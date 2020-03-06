With Fashion Week officially behind us, it's time to dive into the stellar trends that emerged from the past month of runway shows and presentations. First spotted in New York, and then reinforced in London, Milan, and finally Paris, the most popular styles of the Fall 2020 season represent a new approach to age-old classics.

One common theme throughout the month was paying homage to trends past. Brock Collection presented a collection full of brocades and historical nods to the late-1800s. Self-Portrait showed equestrian-inspired looks with hats that resembled riding helmets. Marc Jacobs gave a nod to the 1960s, announcing that pastel blue would be the color au moment. Brandon Maxwell chose to present a more classic take on the horse-whisperer with knee-high leather boots and tweed blazers.

But rather than reinvent the wheel, designers kicked it up a notch with newly-updated references, putting a fresh spin on timeless styles. Think retro Victorian floral prints but instead of dresses, the pattern is showing up on suiting. The same goes for plaid. A staple on button-down shirts and pleated skirts, the iconic print is now showing up on ballgowns and strapless party dresses.

Ahead, find 5 nostalgic Fall 2020 runway trends you can start shopping now.

Victorian Floral Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Florals were a huge trend on the runways, from Tory Burch, Zimmermann, Brock Collection, and more. This season, however, designers are looking to rich tones, textured weaves, and elegant silhouettes that are straight from the late-1800s.

Victorian Floral Peter White/WireImage/Getty Images Brock Collection

Victorian Floral Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Zimmermann

Victorian Floral Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Tory Burch Several brands are already embracing the Victorian trend with ruffled skirts, prairie dresses and lace blouses. Shop the best pieces below.

Equestrian Peter White/WireImage/Getty Images Brands like Tory Burch, Brandon Maxwell and Self-Portrait took the equestrian trend to the runway with tailored blazers, knee-high boots, and hats reminiscent of riding helmets.

Equestrian Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Self-Portrait

Equestrian Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Brandon Maxwell

Equestrian Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Tory Burch Several retailers are going equestrian with high-neck blouses, leather boots, and tweed blazers. Shop the best pieces below.

Pastel Blue Steven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The color of the season was certainly blue — pale blue, to be exact. With Marc Jacobs' '60s-inspired mini dresses, Proenza Schouler’s asymmetrical coats, and Rodarte’s mixed-prints sets, the pastel was a refreshing change for the traditionally darker-toned Fall and Winter seasons.

Pastel Blue Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Marc Jacobs

Pastel Blue Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Proenza Schouler

Pastel Blue Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Rodarte Channel the above designers with light blue pieces that range from floral pants to embellished party dresses. Shop the best pieces below.

Plaid Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Designers made a case for plaid this season, styled in a multitude of ways. Monse showed multi-colored draped coats and dresses, and Brock Collection went all-out with Victorian elegance.

Plaid Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Monse

Plaid Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Jonathan Cohen

Plaid Peter White/WireImage/Getty Images Brock Collection Go mad for plaid like all the best designers from New York Fashiion Week. Shop the best pieces below.

Capes Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images With each season emerges a new outerwear trend. This Fall, it's all about capes, courtesy of Carolina Herrera, Jason Wu, and Michael Kors. It’s time to infuse a regal vibe into your cold weather wardrobe.

Capes Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Michael Kors

Capes Randy Brooke/WireImage/Getty Images Jason Wu