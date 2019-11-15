With Christmas nearing closer and closer, it's time to start giving thought to two things: your festive party vibe, and gifting. Luckily, many beauty brands are taking both on, with beautiful stocking fillers, rich glitter eyeshadow palettes, and even homeware decor for the big day. From Diptyque to Ouai, NARS to Daniel Sadler, the five new beauty products out this week certainly do not disappoint.

First up is the most incredible eyeshadow palette by NARS that's bringing all the Christmas party vibes, With rich red and vibrant purples, it's absolutely ideal for this time of year. I'll be picking it up to wear to any festive occasion this year. Also in makeup is a brand new blush by Daniel Sadler, who has updated his OG watercolour formula to make it even better, and suitable for more skin tones and types.

For your body, Ouai has just released a Body Cleanser and Body Creme which will make the most perfect stocking filler for the Instagram-savvy loved one who wants to smell great and present the most boujee bathroom shelf to the world. Speaking of gifts, we are also seeing a huge amount of sets being released in time for December, and there's one by INC.redible (the brand behind Nails Inc) that certainly doesn't disappoint.

Then last but certainly not least is Diptyque's magical snow globe, which is the ultimate present for the brand's biggest fans. Keep reading to find out more about everything mentioned.