5 New Makeup & Skincare Products Out This Week, Including A Palette From Rosie Huntington Whiteley's MUA

By Rebecca Fearn
Roen Beauty/Cult Beauty

The majority of beauty launches around this time of year are dedicated to Christmas. Be it limited edition sets or candles that smell like pine and cinnamon, November and December are all about the festive feels. But the beauty world never stops, and as well as all the Christmassy goodness, there have still been plenty of exciting new beauty launches to hit stores. I've picked out the five best from this week, so you know exactly what you should be spending your hard earned pennies on.

The thing I'm most excited about this week is the arrival of Roen Beauty, which previously was only available in the U.S. The makeup artist-created line is all about show-stopping makeup that'll make eyes pop, and I can't wait to get my hands on one of the palettes.

Also in makeup are two new lip products, one a super nourishing balm by Carmex (that comes in very millennial-friendly packaging) and the other a completely unique lip powder concept.

For skin, there's a new CBD oil that will reignite the buzz for the trend, which has arguably been a little saturated as of late. And last but not least, there's a brand new Beauty Pie shower gel out that smells bloody out of this world and is super hard to resist.

Keep reading to find out more about everything mentioned.

Roen 75° Warm Eyeshadow Palette
£37
|
Cult Beauty
Created by Nikki De Roest (a celebrity makeup artist who paints the faces of those including Rosie Huntington Whiteley) and world-renowned photographer David Roemer, Roen beauty focuses on spellbinding makeup that will wow. This eyeshadow palette has the most incredible shimmering pigment, and is perfect for festive party season.
Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Body Wash
£6.95
|
Beauty Pie
I'm a massive Beauty Pie fan, and their recent body collection certainly hasn't disappointed. The new Body Wash joins a body scrub and body cream, all of which smells amazing and feel incredible on the skin. The body range is worth getting a Beauty Pie membership for alone.
Carmex Rose Gold Limited Edition Pot Lip Balm
£3.99
|
Boots
We all love a pot of Carmex, and this rose gold edition not only looks pretty, it also has a delectable plum scent and taste. This is the lip balm of the season.
Kloris CBD Superboost Face Oil
£58
|
Kloris
CBD has been round for a while now, but Kloris has reinvigorated my excitement for it. I'm yet to try the CBD oil that can be ingested, but I've seen so many people rave about it. And their latest addition, a face oil to be applied topically, is just as exciting. It promises to leave skin super nourished and glowy, and protects against environmental aggressors.
Lipstick Queen Lipdulgence Velvet Lip Powder
£22
|
LookFantastic
This may sound like an odd concept, but it's one that really seems to work. Lipstick Queen's new lip powder transforms into a comfortable matte formula upon application, leaving lips looking poppin'.