Despite being away in Japan for a few weeks, I've been keeping my eye on what's been happening in the world of beauty, and there have been some seriously epic launches to get super excited about. This time of year is great for stocking up on some transitional seasonal products, including rich and warm scents, lipstick shades, and eyeshadow palettes. Autumn is my favourite season, so I can't wait to whack on a golden eye and burgundy lip combo, and these new beauty launches out this week are sure to help out.

I can't wait to try the new Urban Decay Naked Honey palette, which, IMO, has some of the best shades in it since the OG Naked palette that started our obsession. I'm thinking the colours in here will look amazing worn alongside one of Clinique's brand new nude lipsticks, which have been designed to suit every skin tone. They are rich and warm, and will look beautiful this time of year.

As well as specific makeup products, there are also some lovely collections dropping, which are impressive in their entirety. Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, for example, has just launched her very own line of makeup and skincare, while I'm obsessing over Paul & Joe's new Autumn/Winter offerings, which quite frankly are their most adorable yet.

Last but not least, there is a game-changing nail duo out from Nails Inc that will save your tired post-summer nails, an Aesop skin hydrator that is perfect for sensitive skin, and a Malin + Goetz perfume that will become your winter go-to smell.

Keep reading to find out more about these seven new beauty products.