For many of us, we'll be focussing on channelling our hard earned cash into Christmas presents for others this time of year. But as always, I say that there should always be a little left over to spend on ourselves on some new beauty products that are dropping left right and centre. From skincare to hair, body care to candles, here are some of the best bits to hit the shops this week.

This week I'm most excited about Victoria Beckham's very first skincare product, which has been created alongside scientist and skincare expert Dr Augustinus Bader. I wrote up a piece about the cream earlier in the week to express my glee, and luckily have been able to try it since. With a lightweight yet ultra-hydrating formula that leaves skin with a noticeable glow, I'm sold on this one and can sense it is going to be my next (rather pricey) obsession.

Also out this week is a shampoo by Living Proof that is perfect to counteract damage done by hard water and pollution, particularly if you live in the city. Then there's the Body Serum I can't stop using, along with a limited edition deodorant that has a meaningful campaign behind it.

Last up is a candle by my favourite candle brand, that's a great alternative if you're not into traditional piney Christmas scents. Keep scrolling to read more about these five new goodies.