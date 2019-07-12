Bustle

5 New Make-Up, Skincare, & Fragrance Products Out This Week That You Need To Know About

By Rebecca Fearn

This week's new beauty launches span across makeup, skincare, and fragrance, and are all pretty hard hitters. The round up only features five newbies, but trust me, when they're at this standard, five is plenty. In makeup, Glossier has finnaaaallly extended its lip gloss line to include two more hues, which is sure to make everyone (even those who traditionally hate gloss) jump for joy. Also out this week is an amazing long-lasting creamy eyeshadow by Giorgio Armani, and an Urban Decay foundation that has an impressive FIFTY shades and fully embraces diversity, even through its shade names.

Skincare-wise, Vichy has brought out a new eye cream that (much like Glossier's lip gloss) is the product for those who are determined to hate eye creams. Its' super lightweight nature ensures your sensitive eye area doesn't feel heavy or cakey, and it contains a number of incredibly hydrating ingredients to keep the eye area looking fresh and young.

Then in fragrance, there is a brand new offering from boujee brand Maison Margiela, which despite costing all the £££, is guaranteed to be the scent of the summer. It features notes of coriander and green tea, as well as some of the freshest citrus ingredients around. Plus, it's amazing for both men and women, so you could always go halvies with your other half if you fancy picking it up but can't afford to.

Keep reading to find out more about this week's very best makeup, skincare, and fragrances.

Giorgio Armani Eye Tint
£27
|
Giorgio Armani
When these dropped on my desk I gave out a legit audible gasp. Super highly pigmented and coming in the most amazing shades, these long-wear tints are going to be my go-to eyeshadow product for the summer.
Glossier Lip Gloss in Red
£11
|
Glossier
Glossier's bestselling lip gloss is a hit with pretty much everyone, even those who don't traditionally like glossy finishes. So it makes sense that the brand has just extended its lip gloss line to include two new shades: a holographic clear hue and a sheer ruby red colour. The red is my personal fave; it's subtle yet adds a hint of tint.
Maison Margiela Under The Lemon Trees
£97
|
Maison Margiela
Yes, this scent is on the pricey side, but believe you me, it is completely DIVINE. It's citrusy, sweet and fresh, and yet it isn't overly pretty or feminine, and can be used by men as well as women thanks to its unisex nature. This is one to take on your summer holidays so at every sniff afterwards, you remember warm evenings by the sea.
Vichy Minéral 89 Eyes Hyaluronic Acid Eye Fortifier
£15
|
LookFantastic
I am a huge fan of Vichy's Mineral 89 serum, which floods the skin with a generous dose of hyaluronic acid, and doesn't cost a bomb. The latest addition to the range is this eye 'cream,' which is more like a super lightweight gel serum. It targets dark circles and puffiness, and is the eye cream for people who HATE eye creams.
Urban Decay Stay Naked Foundation
£29
|
Urban Decay
This is honestly one of the most exciting makeup launches that has happened in a long while. Urban Decay has embraced diversity (as it should) and created a line of 50 shades, all of which can be personalised by picking specific undertones and master tones. What's more, UD has taken note of other brands' mistakes, and chosen to give their foundation shades numbers instead of potentially offensive or stereotypical shade names.