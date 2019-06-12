Laundry products can be filled with really some toxic chemicals which are pretty harmful for the environment and our skin. Luckily, there are loads of non-toxic cleaning products that have been carefully created by eco-friendly companies which are fragrance-free and derived from natural ingredients. Plus, they might actually save you some money in the long run. Getting your clothes sparkling clean, and smelling wonderful doesn't have to come at the expense of the environment.

Usually the impact of the the products we buy isn't always the first thing the comes to mind, but it probably should be. Although testing household products on animals was banned back in 2015 in the UK, it doesn't mean the individual ingredients found in laundry products aren't still tested on animals, as the Independent reports. On top of that, according to the campaign Safe Cosmetics, laundry tablets can contain synthetic fragrances which have been associated with skin irritations, allergies, and even respiratory issues. And some laundry products even contain optical brighteners which give the illusion of cleaner looking clothes but are made from chemicals called stilbenes. And, as Ethical Consumer reports, stilbenes aren't biodegradable and can even be toxic to fish.

All these harmful by-products just for cleaner clothes seems pretty excessive. So, here are some alternative laundry tablets which will keep your clothes fresh, and save you money as well as the environment.

Eco Egg EcoEgg Laundry Egg Washes £19.99 | Amazon Use again and again. The EcoEgg can be used for a whopping 720 washes. Buy here Created in 2008, The Eco Egg allows you to wash your clothes whilst being kind to your skin, and the environment and these eggs are free from harsh chemicals. Endorsed by Allergy UK, you simply pop the mineral based egg in with your wash and you're off!

Ecover Bio Washing Tablets Ecover Bio Washing Tablets £28.14 | Ecover Get clean clothes on just a 30-degree wash. By here Probably one of the front runners in the eco laundry and cleaning game, Ecover has a massive range of products from washing up liquids to dishwasher tablets. Their bio laundry tablets get everything clean on a 30 degree wash, saving loads of energy.

Ecozone Laundry Tablets Ecozone Laundry Tablets £6.99 | Ecozone Derived from plant-based ingredients and animal cruelty-free. No dodgy brighteners or fragrances here. Ecozone laundry tablets have plant-based ingredients, are palm oil-free, and are pet friendly. On top of that, they thoroughly wash your clothes on a low temperature.