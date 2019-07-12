This week's new beauty launches span across makeup, skincare, and fragrance, and are all pretty hard hitters. The round up only features five newbies, but trust me, when they're at this standard, five is plenty. In makeup, Glossier has finnaaaallly extended its lip gloss line to include two more hues, which is sure to make everyone (even those who traditionally hate gloss) jump for joy. Also out this week is an amazing long-lasting creamy eyeshadow by Giorgio Armani, and an Urban Decay foundation that has an impressive FIFTY shades and fully embraces diversity, even through its shade names.

Skincare-wise, Vichy has brought out a new eye cream that (much like Glossier's lip gloss) is the product for those who are determined to hate eye creams. Its' super lightweight nature ensures your sensitive eye area doesn't feel heavy or cakey, and it contains a number of incredibly hydrating ingredients to keep the eye area looking fresh and young.

Then in fragrance, there is a brand new offering from boujee brand Maison Margiela, which despite costing all the £££, is guaranteed to be the scent of the summer. It features notes of coriander and green tea, as well as some of the freshest citrus ingredients around. Plus, it's amazing for both men and women, so you could always go halvies with your other half if you fancy picking it up but can't afford to.

Keep reading to find out more about this week's very best makeup, skincare, and fragrances.