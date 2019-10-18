Bustle

5 New Skin, Make Up, & Haircare Launches This Week, Including Glossier's New Futuredew Formula

By Rebecca Fearn
Glossier

In terms of the beauty bits I'm currently picking up, everything definitely has a early Christmas feel. Usually, it takes a while for me to get in the festive mood, but this year I am feeling it almost a little too early. And I think a part of that is down to all the amazing Christmas beauty sets I've been eyeing lately. This week, there's one set in particular that has my seal of approval, as well as four other new beauty products that have launched recently.

These include a new skin barrier protecting formula by Deciem's slightly more sophisticated brand NIOD, and a new addition to the Olaplex line to keep hair looking shiny and feeling nourished. I'm also particularly excited about an entire new skincare range that just dropped in the UK, direct from Japan. I am a huge J-beauty fan, so this affordable brand, which is sold in none other than your local Boots, has me really excited.

Then there's the launch of the week: Glossier Futuredew. Every product that Glossier launches is hyped up, but with this one, the hype is oh so real. The best product I've tried from them in a long time, this formula is the most glowy, radiant thing you will ever lay eyes on, and your skin will look brighter and more reflective than ever before (trust me, that's a good thing).

So without further adieu, here are the best new beauty launches out thi week:

Bareminerals Gen-Nude Set
£32
|
Bareminerals
Bareminerals' Christmas sets are all completely divine, but this makeup trio is my favourite. With three limited edition metallic eyeshadows in rose gold, champagne and bronze hues, this has everything you need for Christmas party makeup. It may be a festive set, but you'd be forgiven for wanting to pick this up as soon as possible!
Glossier Futuredew
£23
|
Glossier
This is the most exciting product to drop from Glossier for a long time, and has really reignited my passion for the brand. It is designed to be used as the last step in your skincare routine, and is an oil/serum hybrid texture that promotes the most amazing lit-from-within glow. Seriously, you'll be impressed with this one.
Curel range
£12.50
|
Boots
One of Japan's bestselling skincare lines has finally dropped in the UK, solidifying my love for all things J-beauty. The range focuses on nourishment, and boosting the skin's ceramide levels, which are important for hydration and overall skin health. The prices range from £12.50 to £22.50, making it an affordable way to try the trend.
Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil
£26
|
Cult Beauty
It's fair to say that Olaplex, the in-salon treatment that helps to keep coloured hair healthy, has taken the hair care world by storm. They also have a shampoo and conditioner, and top up treatment you can use at home, and now they've added a hair oil. I've yet to try it, but can't wait to, as it's already garnering five star reviews all over the internet thanks to its nourishing texture and divine finish.
NIOD Copper Amino Isolate Lipid
£70
|
Deciem
Often thought of as The Ordinary's big sister, skincare brand NIOD is tech-led and scientific AF. Their latest addition is all about maintaining skin health, and helps to build skin's barrier function, increase skin's elasticity. It's also a fun blue colour, which makes using it a little more exciting on the whole! It's out 21 October, so you'll be able to pick it up online from next week.