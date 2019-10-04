This week we welcomed the month of October, and for me, it was with open arms. I love this time of year, where the air becomes noticeably crisper and winter coats come out of storage. It's a particularly great time of year to have a cosy night in and play with some new beauty launches, seven of which I have picked out. From an affordable yet luxe new range of home fragrances to the ultimate holiday makeup palette, this week the beauty industry served up some real corkers.

In makeup, we saw the launch of Hourglass' amazing festive collection, which comes every year and continues to get more and more beautiful. The palette I have picked out below is the first of its kind, and is guaranteed to be a sellout. Then there's the new foundation by Mina, which claims to have an impressive 24 hour wear and comes in a shade range of 26. Last up, what I am most excited about is a new brush by Shiseido, which may be pricey, but is literally the coolest thing you'll ever see in makeup tools.

For hair, there are a couple of styling products by Ouai and Living Proof that'll keep your hair looking on point all Autumn long. And then there's the home fragrance offerings; as mentioned, Rituals has released a new range of goodies, and I am also loving the brand eym, which sells non-toxic candles in Instagrammable packaging.

Keep scrolling to check everything out: