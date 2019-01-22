Valentine's Day is a bit of a nightmare for many of us, but the way I see it, whether you're in a relationship or not, the day of love is a great excuse to pamper and treat yourself with brand new products. It's all part of self care, right?! With this in mind, let's take a look at this week's hottest new makeup, skincare, and fragrance products.

There are plenty of Valentine's Day-specific ranges to get excited about, including ones by Diptyque and Lush. But if you'd rather steer clear of the overtly romantic stuff in stores at the moment, there are a bunch of other options, too. One of my favourite launches comes from Slip, the luxury silk pillowcase brand, which has just released some pretty amazing astrology-inspired sleeping eye masks. Also this week are a couple of new fragrance options from Jo Malone London and Paul & Joe, as well as a modern classic from Bleach London in the form of their Awkward Peach shampoo and conditioner.

Skincare wise, it's all about a newly reformulated hydrating mask from Origins, a new-sized jar of Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream, and an exciting new vitamin C serum from my favourite Hungarian brand.

Keep scrolling to check out the best new beauty launches this week.

Slip Zodiac Eye Masks £45 Slip What's better than a silk eye mask to help you sleep? A silk eye mask that is astrology inspired, of course! Slip's awesome new masks come in a deep navy shade for every zodiac sign. Buy now

Omorovicza Daily Vitamin C £85 John Lewis We all need a little vitamin C in our lives, both in our diets and in our skincare regimes. Hungarian brand Omorovicza has developed a serum that will inject skin with a potent dose of the stuff, while stimulating collagen production. Buy now

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream 30ml £49 Charlotte Tilbury Originally only available in 50ml and 150ml, Charlotte's now-infamous moisturiser now comes in a slightly more affordable 30ml jar so we can all have in on the action. Perfect for priming skin for makeup, it nourishes, smoothes, and adds an enviable glow. Buy now