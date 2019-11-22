Bustle

5 New Hair, Skincare, & Beauty Products Out This Week That Are Perfect For Self-Gifting

By Rebecca Fearn
Victoria Beckham Beauty

For many of us, we'll be focussing on channelling our hard earned cash into Christmas presents for others this time of year. But as always, I say that there should always be a little left over to spend on ourselves on some new beauty products that are dropping left right and centre. From skincare to hair, body care to candles, here are some of the best bits to hit the shops this week.

This week I'm most excited about Victoria Beckham's very first skincare product, which has been created alongside scientist and skincare expert Dr Augustinus Bader. I wrote up a piece about the cream earlier in the week to express my glee, and luckily have been able to try it since. With a lightweight yet ultra-hydrating formula that leaves skin with a noticeable glow, I'm sold on this one and can sense it is going to be my next (rather pricey) obsession.

Also out this week is a shampoo by Living Proof that is perfect to counteract damage done by hard water and pollution, particularly if you live in the city. Then there's the Body Serum I can't stop using, along with a limited edition deodorant that has a meaningful campaign behind it.

Last up is a candle by my favourite candle brand, that's a great alternative if you're not into traditional piney Christmas scents. Keep scrolling to read more about these five new goodies.

Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer
£92
|
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Victoria Beckham's first exploration into the skincare world has already been a hit. Her Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer was developed with the help of skincare expert Augustinus Bader, and not only aids skin renewal with its scientific formulation, but leaves the face glowing and primed for makeup. Yes, it's expensive, but if you're going to invest in one beauty product this side of Christmas, make it this.
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Triple Detox Shampoo
£24
|
Cult Beauty
Sometimes your hair needs an extra special scrub, and this detoxing shampoo aims to remove build up of the three things that can impact your hair's health and appearance: product, pollution, and hard water. Using witch hazel and charcoal powder, it deeply cleanses and refreshes without stripping hair, and promises to leave it feeling moisturised as well as super clean.
Necessaire The Body Serum
Goop
I've been intrigued by U.S.-based brand Necessaire for some time now, and the good news is, you can now pick it up at Goop's international shop online. The line is created by two beauty experts (including one who was one of the co-founding members of online beauty bible Into The Gloss), and is dedicated to chic, Instagram-friendly products that are totally non-toxic. Their new Body Serum will be hitting the UK Goop site soon, and contains hyaluronic acid, ceramides and vitamins to keep skin silky smooth.
Dove #ArmsUp Limited Edition Antiperspirant Deodorant
£4.19
|
Superdrug
While buying deodorant doesn't feel like the most fun thing in the world, you may as well make your purchase mean something. Dove's newest limited edition spray deo has been created in order to celebrate their #ArmsUp campaign, designed to encourage us not to sweat the small stuff, and never to be embarrassed by our under arms. The campaign is fronted by Tallia Storm, Dianne Buswell and Cassie Lomas.
Boy Smells De Nîmes Scented Candle
£37
|
Liberty London
Created by my favourite candle brand Boy Smells, this candle is the perfect alternative option for Christmas. It contains decadent notes of Almond, Rhubarb, Violet, Ambergris, Blueberry and Juniper, and has up to 55 hours burn time. Plus, when you're done with the candle itself, the glossy purple jar will make the perfect bathroom accessory.