without having to actually do it. Seriously gripping and incredibly unpredictable, you can pick up If Only I Knew from Jan. 28. Pre-order on Amazon

2 'Catastrophe Queen' by Emma Hart Catastrophe Queen is the perfect combination of a hilarious, messy lead character and a forbidden romance with her boss. All in all, it looks impossible to put down. Emma Hart poses the age old question of whether it is worth mixing work and pleasure, but reading Catastrophe Queen will make it sound all too tempting. You will fall in love with Cameron Reid and it is written in such a way that it is like you are hearing about a friend’s sordid love life. Catastrophe Queen will be available from Jan. 29. Pre-order on Amazon.

3 'Misadventures of a Curvy Girl' by Sierra Simone The Misadventures series are great if you want to sink your teeth into some seriously sex romance. Each book is stand-alone and on Feb. 19 there will be a new instalment. Misadventures of a Curvy Girl follows Ireland Mills. The story includes not one but two steamy romances, and it also has a seriously powerful underlying message of self-love and empowerment. If you are flying off on a girls holiday anytime soon, know that you and your girls will enjoy seriously raunchy extracts from this that will also make you feel really good about yourself. Misadventures of a Curvy Girl is a must read. Pre-order on Amazon

4 'Boyfriend For Hire' by Kendall Ryan Last, but certainly not least, Kendall Ryan’s Boyfriend For Hire is the perfect way to spice up otherwise cold and dull winter evenings. Written from the perspective of a seriously hot male escort, it tells the tumultuous tale of him falling for a client and it is hard not to see why. Sparks fly in this book. Not only will it have you feeling all hot under the collar, the writing is great so there will be no mid sex scene cringes with this book. It will be available from March. 5. Pre-order on Amazon