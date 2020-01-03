Bustle

5 New Make Up, Skincare, & Fragrance Launches For A Fresh Start To 2020

By Rebecca Fearn
Drunk Elephant

With the new year in full swing, we can pack away our Christmas glitter, bold New Year's Eve red lipsticks, and metallic eyeshadows, and look to 2020. And with a new decade in motion, what better time is there to have a re-jig of your beauty collection, and add in some new additions? There are set to be plenty of amazing launches in 2020, and these five new beauty buys will have you seeing in the new year immediately in style.

For skin that's feeling particularly fragile post-Christmas party season, there's an excellent new mask out by beloved skincare brand Drunk Elephant. It promises to flood the skin with hydration as you sleep, so you wake up to brighter, more nourished skin.

Then there's the new Paris-inspired Diptyque range, which is sure to brighten your dulled spirits this January, along with a bold new pastel green hair dye by Bleach London that is only for the brave.

I'm also excited about a fresh new lipstick collection by It Cosmetics, which not only comes in an amazing range of shades, it also has two finishes: cream and matte, thus catering to everybody.

To round the edit up, I've popped in a new hand sanitiser which has to be the chicest I've ever seen, and will make you excited to whip it out on the commute to work. Who said cleanliness couldn't be cool?!

Soaper Duper Hydrating Lemon Hand Gel
£3.99
|
Boots
Prioritise your health this year and stay smart by carrying around a mini hand gel to ward off any unwanted illnesses. And make it chic by picking up one of these super cute lemon versions by Soaper Duper, which is 99% naturally derived, vegan, and cruelty free. Who said cleanliness couldn't be cool?
Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial
£44
|
Cult Beauty
This time of year, skin can be at its driest and dullest (NYE can't have helped...). Rejuvenate fed up complexions with Drunk Elephant's new overnight offering, which is all about extreme hydration. Containing electrolytes to perk up skin, along with vitamin F, niacinamide, antioxidants, squalane, and five types of ceramides, it's packed full of all the good stuff.
Bleach London Green Juice Super Cool Colour
£6.50
|
Bleach London
Fancy going green in 2020? There are more ways than one to achieve this, and Bleach London's new semi-perm dye is perhaps the boldest and bravest. The brand is priding themselves over this new formulation (out soon in Jan), which offers a pastel green hue without staining power that requires a whole load of elbow grease to wash out. There's no time like the present to go big!
It Cosmetics Pillow Lips Lipstick
£20
|
It Cosmetics
We all love a new lipstick launch, and this new line (out 29 Jan) is set to please just about everybody. It features 14 shades, and covers two finishes, in cream and matte. In short, no matter what your preferred shade or texture, there will be something here you'll love. These are ideal for those who suffer with dry lips too, as they contain a concoction of hydration ingredients to promote long lasting, comfortable wear.
Diptyque Paris En Fleur Candle
£30
|
Net A Porter
Every year after Diptyque's incomparable Christmas candles are released, the next offering to look forward to is their Valentine's range, which has already dropped for 2020. This year, the jar is cuter than ever, and the range itself is an homage to Paris. It smells delightfully of roses and patchouli, and will have you smiling whenever you catch a sniff.