5 New Make Up, Skincare, & Fragrance Launches To Take Note Of This Week

By Rebecca Fearn
OUAI

As ever, the beauty industry is coming out with some great new products, spanning across the skincare, hair care, body, and makeup. This week is no different, with five new beauty launches that are the perfect pre-Christmas pick me ups to grab for yourself, or to buy as last minute stocking stuffers for a friend or family member.

All the new launches this week have the makings of the perfect cosy night in. Simply light a candle, order in some food, and run yourself a bath to enjoy these new additions. The most exciting new body product has to be the one by Frances Prescott, whose Tri-balm skincare balm has now been made into a body treatment, that nourishes, cleanses, and polishes for super soft limbs. Use this in the bath, and drop in one of OUAI's new 'Chill Pills,' which are essentially super boujee bath bombs that come in extra-Instagrammable packaging.

When you get out of the bath, spritz on some of my new favourite scent by Beauty Pie, which is subtle yet totally beautiful. Next, apply a layer of GlamGlow's eye cream as a last step in your skincare routine, which will illuminate and nourish tired eyed.

Keep reading to find out more about the best new products in beauty.

Frances Prescott Tri-body Treatment
£48
|
Liberty London
A 3-in-1 in-shower treatment that cleanses, polishes and conditions, this divine formula is powered by bamboo granules, enzyme extracts, fatty acids, and seaweed extract. It contains 100% completely natural and acid ingredients, and is made from completely recycled packaging, making it a great sustainable buy.
Squish Jelly Lip Gloss
£19
|
Liberty London
If super glossy glosses are your thing, this is the ultimate new find. Hi-shine and yet non-sticky, this works brilliantly over your fave lipstick shade, or just on its own for extra impact.
Glamglow Brighteyes Eye Cream
£24.65
|
Boots
Glamglow is known for its amazing masks that the likes of Chrissy Teigen can't get enough of, but they also have some other great skincare options, the latest of which is this illuminating eye cream.
OUAI Chill Pills
£25
|
Cult Beauty
OUAI is no longer just for your hair, and their new range of shower gels, body moisturisers and bath bombs are just as chic as the rest of the brand's offerings. Pick these up for a cosy night in.
Love Fragrance
£16.69
|
Beauty Pie
A subtle fragrance that is perfect for day-wear, this contains notes of Black Orchid, Apricot Nectar, Cedarwood, Sandalwood and modern musky amber at the end. It's also hella Instagrammable and chic to look at on your dressing room table.