Bustle

7 New Skin, Make Up, & Fragrance Launches This Week, Including Urban Decay's New Naked Honey Palette

By Rebecca Fearn

Despite being away in Japan for a few weeks, I've been keeping my eye on what's been happening in the world of beauty, and there have been some seriously epic launches to get super excited about. This time of year is great for stocking up on some transitional seasonal products, including rich and warm scents, lipstick shades, and eyeshadow palettes. Autumn is my favourite season, so I can't wait to whack on a golden eye and burgundy lip combo, and these new beauty launches out this week are sure to help out.

I can't wait to try the new Urban Decay Naked Honey palette, which, IMO, has some of the best shades in it since the OG Naked palette that started our obsession. I'm thinking the colours in here will look amazing worn alongside one of Clinique's brand new nude lipsticks, which have been designed to suit every skin tone. They are rich and warm, and will look beautiful this time of year.

As well as specific makeup products, there are also some lovely collections dropping, which are impressive in their entirety. Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, for example, has just launched her very own line of makeup and skincare, while I'm obsessing over Paul & Joe's new Autumn/Winter offerings, which quite frankly are their most adorable yet.

Last but not least, there is a game-changing nail duo out from Nails Inc that will save your tired post-summer nails, an Aesop skin hydrator that is perfect for sensitive skin, and a Malin + Goetz perfume that will become your winter go-to smell.

Keep reading to find out more about these seven new beauty products.

Nails Inc Just Kinda Bliss Duo
£15
|
Nails Inc
After months of having gels, my nails are pretty destroyed, and are in dire need of some serious TLC. So when this duo dropped at my doorstep, it couldn't have been better timing. Infused with Cannabis sativa seed oil, this duo not only makes nails look beaut, it also boosts their strength and health.
Urban Decay Naked Honey Palette
£42
|
Urban Decay
Urban Decay's newest Naked offering is finally here, and IMO, this is one of the very best since the OG palette. With a warm golden theme running throughout, the mix of shimmers and mattes are totally wearable and look great on every skin tone. Plus, Lizzo is the official face of Naked Honey, meaning it's perhaps the coolest palette that's ever been released.
Aesop Seeking Silence Facial Hydrator
£40
|
Aesop
Despite not being out until 30 September, Aesop's newest hydrator is worth the wait. Ideal for sensitive skin, it is infused with squalane, ginger root, and bisabolol to gently soothe stressed out complexions. It has a super lightweight feel, and yes is nourishing enough to act as a night cream as well as in the morning.
Clinique Even Better™ Pop Lip Colour Foundation
£17.50
|
Clinique
Clinique have cleverly come up with a system in which you can find your perfect nude lipstick. All you need to do is be colour matched for the brand's Even Better foundation, and their genius colour wheel chart will explain which three nudes will best suit you. You can choose from three options to suit all occasions: naked, casual and glam. There are 28 shades, and the formula is, as ever, buttery soft and super blendable.
Florence By Mills Cheek Me Later Cream Blush
£14
|
Boots
Stranger Thing's Millie Bobby Brown is the latest star to have created her very own makeup and skincare line. Despite being targeted at young teens, the range does have a couple of gems that anyone could use, including this creamy blusher. If you have younger family members who are into makeup, this is their Christmas presents totally wrapped up.
Paul & Joe Innocent Until Proven Guilty Compact
£7
|
Beauty Bay
Paul & Joe's Autumnal collection is seriously covetable, and the brand's 'Innocent until proven guilty' packaging cannot be missed. Available to buy is this cute compact as well as a lipstick casing, both of which you then purchase fill in products to complete.
Malin + Goetz Leather Eau De Parfum
£75
|
Space NK
Malin + Goetz has finally released an eau de parfum fragrance of their amazing Leather scented oil, and I couldn't be more excited. The intoxicating scent is rich, heady and warm, and is perfect for the Autumn/Winter seasons. It'll have you hooked, I guarantee.