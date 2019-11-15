Bustle

5 New Hair, Make Up, & Skincare Products Out This Week

With Christmas nearing closer and closer, it's time to start giving thought to two things: your festive party vibe, and gifting. Luckily, many beauty brands are taking both on, with beautiful stocking fillers, rich glitter eyeshadow palettes, and even homeware decor for the big day. From Diptyque to Ouai, NARS to Daniel Sadler, the five new beauty products out this week certainly do not disappoint.

First up is the most incredible eyeshadow palette by NARS that's bringing all the Christmas party vibes, With rich red and vibrant purples, it's absolutely ideal for this time of year. I'll be picking it up to wear to any festive occasion this year. Also in makeup is a brand new blush by Daniel Sadler, who has updated his OG watercolour formula to make it even better, and suitable for more skin tones and types.

For your body, Ouai has just released a Body Cleanser and Body Creme which will make the most perfect stocking filler for the Instagram-savvy loved one who wants to smell great and present the most boujee bathroom shelf to the world. Speaking of gifts, we are also seeing a huge amount of sets being released in time for December, and there's one by INC.redible (the brand behind Nails Inc) that certainly doesn't disappoint.

Then last but certainly not least is Diptyque's magical snow globe, which is the ultimate present for the brand's biggest fans. Keep reading to find out more about everything mentioned.

Ouai Body Cleanser
£24
|
Look Fantastic
Ouai is one of the coolest hair brands around, so the fact they have started to create body bits is majorly exciting. I can't wait to try their new body cleanser and body creme, which will look insanely cool in any bathroom.
NARS Inferno Eyeshadow Palette
£56
|
Liberty
Looking for the perfect holiday party palette? This one looks totally inSANE. With 12 ultra rich shades offering plenty of shimmer and glitter, this is the ultimate festive option.
Daniel Sadler Watercolour Gel Cheek Colour
£16.50
|
Daniel Sadler
Daniel Sadler's OG watercolour blush is incredibly popular, and this new gel formula is surely set to be just as beloved. It's super hydrating, bold, and really pigmented, so a little goes a long way. It comes in four flattering shades to suit all skin tones.
INC.redible Magic In Madness Face Mask Set
£12
|
INC.redible
This set is the most fun, bold stocking filler you could find for beauty fans. With three masks with varying prints (there's some exfoliating gold and hydrating rainbows), this also gives you great bang for your buck.
Diptyque Snow Globe
£60
|
Liberty London
Not technically a beauty addition, but this Christmas special from Diptyque is too special not to be included. Perfect for the ultimate, die-hard Dippers fan, this gorgeous limited edition snow globe will add a touch of sparkle to any home.