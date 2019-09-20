Bustle

5 New Makeup, Skincare, & Fragrance Products Out This Week Including Glossier's Zit Stick

By Rebecca Fearn
Glossier

There's something that kind of sucks about when you see a beauty product launch over in places like the U.S., and you know you can't get your hands on it over here yet. This much can definitely be said for the Glossier Zit Stick, which launched last year over with our American friends, and we had yet to have access to our version. Finally this week saw the introduction of the product to the UK Glossier line, and I couldn't be more excited. This, along with these over new beauty products out this week, have got me saving up my pennies.

Glossier's Zit Stick is the ultimate product for the worst of skincare emergencies. Picture this: you wake up to a surprise spot, which has arisen the day of an important meeting, party, or other occasion. Having a product to reach for like this new addition is invaluable, particularly if it costs less than £15.

As well as Glossier's new skincare marvel, there are several other new additions I have been getting excited for. For one, Lush's newly reformulated eyeliners are an example of how beauty can really be fun. The pigmented formulas are housed in little glass bottles, and need to be painted on with a brush, making the whole process feel a bit like an art project.

Next up is two new skincare bits: an exfoliator for people who don't like exfoliating from Murad, and a wow-worthy new eye cream from affordable brand The Inkey List, which will save your dark under eye circles.

Last but not least is a brand new pillow mist, which actually has me wishing the cold winter nights would come sooner so I can get real cosy!

Read up about everything below.

Murad Replenishing Multi-Acid Peel
£48
|
Murad
There are two types of people in the world: those who are obsessed with exfoliating, and those who are a little frightened of it. This new addition to Murad's line is for both types. It uses an effective AHA/BHA/TXA blend to exfoliate and resurface, while simultaneously boosting the skin with a hydrating antioxidant mix. The bi-phase peel needs to be shaken to be awakened, and is best applied with a cotton pad.
Glossier Zit Stick
£12
|
Glossier
UK audiences have been waiting for the Zit Stick for a while now, after the U.S. received it around a year ago. Finally we have access to it, and it's undeniably worth the wait. Using 2% salicylic acid, this is designed to be a targeted spot treatment to reduce inflammation and spot size, fast. Plus, at £12, it's a bit of a bargain.
The Inkey List Brighten-I Eye Cream
£8.99
|
Cult Beauty
The standout formula in The Inkey List's new products, this brightening eye cream builds on the success of brand's bestselling caffeine eye serum. Using Brightenyl, an active ingredient that is 4x more potent than vitamin C, this new addition noticeably brightens dark circles while targeting puffiness and dehydration. It's a bit of a wonder product, really. And considering it's under £10 (as many of The Inkey List's products are), you really can't go wrong!
Aurelia Perfect Sleep Pillow Mist
£24
|
Cult Beauty
I'm a sucker for a pillow mist, and this beautiful blend from Aurelia is going straight to my bedside table. Featuring chamomile, geranium, neroli and lavender, it's super calming, intoxicating, and relaxing. It'll have you actually looking forward to the chilly weather, for cold, cosy nights in.
Lush Eyeliners
£15
|
Lush
Many of us will associate Lush with delightfully bright bath bombs, sweet smelling shower gels, and cute soaps. But the brand has expanded their line in recent years to include makeup, and their latest new addition is a range of eyeliners. The 12 newly formulated liners are vegan, suitable for sensitive eyes, and are packaged in eco-friendly glass rather than plastic. Paint them on with a fine angled brush, and collect the covetable bottles to display on your bathroom cabinet.