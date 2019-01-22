7 New Makeup, Skincare & Fragrance Products For The Perfect Valentine's Day Gift To You, From You
Valentine's Day is a bit of a nightmare for many of us, but the way I see it, whether you're in a relationship or not, the day of love is a great excuse to pamper and treat yourself with brand new products. It's all part of self care, right?! With this in mind, let's take a look at this week's hottest new makeup, skincare, and fragrance products.
There are plenty of Valentine's Day-specific ranges to get excited about, including ones by Diptyque and Lush. But if you'd rather steer clear of the overtly romantic stuff in stores at the moment, there are a bunch of other options, too. One of my favourite launches comes from Slip, the luxury silk pillowcase brand, which has just released some pretty amazing astrology-inspired sleeping eye masks. Also this week are a couple of new fragrance options from Jo Malone London and Paul & Joe, as well as a modern classic from Bleach London in the form of their Awkward Peach shampoo and conditioner.
Skincare wise, it's all about a newly reformulated hydrating mask from Origins, a new-sized jar of Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream, and an exciting new vitamin C serum from my favourite Hungarian brand.
Keep scrolling to check out the best new beauty launches this week.
What's better than a silk eye mask to help you sleep? A silk eye mask that is astrology inspired, of course! Slip's awesome new masks come in a deep navy shade for every zodiac sign.
Bleach London Awkward Peach Shampoo & Conditioner
Awkward Peach is one of Bleach London's bestselling (and coolest-coloured) dyes, so it comes as no surprise that the brand has now released a shampoo and conditioner to maintain colour quality and give the peachy locks a little boost.
We all need a little vitamin C in our lives, both in our diets and in our skincare regimes. Hungarian brand Omorovicza has developed a serum that will inject skin with a potent dose of the stuff, while stimulating collagen production.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream 30ml
Originally only available in 50ml and 150ml, Charlotte's now-infamous moisturiser now comes in a slightly more affordable 30ml jar so we can all have in on the action. Perfect for priming skin for makeup, it nourishes, smoothes, and adds an enviable glow.
Paul & Joe Fragrance Rollerball
Ultra cute brand Paul & Joe has just released the spring collection of dreams, and this fragrance rollerball is the creme de la creme. Coming in three scents, this rose version is ideal for Valentine's Day.
Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask
With a brand new formula, this ultra-hydrating mask now contains avocado and swiss glacial water to immerse skin in moisture. Wear it overnight to wake up with the smoothest complexion of your life!
Jo Malone London x Karen Elson's Birthstones
Pricey? Absolutely. But these special birthstone lids are one of a kind, and work perfectly as a super special gift.