Valentine's Day is coming up, meaning an onslaught of all things pink and red, rose scented and cute as a button. But if, like me, you are suffering from a touch of Valentine's fatigue, you may be interested to hear that there are a bunch of super cool new beauty products out this week without 14 February at their core. So fear not, you can still go makeup or skincare shopping without having to be faced with a million little hearts everywhere you look. Keep reading to hear about this week's best new makeup, skincare, and fragrance products out this week.

For skin, it is all about perking up tired faces, with two new products hitting the shelves that flood skin with antioxidants and a shot (or two) of caffeine. If you suffer from dullness or fatigue, you are certainly in luck. What's more, you can help that tired complexion with two incredibly covetable new beauty buys from SUQQU and Bareminerals, one of which will give you the prettiest peepers and the other for a perfect pout.

Fragrance wise this week, it's all about a brand new offering from luxe perfume house Miller Harris. Violet Ida is deeply mysterious yet comforting at the same time, and contains some of your all time favourite notes from warming amber to sexy iris. Scroll down to read more about the best new beauty products, out this week.

Glow Recipe Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser £30 Cult Beauty We all know that eating blueberries is excellent for you, as they contain a bunch of antioxidants. So the fruit has a similarly great impact on skin, making it healthy and filling it with glow. This formula also contains AHAs to exfoliate, so really does do it all. Buy Now

SUQQU Glow Touch Eyes £24 SUQQU A super creamy formula that dries down into a long wear eyeshadow, these are completely divine! My favourite shade, 06 Kiramomo / Coral Pink, is part of the SUQQU's new Spring colour collection, which is not to be missed. Buy Now