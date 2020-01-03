With the new year in full swing, we can pack away our Christmas glitter, bold New Year's Eve red lipsticks, and metallic eyeshadows, and look to 2020. And with a new decade in motion, what better time is there to have a re-jig of your beauty collection, and add in some new additions? There are set to be plenty of amazing launches in 2020, and these five new beauty buys will have you seeing in the new year immediately in style.

For skin that's feeling particularly fragile post-Christmas party season, there's an excellent new mask out by beloved skincare brand Drunk Elephant. It promises to flood the skin with hydration as you sleep, so you wake up to brighter, more nourished skin.

Then there's the new Paris-inspired Diptyque range, which is sure to brighten your dulled spirits this January, along with a bold new pastel green hair dye by Bleach London that is only for the brave.

I'm also excited about a fresh new lipstick collection by It Cosmetics, which not only comes in an amazing range of shades, it also has two finishes: cream and matte, thus catering to everybody.

To round the edit up, I've popped in a new hand sanitiser which has to be the chicest I've ever seen, and will make you excited to whip it out on the commute to work. Who said cleanliness couldn't be cool?!