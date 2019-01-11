If you ever needed proof that the beauty industry is constantly go go go, consider the fact that we're barely mid way through January and we already have a great deal of new beauty products across makeup, skincare and haircare. Brands are taking the opportunity to launch some of their best ever products as the new year begins to unfold, and I'm totally on board. So what do we have this week in terms of brand new beauty?

For skin, there's a couple of major new finds that'll get beauty junkies all riled up. An ultra gentle cleanser from Glamglow is perfect for sensitive skin and is a first for the brand, while the Insta-worthy Farsali is now offering a genius makeup-meets-skincare primer that also doubles up as a great boost of antioxidants.

For the body, I've been waiting patiently for Sol De Janeiro's latest launch, which has finally arrived. The brand who created the infamous Bum Bum Cream now have a coconut based product that's set to become a brand new favourite. And in hair, there's an exciting new line of products that you can pick up in your local Tesco (most of which are under a fiver), and fun, kooky brand IGK Hair has just released a game changing serum.

Keep scrolling to read more about this week's new beauty offerings.

Glamglow Gentlebubble Cleanser £19.50 Selfridges While Glamglow is an amazing mask and skincare brand, some of their formulas can feel targeted to those with pretty hard-wearing skin. Their latest cleansing formula, however, is great for sensitive and dry skin types, using apple extract, vitamin E, and green tea leaf to calm, soothe, and nourish.

Farsali Skintune Blur £50 Cult Beauty From Insta-famous brand Farsali comes a brand new makeup-meets-skincare product. A priming potion that blurs out imperfections and preps skin for makeup, the formula also doubles as a great friend to skin, containing antioxidants such as vitamin C.

Leo Bancroft Thick & Fuller Mousse £3 Tesco Finally, a supermarket hair care brand that'll save you those crucial pennies but doesn't scrimp on effectiveness. Designed by hair stylist Leo Bancroft, this range contains everything you need for perfectly styled hair. My fave pick is this volumising mousse.