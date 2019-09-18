Another season of London Fashion Week is done and dusted. But instead of waiting patiently to trial the catwalk's biggest and brightest trends, why not show them off right now? Designers may have been showing spring/summer 2020 looks, but their eye for style can be utilised this winter. With that in mind, here's a few London Fashion Week SS20 trends to wear now.

There was no one trend that dominated them all this Fashion Week. Some designers went slinky and neon; others chose huge, exaggerated silhouettes in neutral hues. Some were inspired by Grecian robes; others referenced the Wild West. Some liked fringing; others preferred ruffles. You get the gist.

Essentially, they're telling you to choose what works for you, whether that's a sharp suit in a bright floral or understated gingham, or a floaty, slime green dress.

You may already have some of the following looks in your wardrobe. If that's the case, try to resist the temptation to buy more of the same. (Ethical shopping can be difficult, but it's no joke.) But if you're looking to buy something to treasure for years to come, here's a few trends that are guaranteed to come back again and again.

1. Super Long Sleeves Shutterstock Topshop ASOS Oversized Shirt by Topshop Boutique, Topshop, £89 Ghospell Oversized Puff Sleeve Blouse, ASOS, £62 Even though Fashion Week works six months ahead, designers still alluded to colder climates, sending out reams of exceedingly long sleeves. Some barely revealed the fingertips and others, like Erdem's, covered the hand completely. Luckily, this warming trend is super easy to try out right now. Topshop and ASOS both sell practical yet cosy shirts. (Topshop's is available in a UK size 4 to 18 while ASOS' comes in a UK size 8 to 16.)

2. Neon Shades WWD/Shutterstock ASOS Net-a-Porter John Zack Plus Long Sleeve Midi Dress, ASOS, £58 Acne Studios Nalon Face Neon Wool Sweater, Net-a-Porter, £230 Specifically, neon green. A smorgasbord of brands from established names like Christopher Kane to up-and-comers such as Pushbutton and Roberta Einer unveiled slime-hued sensations. Thanks to ASOS and Net-a-Porter, you can copy them right now. (The dress is available in UK size 18 to 28 while the jumper comes in a UK size 4 to 14.)

3. Trench Coats (With A Twist) Shutterstock River Island H&M Dark Purple Vinyl Belted Trench Coat, River Island, £85 Trench Coat, H&M, £59.99 Even the master of trench coats, Burberry, shifted its classic designs into the future. Silhouettes there were oversized, sleeves were slashed at JW Anderson, and fabric was embellished at Erdem. The high street is already offering up trench-related goods. Choose from River Island's evening-appropriate vinyl version (available in UK size 6 to 18) or H&M's relaxed checked style (UK size 6 to 22).

4. Gingham Shutterstock Simply Be Topshop Gingham Blazer, Simply Be, £32.75 Gingham Tapered Trousers, Topshop, £36 Black-and-white checks were all over London's SS20 catwalks. Call it plaid, call it tartan, call it gingham. Whatever the name, this monochromatic print is most definitely in. Tailored takes were a big focus at the likes of Victoria Beckham and Burberry. Get a more affordable look thanks to Simply Be (jacket available in UK size 10 to 26) and Topshop (trousers in UK size 4 to 18).

5. Big Dress Energy WWD/Shutterstock Forever Unique Net-a-Porter Taupe Exaggerated Frill Scuba Bodycon Dress, Forever Unique, £40 Rotate Birger Christensen Ruched Floral Mini Dress, Net-a-Porter, £300 Made famous by tulle queen Molly Goddard, Big Dress Energy is the feeling you get when you wear a show-stopping dress. And by show-stopping, I don't mean a flesh-flashing, sequin-covered look. I mean a dress that literally takes up room. The catwalk obviously takes this to the next level, but you can tone it down at home by choosing an exaggerated sleeve or bulking up around the shoulders. Both dresses are available in a UK size 8 to 16.