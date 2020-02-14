The Fall 2020 season of New York Fashion Week was a cold one. While the temperatures didn't reach arctic proportions, the wind chill certainly called for layers — and lots of them. Fashion goers bundled up by way of a popular coat that's probably a mainstay in your wardrobe: the puffer jacket. As NYFW street style skews more casual from season to season, puffer coats are on the rise and it couldn’t be a better time to bust yours out of the closet (or snag one for $25 at ASOS).

Whether styled with maxi dresses, high-waisted jeans, or something in between, runway show-goers chose nearly every style of puffer coat and jacket for the occasion. There were cropped silhouettes and floor-grazing dusters, bright colors and classic neutrals, and even some floral-printed styles. One chic fashion-lover even busted out a denim puffer because you can never get enough of that heavyweight cotton weave.

Gone are the days when puffers jackets were mostly paired with knits, denim, or sweats. Almost all the puffers worn by street style stars were teamed with heels. One show goer even layered her puffer over a floor-length gown, juxtaposing the sporty coat with a formal under layer.

Ahead, find the best puffer looks of New York Fashion Week to inspire your current Winter wardrobe. With the help of photographer Seleen Saleh, prepare to be wowed — and warmed.

Puffer Coats Seleen Saleh For transitional weather, go for a thinner puffer in a bright white tone like Vogue Associate Market Editor Naomi Elizée.

Puffer Coats Seleen Saleh Be bold with your puffer choice by opting for a full-length coat silhouette like Pernille Teisbaek.

Puffer Coats Seleen Saleh Add a pop of color to your otherwise black-and-white look with a brightly colored puffer jacket á la Garage Fashion Director Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Puffer Coats Seleen Saleh Keep it neutral like Tamu McPherson with a puffer that will go with all by choosing a tan or camel style.

Puffer Coats Seleen Saleh A sartorial risk that pays off handsomely? A denim puffer that will complete your winterized Canadian tuxedo.

Puffer Coats Seleen Saleh Make the puffer part of your look and not just an afterthought by seeking one with an allover pattern.

Puffer Coats Seleen Saleh Top your summertime maxi dress with a hooded puffer to make it more suited for colder temps by channeling Tamu McPherson.

Puffer Coats Seleen Saleh Take a cue from Garage Fashion Director Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and be unapologetic with your color by mixing and matching a puffer with layers of contrasting tones.