You'd think that in the wind-down to Christmas, less and less brands would be bringing out new makeup, skincare, and fragrance products, waiting for the new year to launch. But as ever, the beauty industry is constantly updating and evolving, and so the week before Christmas has still seen some great options for beauty fans.

In skincare, Simple has released a number of very cute, travel-friendly skincare pouches that are dedicated to using less plastic than their other products of that size. St. Ives has also launched a new cleansing stick, that is set to revolutionise the way we wash our face on-the-go.

For makeup, it's all about Drew Barrymore's Flower Beauty UK launch this week. You can find out where to buy the collection and my favourite product below. In addition, Huda Beauty is bringing out double-ended creamy eyeshadows just in time for your new year's eve party.

In hair, we have new colour boosters from Josh Wood, while fragrance has seen beautiful new Diptyque floral packaging for one of its bestsellers. But most excitingly (IMO anyway) is the upcoming release in January of mid-range skincare brand Disciple's CBD oil.

Keep reading to find out more information about the oil, and everything else mentioned.

Simple Mini Pouches £1.99 Simple Not only are Simple's new mini skincare pouches travel-friendly and super handy, they are also designed with the environment in mind, using less plastic than their other products of the same size.

Huda Beauty Matte & Metal Melted Shadows £22 Cult Beauty Huda Beauty's eyeshadow palettes are the stuff of legend, so it's only natural the brand has delved into the world of cream formulas. These double ended sticks offer both matte and metallic finishes in a great range of beautiful shades. Out 26 December (you can join the Cult Beauty waiting list now).

Josh Wood Colour Shade Shot Plus Icy Blonde £4 Boots If you feel like your hair needs an extra boost of colour, pick up one of Josh Wood's new colour shade shots, which can be mixed with your at-home hair dye. I can't wait to get my hands on the icy blonde one for Scandi hues.

Disciple 1% CBD Miracle Drops £22 Disciple CBD has risen like nothing else this year, and 2019 is set to see the ingredient take off even more. Disciple's oil is super versatile, with options to take it orally or to use topically on skin or hair.

Flower Beauty Lift & Sculpt Contour Palette £12.99 Superdrug If Flower Beauty sounds familiar to you, that's probably because Drew Barrymore is its creator. The actress and beauty icon believes makeup should be accessible to all, and her affordable line is now available in Superdrug. I am eyeing up this contour palette.