The majority of beauty launches around this time of year are dedicated to Christmas. Be it limited edition sets or candles that smell like pine and cinnamon, November and December are all about the festive feels. But the beauty world never stops, and as well as all the Christmassy goodness, there have still been plenty of exciting new beauty launches to hit stores. I've picked out the five best from this week, so you know exactly what you should be spending your hard earned pennies on.

The thing I'm most excited about this week is the arrival of Roen Beauty, which previously was only available in the U.S. The makeup artist-created line is all about show-stopping makeup that'll make eyes pop, and I can't wait to get my hands on one of the palettes.

Also in makeup are two new lip products, one a super nourishing balm by Carmex (that comes in very millennial-friendly packaging) and the other a completely unique lip powder concept.

For skin, there's a new CBD oil that will reignite the buzz for the trend, which has arguably been a little saturated as of late. And last but not least, there's a brand new Beauty Pie shower gel out that smells bloody out of this world and is super hard to resist.

Keep reading to find out more about everything mentioned.