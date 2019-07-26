Bustle

5 New Beauty Products To Get You Through A Heat Wave, Including The New Fenty Primer

By Rebecca Fearn

Unpopular opinion: I HATE the heat. This week it was my birthday on none other than the second hottest day recorded in UK history ever, so you can imagine just how un-pumped I was for that given this information. While I think I heard the words "you've lucked out on the weather for your day!" about 50 thousand times, I was secretly hating it all day long. Luckily, I discovered a few new beauty products to help survive a heatwave, which if you feel the same way as me, may just be worth investing in before the next super hot wave of weather hits us.

Included in this mini round up is products for the face, body and hair, all of which have some kind of benefit to help when it's sweltering.

There is a mattifying primer from beloved beauty brand Fenty Beauty, which will ensure makeup lasts just that tiny bit longer (SULA: sweaty upper lip alert, is definitely a thing), and a calming lip gloss (yes, really) for your face, as well as a limited edition face mist to keep things cool.

There's also a couple of fragrances chucked in there, both for the body and the hair, to make sure you are smelling fresh and just for good measure.

Keep reading to learn more about the new beauty products that will help you survive a heat wave. You can thank me later...

Fenty Pro Filt’r Mattifying Primer
£24
|
Harvey Nichols
First off, let me just point out that super hot weather and makeup don't really mix, making a top notch primer incredibly necessary. Enter: Fenty Beauty's new addition, which promises to instantly mattify and control shine all day long. It's especially brilliant for oily skin that really doesn't do well in the heat! Read: mine.
Ouai Melrose Place Fragrance
£46
|
Oaui
Next up, I think you'll agree with me that a delicious scent is an absolute must when it gets hot and sticky. We all sweat, especially when it gets hot, but having a beaut fragrance spritzed all over us can help us feel less aware of it. Ouai has finally made its two limited edition fragrances permanent, and this Melrose Place option is divine, smelling of peonies, roses, and peppercorn.
Caudalie Summer Limited Edition Beauty Elixir
£12
|
Space NK
Every single human would benefit from a facial mist during a heat wave, regardless of who you are or what you do for a living. But city dwellers who have to face a long sticky commute will probably regard this as a life saver the most. Caudalie's summer edition of its bestselling Beauty Elixir has the same exact formula, but in a beautiful shimmering limited edition bottle. Keep it in the fridge until the moment you leave to battle the trains.
Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Hair Mist
£38
|
Jo Malone London
Adding a hair mist into your heat wave routine may not sound necessary, but when you get a whiff of it every time you swish your hair throughout the day, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it. Keep things extra fresh throughout the hot weather with Jo Malone's new mist in their bestselling English Pear & Freesia scent.
Inc.redible Heal Yourself Rollergloss
£10
|
Inc.redible
You may be wondering why I'm suggesting buying a lip gloss for a heat wave, but hear me out. This is no ordinary lip gloss; yes it's shiny and cute and makes you look put together regardless of how you feel but the main reason it's so great is that it's infused with real crystals. So no matter how stressed or sticky you feel when it's hot, this will (hopefully) help you maintain your cool.