Bustle

7 New Skin, Make Up, & Haircare Launches This Week, Including Some Great Festive Editions

By Rebecca Fearn

This week we welcomed the month of October, and for me, it was with open arms. I love this time of year, where the air becomes noticeably crisper and winter coats come out of storage. It's a particularly great time of year to have a cosy night in and play with some new beauty launches, seven of which I have picked out. From an affordable yet luxe new range of home fragrances to the ultimate holiday makeup palette, this week the beauty industry served up some real corkers.

In makeup, we saw the launch of Hourglass' amazing festive collection, which comes every year and continues to get more and more beautiful. The palette I have picked out below is the first of its kind, and is guaranteed to be a sellout. Then there's the new foundation by Mina, which claims to have an impressive 24 hour wear and comes in a shade range of 26. Last up, what I am most excited about is a new brush by Shiseido, which may be pricey, but is literally the coolest thing you'll ever see in makeup tools.

For hair, there are a couple of styling products by Ouai and Living Proof that'll keep your hair looking on point all Autumn long. And then there's the home fragrance offerings; as mentioned, Rituals has released a new range of goodies, and I am also loving the brand eym, which sells non-toxic candles in Instagrammable packaging.

Keep scrolling to check everything out:

eym Home The Grounding One
£39
|
eym
New brand eym prides itself on being a totally natural, non-chemical candle brand that makes totally safe to burn products. And not only do the candles look super Instagrammable, they all smell amazing, too. My fave is the Grounding One, which features rose, geranium andcamomile essential oils.
Mina The 24H Foundation
£24.95
|
Mina
Coming in 26 shades and completely vegan and cruelty free, the Mina foundation is definitely next on my list to try. It promises to wear for an impressive 24 hours, and has a medium to full coverage, with a natural matte finish.
Living Proof Color Care Whipped Glaze
£24
|
LookFantastic
This is the perfect new product for blondes looking to eliminate brassiness in their coloured hair. Unlike most purple products that use a violet dye, this blends red and blue dyes to create the perfect purple. Use it like a mousse on towel dried hair before blow drying.
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush Palette Ghost
£45
|
Cult Beauty
Every year, Hourglass drops an incredibly holiday edition palette, and this year they've graced us with two. This blusher palette features four of the brand's unrivalled Ambient Lighting Blush hues, and like its older sister, comes in beautiful Christmassy packaging.
Ouai Super Dry Shampoo
£20
|
Cult Beauty
Do you ever get those days where your hair is just unexplainably greasy and flat, and you just don't have time to wash it? This is where Ouai's latest addition steps in, providing a supercharged shot of dry shampoo to boost volume, absorb grease, and fully refresh. To celebrate this launch, Ouai has also partnered with period.org, donating $20,000 to help the cause. If that's not something to celebrate, I don't know what is.
Shiseido Hanatsubaki Hake Polishing Face Brush
£59
|
Harvey Nichols
Inspired by the Camellia flower, this interesting-looking brush has been doing the rounds on Instagram, and for good reason. Yes, it's expensive, but it was handcrafted in Japan to the highest quality, and provides seriously impressive results. It gently buffs product into the skin, seamlessly blending foundation literally within seconds.
Rituals Precious Amber Kitchen Hand Balm
£10.50
|
Rituals
I love Rituals' home offerings so much. They're super luxe looking, smell amazing, but won't set you back an arm and a leg. The new range of candles, hand washes, and diffusers are perfect for Christmas presents, and this kitchen hand balm has particularly taken my fancy.