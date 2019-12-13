As ever, the beauty industry is coming out with some great new products, spanning across the skincare, hair care, body, and makeup. This week is no different, with five new beauty launches that are the perfect pre-Christmas pick me ups to grab for yourself, or to buy as last minute stocking stuffers for a friend or family member.

All the new launches this week have the makings of the perfect cosy night in. Simply light a candle, order in some food, and run yourself a bath to enjoy these new additions. The most exciting new body product has to be the one by Frances Prescott, whose Tri-balm skincare balm has now been made into a body treatment, that nourishes, cleanses, and polishes for super soft limbs. Use this in the bath, and drop in one of OUAI's new 'Chill Pills,' which are essentially super boujee bath bombs that come in extra-Instagrammable packaging.

When you get out of the bath, spritz on some of my new favourite scent by Beauty Pie, which is subtle yet totally beautiful. Next, apply a layer of GlamGlow's eye cream as a last step in your skincare routine, which will illuminate and nourish tired eyed.

