5 Hair, Make Up, & Skincare Products Launches This Week, Including A New Huda Beauty Palette

By Rebecca Fearn
Femmue

With Halloween officially behind us (sob), and Christmas in the not-so-distant future, there's always a weird period of time in November when it's too late to celebrate all things spooky yet too early to crack out your Santa hat. Fear not, as the world of beauty never stops, and there's always some really cool products coming out this time of year. I have selected five new beauty products to buy this November, including makeup and skincare.

Makeup-wise, it's all about the Huda Beauty new palette this week. Every year, Huda Kattan releases one main eyeshadow palette, packed full with 18 beautiful shades. This year is arguably the best yet, and is perfect for Christmas party season.

But really, this week is about skincare, and there is plenty to choose from. There's a new skincare brand direct from Korea, which is 'clean' with a scientific edge, as well as a foaming cleanser that is extra boujee. Also out this week are two new CBD products that prove the trend is far from slowing down. With one super affordable and the other a little more decadent, there are options for all budgets.

Keep reading to find out more about the best new beauty launches this week.

Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Palette
£58
|
Cult Beauty
Huda Beauty's latest yearly 18 shade palette is one of the best yet. With matte and shimmer super pigmented galactic hues, this is a beauty standout. Add it to your Christmas list or if you can't wait, you may need to order it right now.
Sisley Radiance Foaming Cream Depolluting Cleansing Makeup Remover
£65.20
|
John Lewis
This may seem like a lot to spend on a face wash, but it's such a good'un, it's almost, kind offff worth it. With a super creamy foam formula, and easy to use pump and pollution protection (in the form of buckwheat), this is the ultimate boujee buy.
Aurelia CBD Super Serum
£64
|
Aurelia
CBD is bigger than ever, and while it's great for the internal body and mind, it's also brilliant for the skin when applied topically. This new serum uses a hefty dose of hydrating hyaluronic acid combined with CBD oil, and the texture is divine.
Revolution Skincare CBD Oil
£10
|
Boots
Another (slightly more affordable) CBD newbie, this cream uses cocoa seed butter and shea butter to nourish skin, along with Cannabis Sativa Oil and Cannabidiol. It can be used morning and night as the last step in your skincare routine.
Femmue Dream Glow Mask Plump + Firm OR Revitalize + Radiance
£48
|
Net-A-Porter
Arriving direct from Korea, Femmue is a clean K-beauty brand which focuses on scientifically proven ingredients. Its set of six sheet masks look as good as they feel on skin. Made from bio-cellulose, this contains milky essence and niacinamide to keep things clear and nourished.