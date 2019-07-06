Bustle

7 New Makeup, Skincare & Hair Products To Treat Yourself To This Week

By Rebecca Fearn
Body Shop/Inc.redible/Laura Mercier/Beauty Pie

Although I just got back from holiday, I kind of feel like I need another one. From taking early flights to being bitten all over by mosquitos, holiday's can actually sometimes be pretty tiring! For this reason, I've been on the hunt for the very best new makeup, skincare and hair products to perk up my tired skin and uneven body texture.

I am most excited to try the new INC.redible You Glow Girl Body Blur, which smoothes, adds a hint of colour, and hides any imperfections such as bites and bruises. Dreamy. I am then planning to treat myself to a face mask for reactive skin to soothe my dried out post-sunshine face, such as the new addition to the Patchology line. The Beauty Pie Superdose Vitamin C Oxygen Boosting Moisturiser will also inject my skin with some moisture and a much needed dose of antioxidants. Makeup-wise, I will then be trying the new Laura Mercier hydrating mascara, and Bareminerals' Clean Glow range for a radiant finish.

Also out this week is a vegan, super sustainable face cleanser by The Body Shop, and a plastic-free stimulating shampoo bar from Lush Cosmetics. Essentially, there's a bunch of great stuff to try out this week and beyond, so shop away!

Laura Mercier Caviar Volume Panoramic Mascara
£22
|
Space NK
A great option to try for dry eyes, this formula is ultra hydrating thanks to the inclusion of its caviar care complex. It provides a full flutter that's longer, more voluminous and super dark.
INC.redible You Glow Girl Body Blur
£12
|
Feel Unique
If like me, you go on holiday and instead of returning super glowy, you come back covered in mosquito bites and scratches (I'm very clumsy!), this summery lotion will cover any sins and perfect body texture and tone.
Bareminerals Endless Glow Highlighter
£26
|
Bareminerals
For your best ever summer glow, Bareminerals' new Clean Glow collection has everything you could ever wish for. From liquid highlighting drops to bronzers and brushes, there's plenty to get excited about. My picks are the pressed powder highlighters, which will give you pure radiance.
Beauty Pie Superdose Vitamin C Oxygen Boosting Moisturiser
£10.12
|
Beauty Pie
Every skincare routine can benefit from vitamin C, the brightening, antioxidant-fuelled ingredient that works brilliantly in serums and creams. Beauty Pie's latest lotion leaves skin noticeably dewier and perfectly prepped for makeup.
Shampoo Bar
£8
|
Lush
Completely plastic and cruelty free, this new shampoo bar contains cinnamon, clove and peppermint to stimulate the scalp and leave hair feeling refreshed and ultra clean.
The Body Shop Carrot Wash Energizing Face Cleanser
£8.50
|
The Body Shop
Made from organic carrots that are considered too “ugly” to sell to markets and are enriched with antioxidants, this face cream comes with a sister face cream also. As well as having a vegan formula, the packaging is also 100% recyclable and is made from 55% recycled plastic.
Patchology moodmask The Good Fight
£5
|
Space NK
A brilliant five minute mask that is the perfect go-to for stressed out skin or sudden blemish breakouts, this contains tea tree and peppermint to soothe and calm your complexion.