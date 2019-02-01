5 New Makeup, Skincare & Fragrance Products Out This Week, And It's All So Insta-Friendly
Valentine's Day is coming up, meaning an onslaught of all things pink and red, rose scented and cute as a button. But if, like me, you are suffering from a touch of Valentine's fatigue, you may be interested to hear that there are a bunch of super cool new beauty products out this week without 14 February at their core. So fear not, you can still go makeup or skincare shopping without having to be faced with a million little hearts everywhere you look. Keep reading to hear about this week's best new makeup, skincare, and fragrance products out this week.
For skin, it is all about perking up tired faces, with two new products hitting the shelves that flood skin with antioxidants and a shot (or two) of caffeine. If you suffer from dullness or fatigue, you are certainly in luck. What's more, you can help that tired complexion with two incredibly covetable new beauty buys from SUQQU and Bareminerals, one of which will give you the prettiest peepers and the other for a perfect pout.
Fragrance wise this week, it's all about a brand new offering from luxe perfume house Miller Harris. Violet Ida is deeply mysterious yet comforting at the same time, and contains some of your all time favourite notes from warming amber to sexy iris. Scroll down to read more about the best new beauty products, out this week.
Glow Recipe Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser
We all know that eating blueberries is excellent for you, as they contain a bunch of antioxidants. So the fruit has a similarly great impact on skin, making it healthy and filling it with glow. This formula also contains AHAs to exfoliate, so really does do it all.
Featuring a deeply intoxicating concoction of bergamot, violet, iris, almond, amber and vanilla, this new scent by Miller Harris is mysterious yet comforting.
A super creamy formula that dries down into a long wear eyeshadow, these are completely divine! My favourite shade, 06 Kiramomo / Coral Pink, is part of the SUQQU's new Spring colour collection, which is not to be missed.
Available in 20 versatile shades, these new lipsticks from Bareminerals are super creamy, nourishing and highly pigmented. My favourites are the reds: Saffron, an orangey red, and Cherry, a true red red.
L'Oreal Paris Smooth Sugar Nourish Cocoa Face and Lip Scrub
The best cure for fatigue? Coffee of course, but that doesn't always necessarily mean you have to drink it. Including caffeine-filled products in your skincare routine leaves skin feeling rejuvenated and these new scrubs from L'oreal Paris are especially excellent.