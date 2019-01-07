Is anyone else in a complete post-Christmas and New Year slump like me? The fun festivities are over, most of us will be back at work and the weather is looking pretty damn bleak. All of this calls for a little pick-me-up, and while January is generally a time when we're usually strapped for cash, little beauty presents to yourself are nothing to feel guilty about. Here's five brand new beauty products to run to the shops for now.

First up in makeup, we have a new mascara from Maybelline that is packaged in the most irresistible rose gold case. If you're a Millennial who wants perfect fluttering lashes? I got you. Makeup experts Becca have also just released an impressive new lipstick collection that caters to all, which I personally am super excited about.

Fragrance wise, there's a new personal fragrance and home fragrance to get excited about. Jo Malone London is bringing out a new twist in their Cologne Intense collection, while Diptyque's Valentines candle has very much arrived.

And as for hair, 2019 is going to be all about treating locks to a luxe silk hair accessory to keep blow dries in place and to prevent snapping and the likes. Slip has a new option for those looking for an in-betweeny sized hair tie that comes in array of cool shades.

Keep scrolling to read more about each of these awesome new beauty launches.

Maybelline Total Temptation Mascara £8.99 Boots New year, new mascara, right? Maybelline's new formula targets both length and volume, and comes in a sleek rose gold tube that'll impress even your most Millennial friend. Oh, and it's under a tenner.

Jo Malone London Bronze Wood and Leather Cologne £75 Jo Malone London Yes, I know, forking out for a beautiful new luxury fragrance is probably not at the top of your list for January. But if you have a little extra cash to spare, picking up a new scent such as this gorgeously rich Jo Malone London one now will mean you'll smell amazing all year long. Featuring patchouli and leather, this is a surprisingly feminine concoction.

Becca Ultimate Lipstick Love £20 Cult Beauty Out January 7, this brand new collection of lipsticks from Becca is special for several reasons. First, the formulas are super pigmented so will last you all night long. Second, the shade range is the stuff of genius. Focusing only on reds and nudes, Becca are committed to everyone being able to find a wearable shade for them depending on undertones and skin tone. My favourite shade is this amazing orangey red named Blaze.

Slip Midi Scrunchies £45 Slip Luxe silk hair and accessory brand Slip has latched on to the fact that there's nothing really in-between their full size scrunchies and their minis, which is where these midi sizes come in. Perfect for tying up hair overnight to keep styles in and avoid creasing, silk hair accessories are pricey, but totally worth it.